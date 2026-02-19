SAP Renames SAP Emarsys Solution to SAP Engagement Cloud, Advancing Its Enterprise Engagement Strategy

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the SAP Emarsys solution has been renamed to SAP Engagement Cloud reflecting SAP’s strategy to make engagement a core enterprise capability across the SAP portfolio.

SAP is recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines. SAP Engagement Cloud now brings SAP’s trusted enterprise backbone to the customer experience, enabling organizations to connect customer insight and operational execution in real time. It builds on market-leading personalization capabilities.

SAP Engagement Cloud also incorporates AI‑enabled insight to support responsible, efficient scaling of personalized engagement.

As part of this evolution, SAP also announced SAP Engagement Cloud, enterprise edition, which provides advanced administration, governance, and content and data‑control capabilities for organizations operating across multiple brands, regions, and teams.

“This approach helps organizations maintain consistency, compliance, and brand standards globally, which is increasingly important in an age of AI decision-making and automation, while also staying responsive to local needs,” said Joanna Milliken, Head of SAP Engagement Cloud.

For example, a global consumer goods company operating dozens of brands and regional teams can manage engagement roles, permissions, and data centrally while allowing local teams to execute the relevant interactions. When inventory levels, fulfillment delays, or service disruptions occur, engagement can adapt without manual coordination across disconnected systems.

Existing capabilities of the SAP Emarsys solution remain available within SAP Engagement Cloud. Customers can adopt new capabilities incrementally, based on their priorities and readiness. SAP Engagement Cloud, enterprise edition, will be available beginning February 19, with additional innovations delivered through SAP’s innovation road map.

