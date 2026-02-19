SAP Proposes Dividend of €2.50 per Share

WALLDORF, Germany — February 19, 2026 — The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) recommend that shareholders approve a dividend of €2.50 per share for fiscal year 2025. This is an increase of €0.15, or 6.4% compared to the dividend paid for fiscal year 2024.

If approved by shareholders and assuming the same level of treasury shares as of December 31, 2025, the total amount distributed in dividends would be approximately €2.919 billion (2024: €2.743 billion), representing a pay-out ratio of 40.7% (2024: 52.0%).

SAP believes that its shareholders should benefit appropriately from the profit the Company made in 2025. The Company’s dividend policy is to pay a dividend totaling 40% or more of Non-IFRS profit after tax.

The following dates are relevant for the dividend payment:

Record date for dividend payment: May 5, 2026

Ex-dividend date: May 6, 2026

Payment date: May 8, 2026

Note to holders of SAP ADRs (American Depositary Receipts):

One SAP ADR represents one SAP SE share. The final dividend amount per ADR is dependent upon the euro/US dollar exchange rate. Since SAP SE pays cash dividends on the ordinary shares in euro, the exchange rate fluctuations will affect the US dollar amounts received by holders of ADRs. The final dividend payment by SAP SE to the depositary bank is scheduled for May 8, 2026 . The depositary bank will then convert the dividend payment from euro into US dollars as promptly as practicable.

