Just two years ago at NRF, SAP introduced SAP Order Management Services, a cloud-native, composable, and modular order management solution designed to help unify data and processes for orders, inventory, POS transactions, and fulfillment management across all channels.

Since the launch, SAP Order Management Services has empowered organizations to streamline operations for increased efficiency, reduced manual workloads, and untangled multi-channel complexity. With this approach, businesses can deliver on customer promises with seamless customer experience. This momentum has also been recognized in the market, as SAP Order Management Services was named a Leader in the Order Management Market 2025 report by IHL Group for its robust capabilities and enterprise readiness.

Hornbach, a leading German home improvement retailer, is already seeing the benefits. With SAP Order Management Services, Hornbach connects digital and physical stores with full visibility into day-to-day transactions, providing omnichannel retail experience at scale to its customers.

However, the retail landscape is evolving continuously. While profitable growth is critical to businesses, earning and sustaining customer loyalty now is becoming more important. Ahead of the curve, SAP has heavily invested in expanding capabilities in the SAP Order Management Services bundle to help retailers deliver on customer promises with intelligence, scalability, and adaptability, leading to boosts in customer loyalty.

At NRF 2026, SAP is unveiling new and enhanced capabilities that power retailers to not only operate more efficiently but also achieve loyalty-led growth through every order.

AI in SAP Order Management Services

Joule in SAP Order Management Services: SAP’s AI copilot, Joule, is now available in SAP Order Management Services. Access order-related data, analysis, and insights through conversations in natural language and visual display.

Order Reliability Agent: Accelerate operational efficiency with the Order Reliability Agent in SAP Order Management Services. Proactively mitigate and resolve any potential issues and gaps, such as stock discrepancies or process bottlenecks, to help ensure every order is fulfilled seamlessly and to boost customer loyalty.

AI-assisted copy generation and translations: Create promotional copy in seconds and translate it into any language with AI assistance, helping to reduce manual workload and accelerate time-to-market.

UI enhancements

Workflow-optimized UI: The enhanced and unified UI in SAP Order Management Services can deliver a consistent user experience across order, inventory, and fulfillment operations. Teams can now work faster, reduce training time, and maintain full visibility across every step of the order lifecycle.

Emilie Fournelle is head of Product Management for SAP Order Management Services at SAP.