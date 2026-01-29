WALLDORF — SAP SE announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

At a glance

SAP meets revenue and exceeds non-IFRS operating profit and free cash flow outlook for FY2025

Total cloud backlog up 22% and up 30% at constant currencies

Current cloud backlog up 16% and up 25% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 23% and up 26% at constant currencies in FY2025

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 28% and up 32% at constant currencies in FY2025

Total revenue up 8% and up 11% at constant currencies in FY2025

IFRS operating profit up 111%, non-IFRS operating profit up 28% and up 31% at constant currencies in FY2025

SAP announces a new, two-year share repurchase program with a volume of up to €10 billion

Christian Klein, CEO:

“Q4 was a strong cloud quarter, with bookings resulting in 30% Total Cloud Backlog growth to a record 77 billion Euros. The significant Current Cloud Backlog growth in Q4 has laid a strong foundation for accelerating Total Revenue growth through 2027. SAP Business AI has become a main driver for growth as it was included in two thirds of our Q4 cloud order entry, combined with strong AI adoption across the ERP Suite.”

Dominik Asam, CFO:

“We closed 2025 on a high note, delivering strong operating profit and free cash flow ahead of our expectations. This performance reflects focused execution, financial discipline, and the continued trust our customers place in us as the North Star for their digital transformation. As evidenced by continued strong growth well ahead of the market in SaaS and PaaS, and our ability to bring such growth down to the bottom line and Free Cash Flow, we are confident that our strategy and operational discipline will continue to drive long-term value creation.”

Find all results in the Quarterly Statement View the document

