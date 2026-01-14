We want our customers to get value from AI. So when organizations cite barriers to deriving value, such as integration complexity, regulatory compliance, AI sovereignty, or data quality, we work to alleviate them.

That’s why, in Q4 2025, we significantly enhanced the way customers work with AI through new models, sovereign cloud offerings, and partnerships, alongside numerous product updates. Let’s dive straight in.

SAP-RPT-1 is a novel AI model that is optimized explicitly for predictions on tabular data. While LLMs predict the next word in a text sequence, SAP-RPT-1 forecasts the next field in a table row; it can interpret relational business data and handle virtually any predictive task. Additionally, as our single, universal AI engine, SAP-RPT-1 enables customers to simplify their approach to working with AI by eliminating the need for a myriad of narrow AI specialist models, each requiring arduous training, maintenance, and investments. SAP-RPT-1 also requires 50,000 times less energy, 100,000 fewer GPU FLOPs, and offers up to 3.5 times better predictions and 50 times more speed than state-of-the-art LLMs. Announced at SAP TechEd and now available in our generative AI hub, customers can leverage the SAP-RPT-1-small and SAP-RPT-1-large models.

EU AI Cloud is our new full-stack sovereign cloud offering that supports EU data residency and full sovereignty. It makes meeting regulatory and operational requirements easier by giving customers complete control over their infrastructure, platform, and software. Customers can deploy it on SAP’s own data centers, on trusted European infrastructure, or as a fully managed solution on-site. Now, European enterprises and public sector organizations can benefit from the latest AI innovations securely, in full compliance with European standards and with the sovereignty and flexibility they need.

We also took steps to simplify our customers’ data landscape and preserve the business context of all data. SAP Snowflake combines Snowflake and SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC). This partnership enables zero-copy data sharing across Snowflake and SAP BDC Connect. Customers using Snowflake can integrate their existing instances with SAP BDC for seamless, real-time access to combined, semantically rich SAP and non-SAP data in SAP BDC. SAP Snowflake will be made generally available in Q1 2026, and SAP BDC Connect for Snowflake will be available later in H1 2026.

Furthermore, SAP’s generative AI hub includes the latest frontier models from Mistral, OpenAI, Gemini, and Anthropic, allowing customers to implement the model that best suits their specific use cases. The 350 AI features, including Joule Agents, along with the over 2,400 Joule skills, are already delivering unparalleled value to customers—built on AI Foundation in SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Here are some of the highlights from Q4 2025:

Joule was more integrated than ever in Q4. The bidirectional integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot offers a unified user experience, allowing users to access insights directly within their workflows. Joule for Consultants has enhanced citation visibility, while Joule deep research capability provides users with synthesized explanations for complex inquiries that draw on both internal and external data—structured or unstructured—using capabilities like Model Context Protocol, document grounding, and Perplexity. Joule analytics center offers customers granular insights into user adoption, and the Joule preview landscape provides a dedicated customer environment for testing and validating software updates before they are released to production. Explore all the new capabilities for Joule in the section below as well as within the specific products.

Joule

Joule with Microsoft 365 Copilot

General availability

Bidirectional integration between Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot has been completed. This integration helps deliver a unified user experience across enterprise systems. Users can now access Joule capabilities directly from within Microsoft 365 Copilot, bringing Microsoft-powered insights into the generative AI environment in Joule.

This tight interoperability will help strengthen how organizations work, collaborate, and make decisions within their SAP and Microsoft landscapes.

Get started here.

Joule Analytics Center

General availability

SAP customers, including IT administrators and development teams, can now utilize the Joule Analytics Center to gain granular, tenant-specific insights into user adoption and engagement. This interactive dashboard enables them to filter and visualize usage data by product, scenario, interaction type, and client, revealing precisely how end-users are leveraging Joule over time. By analyzing these trends and specific usage patterns, organizations can gain a clear understanding of the most impactful scenarios, identify opportunities for improvement, and make data-driven decisions to optimize the overall user experience.

Get started here.

Joule Preview Landscape

General availability

SAP customers, including IT administrators and development teams, can also leverage the Joule Preview Landscape, a dedicated environment within SAP BTP designed to provide greater visibility and control over software updates. Addressing the previous challenge of deploying new capabilities to all tenants simultaneously, this landscape introduces a crucial validation period. Customers can test and validate new Joule framework updates for two weeks and content updates for four weeks before they are released to production systems. This proactive approach allows teams to thoroughly assess the impact of changes, identify potential issues, and ensure a seamless transition, ultimately empowering them to adopt new features with confidence while avoiding disruptions to live business operations.

Joule Preview Landscape

Get started here.

SAP Joule for Consultants, product enhancements

General availability

SAP consultants can now benefit from enhanced features within SAP Joule for Consultants, designed to improve trust and the quality of answers. The conversational solution offers greater transparency, with improved citation visibility that clearly displays all information sources, including public web searches. We have begun integrating more than 9 TB of SAP-exclusive, gated content, including the Implementation Guide (IMG), SAP Simplification List, and the SAP Enterprise Architecture Reference Library. The tool’s knowledge base is continually updated with the latest information from SAP Learning, SAP Help, and additional sources, including SAP News, the AI Feature Catalogue, and other related public sources.

This provides consultants with a more trustworthy experience by showing exactly where information comes from, while the expanding knowledge base helps them deliver more complete, accurate, and context-rich answers to their queries, thanks to the increased input character count, which has expanded from 2000 to 10000.

We’ve also enabled new functionality – Console, which provides access to the latest release notes, usage metrics (Admin-Only), an integrated Prompt Library, and system settings (Admin-Only) for both Standard and Administration-level users. Additionally, we have initiated limited pilot programs that enable the direct incorporation of customer-specific documents into SAP Joule for Consultants, allowing for more personalized and tailored consulting experiences. These pilots are designed to test the integration of client proprietary information with the broader knowledge base, ensuring that consultants can access both general industry insights and customer-specific data within a single, secure platform.

With SAP Joule for Consultants, consultants can save up to 1.5 hours per day through faster, more precise knowledge access, up to 50%* fewer design iterations and subsequent rework, and 14%* faster project execution (see this blog for details).

Get started here.

Joule deep research capability

Beta release

SAP users across various functions can now unlock a profound understanding of their business challenges through Joule deep research capability. This advanced feature enables them to submit complex inquiries and receive not just data, but expertly synthesized explanations and contextual insights, intelligently drawing from both their internal SAP data and comprehensive external web sources via Perplexity, all presented directly within their work environment.

This deep interpretive power significantly reduces the effort required for manual data reconciliation and analysis, fostering more confident decision-making and equipping users with a straightforward, actionable narrative for strategic initiatives.

Deep research capability in Joule

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for human resources

Performance Preparation Agent

General availability

The Performance Preparation Agent proactively prepares managers by automating data collection and generating personalized talking points, ensuring they arrive at every employee 1:1 with relevant insights and actionable next steps, such as scheduling follow-ups or requesting peer feedback.

This intelligent preparation significantly simplifies the performance review process, dramatically reducing manager administrative burden by up to 50%* in prep time and 80%* in follow-up efforts, ultimately fostering more impactful discussions that can lead to a 30%* reduction in voluntary turnover.

Performance Preparation Agent

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors solutions, AI-assisted skill identification from resume

General availability

Employees leveraging SAP SuccessFactors solutions can now effortlessly surface their full capabilities, enriching their Growth Portfolio through an innovative AI-driven skill identification process. By simply uploading a resume, the system intelligently analyzes its content, identifies relevant skills against the universal taxonomy, and presents them for inclusion, revealing previously undocumented “hidden skills” to create a more comprehensive “Whole-Self” profile.

This not only reduces employee time spent on skills profile maintenance by up to 50%* but also significantly enhances internal talent mobility and succession planning, resulting in an up to 10%* increase in internal fill rates and substantial reductions in HR and manager effort for talent-related tasks.

AI-assisted skill identification from resume

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors Succession and Development, AI-assisted successor recommendation

General availability

HR leaders and succession planners now gain an unparalleled advantage with this feature that intelligently recommends potential successors. By using generative AI to analyze a rich dataset encompassing skills, competencies, and work experience from Employee Central, Talent Intelligence Hub, and Job Profile Builder, this capability provides a meticulously curated list of candidates.

This not only slashes HR’s time spent on successor analysis and recommendations by up to 50%*, but critically, it also eliminates subjective biases and surfaces highly qualified nominees who might otherwise be overlooked, thereby reducing critical role vacancies by half and instilling greater confidence through explainable ranking results.

AI-assisted successor recommendation

Get started here.

SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Document AI, embedded edition

General availability

SAP Document AI is now generally available in SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding to boost user efficiency and data precision. This intelligent solution seamlessly automates the critical step of extracting key data – such as ID type, number, and validity dates – directly from uploaded national ID documents, discreetly prompting new hires to validate the captured information before final submission.

The result is an up to 15%* acceleration in overall onboarding cycles and a significant 30%* improvement in validation accuracy, collectively delivering error-free data management and enhancing productivity across the entire talent acquisition process.

SAP Document AI, embedded edition for SAP SuccessFactors solutions

Get started here.

Watch the full highlights of the SAP SuccessFactors H2 2025 release:

SAP Business AI for supply chain

Production Planning and Operations Agent

Beta release

Production planners can significantly accelerate order-to-delivery cycles with the Production Planning and Operations Agent. This agent automates crucial prerequisite checks for releasing production orders, covering material, capacity, and scheduling availability. It identifies material shortages and suggests workarounds, including alternative components or scheduling adjustments. Once all criteria are met, the human planner approves, and the agent releases the production order.

This capability reduces manual work, keeps production moving, and boosts throughput by cutting order processing delays, leading to up to 50%* higher productivity among production supervisors in locating release order information and a 2%* reduction in production downtime losses.

Production Planning and Operations Agent

Get started here.

SAP Integrated Business Planning, AI-assisted supply optimization analysis

General availability

Supply chain planners leveraging SAP Integrated Business Planning gain unprecedented clarity into their complex optimization runs with a new feature for supply optimization analysis.

Powered by Joule, the explanation function helps planners understand issues that arise with optimizer runs by providing the reasons for unfulfilled requirements. Joule can provide explanations for the following types of unmet requirements: “Demand Not Fully Met,” “Missed Inventory Targets,” and “Missed Adjusted Values.”

For instance, planners can ask Joule questions such as, “What is the status of the optimization run for planning area XYZ?” “Which products are affected by unfulfilled demand?”, or “Tell me which locations have unfulfilled inventory targets.”

As a result, planners achieve up to 25%* higher productivity in analyzing planning results, translating into quicker and more confident adjustments to the supply chain model and enhanced overall operational agility.

AI-assisted supply optimization analysis

Get started here.

SAP Integrated Business Planning, AI-assisted analysis of inventory optimization results

General availability

Inventory planners utilizing SAP Integrated Business Planning are now empowered with profound clarity into their complex inventory optimization results through a new feature designed for detailed analysis of safety stock output. This advanced capability precisely summarizes the rationale behind recommended safety stock levels and any adjustments, translating intricate calculations into accessible human language by highlighting key influences such as demand variability, lead time fluctuations, and service levels, alongside any planner deviations.

This dramatically increases the speed of analysis and adoption of outputs, ensuring both inputs and outcomes align with strategic business goals for working capital management and customer service, ultimately leading to a reduction of up to 25%* in the time inventory planning FTEs spend deciphering optimizer run results.

AI-assisted analysis of inventory optimization results

Get started here.

SAP Integration Business Planning, AI-assisted forecast results analysis

General availability

Supply chain planners managing SAP Integrated Business Planning can now access advanced forecast results analysis, offering a generative AI summary of statistical forecast details directly within their planning UI. This capability clarifies complex information, such as the chosen algorithm’s rationale and time series considerations, while providing concrete recommendations for accuracy improvement.

This enhanced insight significantly improves planner visibility, usability, and efficiency, directly leading to an up to 25%* boost in productivity for analyzing forecasting runs and enabling more confident, strategically sound decisions across the supply chain.

AI-assisted forecast results analysis

Get started here.

SAP Integrated Product Development, AI-assisted text generation

General availability

Product managers can utilize AI-assisted text generation capabilities within SAP Integrated Product Development to enhance descriptions for new campaigns and ideas. The feature transforms simple text into more creative and compelling narratives, which users can then further enrich or simplify.

By improving the quality of these foundational descriptions, organizations can reduce campaign creation costs by up to 50% and drive a potential 1% increase in revenue from new products.

AI-assisted text generation

Get started here.

Joule with SAP Logistics Management

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Logistics clerks engaging with SAP Logistics Management can now harness Joule to streamline their warehouse and transportation planning operations. Through natural language interactions, they can efficiently perform tasks such as querying and creating storage bins, managing freight tendering, and scheduling or inquiring about pickup and delivery documents.

This intuitive, conversational capability fundamentally improves decision-making and streamlines end-to-end logistics processes. It boosts the productivity of supply chain planners by delivering a reduction of up to 30%* in time spent on information search requests and a 20%* reduction in the effort required to navigate to relevant content.

Joule with SAP Logistics Management

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for finance

Accounting Accruals Agent

Beta release

Finance teams can enhance precision and speed during period-end close using the Accounting Accruals Agent. This agent systematically processes accruals by analyzing historical financial data and relevant accounting policies, automatically generating journal entries ready for quick review and confirmation.

This capability not only boosts productivity by reducing the manual effort in calculations by up to 80%* and review/posting by up to 50%*, but it also ensures a timely month-end close, freeing staff for more strategic responsibilities.

Accounting Accruals Agent

Get started here.

International Trade Classification Agent

Beta release

Global trade compliance teams and product classification specialists now gain a strategic advantage with the International Trade Classification Agent. This AI agent rigorously classifies goods for international shipping by intelligently applying product characteristics against trade regulations, recommending precise customs tariff numbers and commodity codes with transparent rationale for expedited review.

This capability ensures robust compliance, minimizes manual classification errors, and provides an audit-ready decision-making process, resulting in a reduction of up to 50%* in the effort required to manage international trade product classification.

International Trade Classification Agent

Get started here.

Cash Management Agent for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Beta release

Cash managers across both SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud editions gain unparalleled oversight and optimized financial performance with the Cash Management Agent. This agent meticulously gathers opening balances and projected cash flows to forecast precise closing positions. It proactively identifies potential shortages or surpluses in alignment with treasury policies, and for SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition users, extends its capabilities to automate bank reconciliations with high accuracy.

The agent then generates and proposes efficient bank transfers and cash optimizations, enabling managers to fund operations effectively, capitalize on investment opportunities, and maximize interest yields. This integrated approach fundamentally streamlines data retrieval and decision-making, resulting in a substantial reduction of up to 70%* in overall cash management effort.

Cash Management Agent for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Get started here.

Change Record Management Agent

Beta release

Product managers and design engineers can accelerate product development and manage engineering changes with greater precision using the Change Record Management Agent. The agent proactively identifies similar change records impacting the same product, suggesting the creation of new change record drafts and initiating the process with recommended next steps.

This capability not only eliminates delays caused by fragmented data and manual checks but also significantly enhances governance and traceability, resulting in an up to 20%* reduction in time to create change requests, a 1% *reduction in time to market new products, and a 2%* reduction in overall engineering change costs.

Change Record Management Agent

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, AI-assisted depreciation key explanation

General availability

Asset accountants operating within SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition now get enhanced clarity and efficiency in managing fixed assets. This specialized feature provides user-friendly, natural language explanations of depreciation keys and their underlying calculation procedures, making complex accounting concepts accessible to business users.

The result is increased productivity and satisfaction for accounting teams, enabling faster onboarding, more efficient period-end closing activities, and improved decision-making for future investment planning. Specifically, it reduces the effort required to specify depreciation keys during implementation by up to 75%* and to analyze and address fixed asset queries by up to 90%*.

AI-assisted depreciation key explanation

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities

General availability

ABAP developers working within SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition find a specialized copilot in Joule that’s uniquely trained on SAP data and processes. Joule accelerates development tasks by providing real-time explanations of ABAP objects, predicting and generating subsequent lines of code, and supporting full-stack ABAP Cloud scenarios directly within ABAP Development Tools for Eclipse.

This sophisticated assistance can significantly reduce the time and effort required for coding by up to 20%* and for testing by up to 25%*, ultimately boosting developer productivity, enhancing clean core implementations, and delivering a 6.6%* faster time to realized value.

ABAP AI capabilities in SAP Joule for Developers – SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Get started here.

SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, AI-assisted central governance

General availability

Sales managers, procurement specialists, and other business users utilizing SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition can now streamline master data tasks with Joule. This capability enables them to interact with Master Data Governance functions using natural language processing, allowing for seamless search, display, submission of new business partners, modification of existing ones, and tracking of governance process status, without requiring extensive technical knowledge.

This approach significantly increases flexibility and ease of data entry, resulting in a reduction of up to 85%* in effort for managing master data and a decrease of up to 10%* in annual operating income loss due to delayed or incorrect updates.

AI-assisted central governance

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, AI-assisted allocation run results

General availability

Business analysts and cost accountants now gain immediate clarity into their financial data with a new Joule feature for allocation run results. This capability allows them to efficiently view amounts allocated across diverse objects, including cost centers, profitability objects, or profit centers, and quickly navigate to detailed run reports for in-depth review.

This streamlined access reduces the effort of synthesizing data from multiple sources, provides rapid insights into complex cost allocations, and enables swift assessment of potential impacts from organizational changes, resulting in an up to 70%* decrease in time spent on allocation result analysis and up to 40%* faster resolution of allocation issues.

AI-assisted allocation run results

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, AI-assisted hands-free production order management

General availability

Production supervisors working in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can now benefit from hands-free production order management. By leveraging natural language queries, supervisors can effortlessly retrieve order details and manage operations without physical interaction.

This advancement significantly enhances operational efficiency, facilitates rapid responsiveness to unplanned demands, and ensures more reliable production order processing, ultimately leading to an up to 50%* increase in supervisor productivity and a 2%* reduction in production downtime losses.

AI-assisted hands-free production order management

Get started here.

Joule with SAP Risk and Assurance Management

General availability

Compliance managers and risk specialists working with SAP Risk and Assurance Management can significantly simplify tasks through Joule. This integration allows business users to intuitively navigate the system and access critical enablement content using natural language, enabling them to quickly find answers and perform work-related tasks without extensive prior knowledge.

This streamlined experience fosters greater user satisfaction and frees up valuable time for strategic activities, resulting in a reduction of up to 50%* in time spent on informational searches and a corresponding decrease of up to 50%* in time navigating and performing tasks within the system.

Joule with SAP Risk and Assurance Management

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for spend management

Booking Agent

General availability

Business travelers enjoy a significantly streamlined and personalized booking experience through the Booking Agent. This Joule Agent proactively delivers tailored flight and hotel recommendations by analyzing individual traveler preferences, company travel policies, and budget constraints, all accessible via chat-based interaction.

This not only enhances user satisfaction and supports sustainable choices but also reduces the time spent booking a trip by up to 11.5%*, while simultaneously improving policy compliance and granting organizations superior oversight and control over travel expenditures.

Booking Agent

Get started here.

Receipt Analysis Agent

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Employees submitting business expenses now experience unprecedented accuracy and efficiency with ExpenseIt, powered by the Receipt Analysis Agent. This AI agent leverages a comprehensive suite of data, including maps, vendor databases, web searches, and Concur Travel itineraries, to itemize and categorize receipt data precisely.

By reasoning both the receipt content and external context, it creates highly accurate expense entries, dramatically reducing the time spent manually managing and editing them. This ensures ExpenseIt gets it right the first time, reducing the need for send-backs and resulting in a potential up to 19%* reduction in the time required to generate expense items.

Receipt Analysis Agent

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for procurement

SAP Ariba Intake Management, AI-assisted demand intake

General availability

Employees creating procurement demands within SAP Ariba Intake Management now experience a smarter, more efficient process with the Demand Intake feature. By simply using natural language to articulate their needs, employees can rely on the AI to intelligently assess their requests and route them to the most appropriate procurement or buying channel.

This innovative approach delivers up to 12%* productivity gain for casual users creating requisitions, while significantly reducing the risk of maverick spending with a 5%* improvement in non-compliant spend, and further streamlining operations with a 10%* reduction in purchase order processing time.

AI-assisted demand intake

Get started here.

SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement, AI-assisted SOW deliverables creation

General availability

Procurement professionals and buyers using SAP Fieldglass can now streamline the creation of comprehensive statements of work (SOWs). This feature analyzes project scope and existing data to automate critical SOW components, automatically drafting structured event hierarchies, and generating precise, relevant deliverables.

By automating these time-consuming tasks, this integrated approach reduces manual effort, improves data consistency, and ensures deliverables are closely aligned with project goals, enabling businesses to achieve up to a 70%* reduction in manual creation time and an up to 50%* reduction in poor outcomes tied to inadequate SOWs.

AI-assisted SOW deliverables creation

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for customer experience

SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement, AI-assisted report builder

General availability

Marketers have a powerful new way to create individualized reports with the AI-assisted report builder in SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement. Using simple user prompts, they can query underlying datasets to instantly generate custom reports and visualizations, eliminating the need for specialized BI skills or technical support. This streamlined approach to flexible reporting enables marketing teams to reduce the time spent on campaign performance analysis by up to 67%*, allowing them to iterate quickly and communicate results more effectively throughout the organization.

AI-assisted report builder

Get started here.

SAP Service Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted premise billed consumption summary

General availability

Customer service agents using SAP Service Cloud Version 2 can more effectively resolve customer billing inquiries with the AI-assisted premise billed consumption summary. This feature automatically analyzes the latest 12 billing cycles, correlates consumption data with temperature trends, and generates a concise, human-readable summary.

By providing agents with immediate, actionable insights that eliminate the need for manual analysis, it helps increase the speed of issue resolution and reduces the average time to summarize business objects by up to 90%*.

AI-assisted premise billed consumption summary

SAP Business AI for IT and developers

Joule studio, agent builder

General availability

Business and IT professionals can now use Joule Studio’s agent builder to create powerful AI agents capable of automating highly complex business processes. This tool allows them to build agents that can plan, reason, and dynamically orchestrate multi-step workflows across both SAP and non-SAP systems, effectively tackling ambiguity where standard automation falls short.

With Joule Studio agent builder, organizations have the potential to reduce the time spent on frequent business tasks by up to 40%* and cut the time needed to build and deploy custom agents by up to 35%*, significantly improving decision-making speed and operational efficiency.

Agent builder in Joule Studio

Get started here.

Generative AI Hub in AI Foundation, enhancements

General availability

SAP-RPT-1, SAP’s first enterprise relational foundation model

SAP introduced its first enterprise relational foundation model, SAP-RPT-1, accompanied by a no-code testing playground environment.

Unlike large language models (LLMs), SAP-RPT-1 is a foundation model that establishes a new category of AI models specifically designed for relational and structured business data. SAP-RPT-1 comes pretrained, significantly reducing the need for customers to handle time-consuming and costly model training tasks that are typically required with narrow AI models. It delivers reliable, fact-based predictions by grounding responses in verified enterprise data, providing the accuracy and dependability that critical business operations require.

SAP-RPT-1 addresses analytical and predictive tasks through in-context learning, enabling users to perform classification and regression on tabular data by providing example records directly within the API call. The model can be consumed as a ready-to-use endpoint and integrated into applications and business processes. The initial release supports common predictive scenarios, including binary and multiclass classification, as well as numerical regression.

SAP also offers an interactive, web-based testing environment, SAP-RPT playground, where customers can experience the in-context learning capabilities at no cost, utilizing their own data or SAP-provided example datasets, without any coding.

SAP-RPT-1 is available on the generative AI hub in AI Foundation for productive use. It comes in two flavors: SAP-RPT-1-small for ultra-fast predictions and high throughput, and SAP-RPT-1-large for maximum accuracy.

SAP-RPT-1 playground

Try it for free and read the documentation.

SAP-ABAP-1 foundation model

To empower customers and partners to build custom, AI-driven developer productivity use cases, the SAP-ABAP-1 foundation model is now available on the generative AI hub. Trained on more than 250 million lines of ABAP code, 30 million lines of CDS code, and extensive technical documentation, SAP-ABAP-1 is purpose-built to efficiently understand, explain, and give immediate access to ABAP code knowledge, best practices, and latest innovations.

Customers can try the new model for free as part of the generative AI hub trial. Additional capabilities will be released in 2026.

Get started here.

Prompt Optimizer

Developed in close collaboration with Not Diamond, the prompt optimizer helps automate and accelerate the creation of effective AI prompts across leading models. This frees users to adapt their prompts to any model for their use cases without the manual effort of rewriting prompts.

Prompt Optimizer in generative AI hub

Get started here.

Orchestration registry

Developers can now manage the lifecycle of orchestration workflow configurations, including saving, versioning, and deleting orchestration configurations.

Get started here.

New models available

New models are supported, including Perplexity Sonar, Sonar Pro, Anthropic Claude 4.5 Sonnet, Anthropic Claude 4.5 Haiku, Cohere Command A Reasoning, and Gemini 2.5 Flash Lite.

For more information on new and deprecated models, see the SAP Note.

Try generative AI hub for free for 30 days.

SAP Document AI, enhancements

General availability

Vision-enabled information extraction

Schema administrators can now choose between text-only extraction or enhanced text and image (vision) processing. When enabled, documents are processed by a multimodal model that interprets visual elements, such as hazard pictograms, stamps, signatures, logos, charts, and labels, in conjunction with the text. This improves accuracy for visually rich documents, such as Safety Data Sheets (SDS) or Compliance Declarations. It improves data completeness and accuracy, reduces manual tagging and verification by automating the extraction of visual elements, and optimizes cost and performance with per-schema control.

Vision-enabled information extraction in SAP Document AI

Get started here.

Processing of e-mail attachments

Users can now process e-mail attachments alongside or separately from the e-mail body, providing extensive flexibility and enhancing data extraction.

Get started with Channels and Workflows.

Document workflows

Users can now quickly and easily define multistep workflows to process documents according to their specific needs. The new Workflows feature allows users to combine basic capabilities of SAP Document AI to automate and streamline complex tasks.

Workflows can be triggered automatically via inbound channels, with no need for additional tools or integrations. Alternatively, users can upload a file and start the workflow manually. Workflows extend beyond extraction and classification, providing support for tasks such as e-mail processing, content-based routing, and automated processing.

Document workflows in SAP Document AI

Get started.

Built-in transport management

SAP Document AI provides an Integration with SAP Cloud Transport Management, allowing users to leverage the Transports feature to export and import their schemas across their SAP Document AI service instances – for example, development, quality, and production. It ensures that schemas and workflows are consistent across instances, facilitating better collaboration among teams and systems.

Get started here.

SAP Cloud ALM, AI-assisted requirement generation

General availability

Consultants can now automatically generate high-quality business requirements directly from Fit-to-Standard workshop transcripts. By analyzing discussion content, this new feature in SAP Cloud ALM populates a predefined template. It integrates SAP Best Practices to suggest solution proposals, shifting the consultant’s focus from manual transcription to strategic review and refinement.

This automation reduces the time spent creating requirements by up to 50%* and the time needed for subsequent user story creation by up to 20%*, significantly accelerating project documentation.

AI-assisted requirement generation

Get started here.

SAP Micro-App Hub, AI-assisted user learning, and change management

Early Adopter Care program

Learning specialists and content creators can now streamline their entire SAP user-learning lifecycle, accelerate adoption, and reduce costs with SAP Micro-App Hub. By connecting with SAP Signavio and SAP Cloud ALM, this feature analyzes project scope, identifies learning needs, and automatically generates tailored, business-aligned training content for every user role.

This not only produces up-to-date materials quickly for various authoring and learning tools but also dramatically cuts the time for initial learning needs assessment by up to 60%* and content development by up to 50%*, ensuring faster onboarding and higher accuracy by aligning learning with SAP updates.

AI-assisted user learning and change management

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for industries

Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent

General availability

Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent – API only agent without standard UI (sample screenshot)

Utilities organizations can elevate customer experiences and achieve substantial cost savings with the Utilities Customer Self-Service Agent. This AI agent provides fast, personalized answers in multiple languages. It provides a deep understanding of customer context, including contracts, tariffs, and consumption data, through its integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.

Designed to address industry shifts such as deregulation and prosumer growth, it efficiently handles complex customer interactions, resulting in a reduction of up to 90%* in the average cost of AI-handled contacts and a decrease of up to 60%* in overall customer service operational costs.

Get started here.

Tender Analysis Agent

General availability

Sales and bid management teams can optimize their response process with the Tender Analysis Agent. This agent automates the evaluation of complex tender and RFQ documents by extracting critical product requirements, flagging potential risks or policy gaps, and suggesting optimized configurations based on predefined company standards.

This automation reduces manual effort and accelerates sales cycles, helping businesses achieve up to a 1%* improvement in operating margin from personalized products, a 0.5%* increase in cross-sell/up-sell revenue, and a 5% reduction in sales FTEs per billion in revenue.

Tender Analysis Agent

Get started here.

SAP Sports One, AI-assisted scouting

General availability

Scouts using SAP Sports One now have access to unparalleled efficiency in player assessment, thanks to AI-assisted scouting. This capability allows them to rapidly digest complex scouting reports and match analyses through generated summaries in Joule, as well as pose specific questions using natural language to extract precise answers.

This significantly reduces the need for extensive documentation, liberating substantial time and resources, which translates to a decrease of up to 75%* in the effort and cost associated with summarizing player scouting reports, directly supporting sporting directors with enhanced decision-making.

AI-assisted scouting

Get started here.

SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences, AI-assisted error analysis

General availability

Supply chain planners can quickly resolve complex issues in serialization data exchange with the error analysis feature in SAP Information Collaboration Hub for Life Sciences. The tool automatically classifies errors, provides easy-to-understand descriptions, and proposes resolution steps, helping planners identify root causes and manage exceptions without needing technical support.

Organizations can increase the productivity of their operational support teams by up to 25%* and lower distribution costs by up to 5%* through minimizing disruptions.

AI-assisted error analysis

Get started here.

SAP Batch Release Hub for Life Sciences, AI-assisted batch release processing

SAP Early Adopter Care program

For users of SAP Batch Release Hub for Life Sciences, making swift, informed decisions about batch releases are becoming significantly more efficient with AI-assisted batch release processing. Through the Joule interface, this feature streamlines access to essential data and provides an organized view of worklist items, clearly highlighting releases that require detailed investigations due to blocked checks.

The conversational search capability further simplifies finding product documentation, ensuring critical issues are addressed promptly, and past insights are readily available for current decisions, ultimately reducing the time needed to access vital batch release information by up to 90%*.

AI-assisted batch release processing

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for business transformation management

Dashboard Analyzer Agent for SAP Signavio

Beta release

Business process professionals utilizing the Dashboard Analyzer Agent can transform SAP Signavio dashboards into intelligent, prescriptive tools. This AI agent autonomously interprets complex event logs and KPIs to identify inefficiencies, explain root causes, and generate actionable recommendations in natural language.

By embedding these AI-driven insights directly into the user’s workflow, organizations can achieve a reduction of up to 80%* in the time required to access process mining insights and significantly reduce the value erosion caused by poor data interpretation.

Dashboard Analyzer Agent

Get started here.

Screen Guide Agent for SAP Signavio

Beta release

Business users and process analysts can accelerate their understanding and adoption of the SAP Signavio platform with the Screen Guide Agent. This AI agent provides dynamic, on-screen guidance by explaining the purpose of different features, highlighting the most relevant data, and offering next-step recommendations in natural language.

By transforming complex screens into intuitive experiences, organizations can reduce new user onboarding costs by up to 50%* and cut the time needed to interpret a page by up to 30%*, empowering users of all levels to work more confidently and productively.

Screen Guide Agent

Get started here.

Workspace Administration Agent for SAP Signavio

Beta release

Administrators and workspace managers can now significantly simplify and expedite user onboarding in SAP Signavio with the Workspace Administration Agent. This AI agent automates the process of creating users in bulk, assigning correct roles and licenses, and granting immediate access to necessary dashboards and collaborative workspaces.

By implementing this tool, organizations can achieve a reduction of up to 90%* in the time it takes to provide user access rights, ensuring new team members can contribute from day one.

Workspace Administration Agent

Get started here.

Value Case Creation Agent for SAP Signavio

Beta release

Process improvement leaders and business analysts can translate raw process insights into compelling, data-driven business cases with the Value Case Creation Agent. This AI agent automatically identifies operational inefficiencies, quantifies their potential financial impact, and generates editable value case drafts that summarize the problem and expected benefits.

By streamlining the justification for transformation initiatives, organizations can reduce the time required to create a value case by up to 70%* and decrease the erosion of value from inaction, ensuring that improvement efforts are prioritized based on clear ROI.

Value Case Creation Agent

Get started here.

Process Content Recommender Agent for SAP Signavio

Beta release

Enterprise architects and process managers can rely on the Process Content Recommender Agent for intelligent guidance on specific process questions within SAP Signavio. By reasoning over thousands of best practices from both SAP and internal custom models, the agent delivers a structured, prioritized list of tailored content, including relevant KPIs and value accelerators.

This capability enables organizations to reduce content search time by up to 50%* and improve the productivity of their business process management resources, allowing teams to make faster, data-driven decisions on their transformation initiatives.

Process Content Recommender Agent

Get started here.

SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager, AI-assisted insights description generator

General availability

Analysts working with SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager can collaborate more effectively and accelerate decision-making through this new integrated feature. It automatically generates clear, consistent, and business-user-friendly descriptions for insights derived from SAP Signavio Process Intelligence.

Analysts can save significant manual effort by transforming complex meta-model terms into readily understandable language, which improves readability and stakeholder alignment. The result is an up to 80%* reduction in time spent translating meta-model terms and an up to 5%* improvement in overall business user productivity.

AI-assisted insights description generator

Get started here.

SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted transformation advisory, initiative builder

General availability

Transformation leads can now translate high-level business documents into concrete, actionable projects using the initiative builder in SAP Signavio solutions. By uploading strategic reports, operational reviews, or financial statements, users can automatically extract key challenges and instantly convert them into pre-defined initiatives within the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager.

This ensures that transformation efforts are directly aligned with company goals, dramatically improving efficiency by reducing the manual effort required to find relevant insights by up to 75%* and accelerating overall execution.

AI-assisted transformation advisory, initiative builder

Get started here.

SAP LeanIX, AI Agent Hub

General availability

The AI Agent Hub enables CIOs and business leaders to view their entire AI agent landscape immediately. From a single dashboard, they can understand where agents are deployed, which processes they interact with, and how agents are performing.

This enables teams to evaluate effectiveness, identify redundancies, and manage AI as they would any other enterprise asset: aligned to outcomes, governed by policy, and continuously optimized for performance.

AI Agent Hub in SAP LeanIX

Get started here.

WalkMe, SAP Joule Action Bar

SAP Early Adopter Care release

Employees working across different enterprise systems can leverage the Joule action bar, a proactive AI assistant powered by WalkMe. This intelligent overlay operates seamlessly across both SAP and non-SAP applications, interpreting on-screen context to understand user activities and deliver real-time insights or recommend the subsequent best actions directly within their workflow.

By offering a unified and intuitive AI experience that anticipates user needs, the action bar helps people work faster and more efficiently, reducing friction and harmonizing tasks across all systems.

SAP Joule action bar – on demand

Get started here.

