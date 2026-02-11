From Strategy to Readiness: SAP Launches Defense Innovation Hub to Strengthen Digital Resilience in Security and Defense

MUNICH — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today opened its defense innovation hub in Munich, Germany, underscoring its long-term commitment to strengthening digital readiness as a core element of modern defense capability. This comes at a time of growing geopolitical pressure, hybrid threats and rising demands for interoperability.

Maintain mission readiness using intelligent solutions for ERP with advanced supply chain management Learn more

The hub is launched as armed forces and security institutions face increasing pressure to manage complex missions across allies, domains and supply chains while maintaining resilience, transparency and control. At the defense innovation hub, SAP brings together software, data, AI and industry expertise to demonstrate how integrated digital systems translate strategic requirements into operational readiness. This enables comprehensive integration across key areas such as personnel readiness, logistics, procurement, manufacturing, training and maintenance. Together, these capabilities form the digital backbone required for real-world defense operations.

“Defense readiness today is no longer defined by equipment alone: It is defined by how well people, processes and partners are connected,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “In an increasingly volatile security environment, armed forces need systems they can trust—systems that are resilient, interoperable and sovereign. With our defense innovation hub, SAP is demonstrating how digital platforms can strengthen operational readiness while preserving control, compliance and freedom of action.”

A Hub Built on Munich’s Defense and Technology Ecosystem

Munich’s strong defense and technology ecosystem, combining innovative startups, established industry leaders, academic excellence and public institutions, provided the ideal setting for the new hub. Supported by the Technical University of Munich’s academic excellence and the presence of key government institutions, the Munich region is uniquely positioned for cross-sector collaboration. At today’s launch, the setting provided a fitting backdrop for hands-on demonstrations translating innovation into operational reality. Attendees experienced hands-on scenarios illustrating how SAP for Defense & Security solutions connect people, assets and supply chains in a unified, more secure operational picture.

“The Technical University of Munich is pleased to collaborate with SAP in translating advanced research into operational security and defense capabilities,” said Chiara Manfletti, head of the Aerospace and Geodesy Department at TUM and scientific lead of the newly launched TUM Security and Defense Alliance. “As technological innovation accelerates, strategic partnerships such as this ensure that cutting-edge scientific developments can be rapidly deployed to strengthen operational readiness.”

The launch also served as a lead-in to this week’s Munich Security Conference, where questions of resilience, interoperability and technological sovereignty will dominate the agenda. Throughout the week, SAP will continue engaging with policymakers and partners on how digital innovation can support security and defense in an increasingly fragmented world.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Media Contact:

Dana Roesiger, +49 6227 7 63900, dana.roesiger@sap.com , CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2026 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.