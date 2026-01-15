The recent holiday shopping season signaled a major shift in how people interact with brands, moving from traditional search toward conversational agents that do more than answer questions. These agents anticipate intent and orchestrate entire workflows: retrieving information, summarizing options, taking actions, and closing tasks.

Accelerate growth and deliver winning experiences with SAP CX Learn how

This isn’t just a consumer trend; it is reshaping engagement models across industries.

The Q4 2025 SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) release propels this transformation further with new out-of-the-box agents designed for customer service and the ability to easily build custom agents with Joule Studio. Additionally, AI features like predictive segmentation and AI-assisted reporting expedite planning and decision-making—foundational catalysts for future-ready businesses.

With WalkMe Premium now available across SAP CX applications, teams can upskill and reskill with in-the-moment guidance. And SAP Customer Loyalty Management takes new engagement models to the next level, helping businesses strengthen relationships and drive long-term growth.

Here, explore more of the highlights from the Q4 2025 release.

With SAP, customer experience applications, data and AI come together as one—powered by SAP Business Technology Platform. Whether it’s resolving an issue or managing inventory, CX applications connected to SAP ERP keep processes running smoothly. AI agents take it further, by reasoning and acting directly in core processes, turning complexity into clarity. One of the most critical areas is in customer support.

Digital Service Agent: Deliver instant and accurate self-service by putting knowledge at customers’ fingertips. Deflect common inquiries, resolve complex questions with AI, and escalate seamlessly to human agents when needed—reducing contact center load while improving customer satisfaction.



Digital Service Agent can be combined with Shopping Agent, creating one conversational AI that handles the entire journey—from product discovery and transaction to post-sales support. Customers can ask questions, get answers, and complete purchases in a single frictionless interaction. Together these agents unlock agentic commerce and intelligent service, which strengthens customer relationships and deliver experiences that truly stand out.

Digital Service Agent

Joule Studio, agent builder: Create custom, business-ready AI agents for SAP Customer Experience Cloud applications—fast and without complexity. Joule Studio, a part of SAP Build, gives developers a powerful low-code, no-code environment to create and deploy AI agents and connect them seamlessly to Joule, SAP CX apps and third-party systems. These agents can retrieve information, complete tasks, and run autonomous actions grounded in enterprise data from SAP CX, SAP Knowledge Graph, and non-SAP systems.



For example, users can build a sales assistant agent that instantly pulls historical purchase records, analyzes buying patterns, and recommends the most relevant products or offers—helping sales teams increase conversion rates and shorten sales cycles. Learn how to activate Joule Studio and start building, testing, and deploying AI agents.

Boost insights and workforce skilling with AI-powered guidance

AI is no longer optional; it’s the engine behind smarter, faster customer engagement. As digital experiences raise the bar, customers expect speed, personalization, and simplicity in every interaction. Meeting those expectations requires more than automation. It demands AI-driven insights and skills that scale across the organization.

WalkMe Premium for SAP CX solutions

AI-assisted report builder: Easily generate custom reports and comparisons in SAP Emarsys, and uncover campaign and customer insights instantly.

Embed from www.youtube.com Click the button below to load the content from www.youtube.com. Load this embed Always allow www.youtube.com

Generative AI summary for utilities consumption : Enable service agents in SAP Service Cloud to quickly understand key consumption trends for a premise. With AI-generated summaries of consumption graphs, agents can immediately identify usage fluctuations, anomalies, and important patterns to support faster resolution for utilities customers.

: Enable service agents in SAP Service Cloud to quickly understand key consumption trends for a premise. With AI-generated summaries of consumption graphs, agents can immediately identify usage fluctuations, anomalies, and important patterns to support faster resolution for utilities customers. Volume pipeline manager : Check the overall health of the sales pipeline in SAP Sales Cloud and display opportunities based on quantity and probability score.

: Check the overall health of the sales pipeline in SAP Sales Cloud and display opportunities based on quantity and probability score. Promotion and account plan configuration: In SAP Revenue Growth Management, customers can configure promotion types and account plan types, defining scope, levels, spend, and baseline management, in order to enable flexible planning and support future indirect promotions.

Configure account plan type

Engagement events : In SAP Emarsys, ingest inbound events from external data sources to further enhance segmentation and personalization throughout the journey.

In SAP Emarsys, ingest inbound events from external data sources to further enhance segmentation and personalization throughout the journey. Predictive AI segments for mobile push (pilot): Use predictive AI segments in SAP Emarsys to reach audiences that are most likely to engage based on a contact’s behavior, status, or channel preference.

Predictive AI segments

Build lasting connections with SAP Customer Loyalty Management

Customer loyalty is more than a metric; it’s a long-term strategy for growth. As expectations rise, organizations need solutions that create meaningful, lasting relationships. SAP Customer Loyalty Management helps businesses deliver personalized experiences, reward trust, and strengthen engagement at every touchpoint, turning everyday interactions into enduring connections.

SAP Customer Loyalty Management: Empowers businesses with AI-driven insights to capture and unify customer data in a dynamic, cloud-based loyalty profile. These profiles provide deep insights into individual motivations, enabling smarter segmentation and highly targeted marketing campaigns. From managing global programs on a unified platform to forming strategic alliances and scaling initiatives for impact, SAP helps transform loyalty into a measurable, powerful engine for sustainable engagement and success. SAP Customer Loyalty Management has integrations for SAP Service Cloud and SAP S/HANA Cloud Private Edition to make the transformation faster.

SAP Customer Loyalty Management

The future of engagement is here, get ready with SAP

How we engage is changing faster than ever. SAP’s Q4 2025 innovations in customer experience anticipate this shift on every level. SAP CX is enabling organizations to move beyond reactive strategies and into a world of proactive, personalized experiences.

Businesses that embrace and integrate these new models throughout their enterprise, pairing agentic AI with human intelligence and creativity, will set new standards for customer loyalty and growth.

Learn more about SAP CX in Q4 2025

Read the SAP Help documentation to get started with these new capabilities.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries.