SAP Releases Integrated Report 2025 and Files Annual Report 2025 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it is accessible online here.

SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2025 is now available and accessible online at www.sapintegratedreport.com.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2025 and the SAP Annual Report 2025 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website www.sap.com/investor. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor@sap.com or via phone +49 (6227) 7-67336.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, financial community only:

Alexandra Steiger, +49 (6227) 7-767336, investor@sap.com, CET

Follow SAP Investor Relations on LinkedIn at SAP Investor Relations.

For more information, press only:

Marcus Winkler, +46 (6227) 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET