We are pleased to share that for the eighth consecutive year, Gartner has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites.

SAP CPQ enables organizations—however complex, across however many channels, and regardless of which CRM they run—to produce quick and accurate quotes, accommodating the most advanced configuration and pricing requirements, resulting in a better sales experience and faster sales cycles.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP. Click to enlarge.

Gartner evaluated 16 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe this recognition serves as an acknowledgment of SAP’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with a CPQ solution that can meet and exceed their needs.

SAP CPQ is an essential component of the SAP product portfolio that help automate the quote-to-cash process, which enables organizations to convert sales opportunities into profitable repeat customers. SAP customers can transform to “everything-as-a-service” with innovative revenue models, quickly adapt to market changes, support multiple sales channels, and support regulatory compliance with end-to-end automation.

Our customers are the reason we do this, and they participated in the Gartner Peer Insights process by providing reviews that included:

“It just makes the whole sales cycle move faster.”

“It was relatively simple to onboard when I was a new user” platforms and creating value for customer.”

“We had a very positive experience with SAP, the platform is scalable, stable.”

“An intuitive user interface that simplifies configuration, robust integration capabilities. Powerful customization options.”

“SAP CPQ is amazingly stable and consistent product with the ability to connect with different platforms and creating value for customer.”

Customer case studies provide descriptions of specific value. For example, EXFO Inc, has increased the number of quotes created per month by 70 percent.

“You basically give the salesperson one to two days of their week back by using SAP CPQ,” noted Dominic Kasten, director of Sales Technologies for Cleaver-Brooks. “When you give time back to salespeople, you are encouraging them to sell solutions to customers instead of just reacting to specifications.”

Hear from other customers and learn more about how SAP helps to automate quote-to-cash with SAP CPQ, SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, SAP Subscription Billing, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud at sap.com.

David Imbert is head of Product Marketing for Finance at SAP.

Lawrence Martin is chief product officer for Finance at SAP.

