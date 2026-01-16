The Intelligent Age is marked by rapid technological progress, societal shifts and complex paradoxes. We’re more connected yet more isolated; flooded with information but uncertain of truth; empowered and threatened by technology.

As companies and governments face challenges around sovereignty, security and competitiveness, they need to embrace approaches that initially appear contradictory: investing boldly despite limited resources, sharing data while protecting it and competing while collaborating. These are not contradictions – this is the new operating model.

Against this backdrop, it becomes clear that organizations must adopt a three-pillar approach to navigate this new normal of paradoxes.

First, they must ground themselves in flexible digital foundations; second, embed AI deeply and responsibly into their operations; and third, view collaboration as a strategic advantage rather than a compromise.

These principles form the backbone of a sustainable way of working in the Intelligent Age, where progress depends on navigating paradoxes with agility and shared purpose.

Laying the foundation for flexibility

Progress is moving at breakneck speed. Technologies that seemed futuristic yesterday are mainstream today and by tomorrow, they could even be obsolete. To keep pace, organizations need a foundation that is rigid but adaptable – a platform that can evolve as quickly as the world around it.

That foundation is the cloud. A cloud migration is more than an IT project: it is the digital foundation for a thorough modernization of the entire enterprise, for moving from “good “to “great.”

Modern cloud infrastructure enables data, applications and AI to interoperate seamlessly, creating an environment where innovation can flourish. It accelerates the deployment of software updates and new applications, reduces complexity and provides the scalability needed to respond to shifting demands.

True flexibility, however, goes beyond technology. Organizations must foster a mindset that embraces change, encourages experimentation and prioritizes resilience over perfection. This means empowering teams to adapt quickly, learn continuously and view change as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Drive AI innovation on your terms

As AI rapidly reshapes how we live, study and work, no organization can afford to ignore it, yet many still have questions about how to apply it.

In the business-to-business realm, AI cannot be treated as a standalone technology. To unleash its full potential, AI must be deeply embedded in business processes. This requires three pillars:

Modern cloud software

Advanced data management

A consistent stack of AI technologies

Companies that move from legacy on-premises software to integrated cloud applications unlock AI’s ability to access, understand and facilitate transactions across the enterprise. This enables AI agents to function as digital coworkers, capable of executing complex workflows spanning the business.

The power AI offers is undeniable and in today’s volatile world, this often leads to questions around digital sovereignty. True digital sovereignty is about maintaining control over critical data and assets while leveraging the best technologies available in line with national interests.

Data protection and compliance are non-negotiable. Companies and governments must ensure that sensitive information remains under appropriate jurisdictional control.

Internationally aligned sovereignty standards – such as ISO (​​International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) – would enable secure, compliant scaling across borders, unlocking the full potential of AI without compromising trust.

Not all data requires the same level of protection. Information essential to national security or public safety requires the highest levels of control. At the same time, less sensitive data can be managed in trusted cloud environments that comply with recognized cybersecurity standards.

This nuanced approach allows organizations to balance innovation with responsibility.

Compete with collaboration

The paradox of competition and collaboration is perhaps the most striking of all. In a hyperconnected world, no company or government can tackle today’s challenges alone. Cybersecurity threats, climate change and economic inequality are global issues that demand collective solutions.

The competitive advantage now lies in partnerships – across industries, sectors and borders. Public-private collaboration is essential to co-create AI use cases, build open ecosystems and invest in digital education. Such partnerships are strategic imperatives that strengthen our society and our economy for long-term growth.

Collaboration also extends to governance. Establishing shared frameworks for ethical AI, data privacy and sustainability will require dialogue among stakeholders with competing interests. Yet, this dialogue is the cornerstone of progress.

Dialogue: the operating principle

While the opportunities AI provides are immense, they are by no means guaranteed. The determining factor will be our ability to engage in meaningful dialogue – as companies and governments, technology experts and policy-makers, innovators and citizens.

In the Intelligent Age, the question is not whether we will face paradoxes, but how we face them. Dialogue must be our operating principle – the means through which we reconcile paradoxes, build trust and chart a course toward shared prosperity. The future will belong to those who embrace complexity, act with courage and collaborate across divides.

Christian Klein is CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

This piece originally appeared on the World Economic Forum website.