The SAP Partner Awards showcase top-performing partners that have excelled in helping customers bring out their best.

SAP has restructured the award recognition to provide more meaningful distinction, reflect our partners’ essential contributions, and ensure all award categories align to the Partner Ecosystem Success strategy. The newly created SAP Partner Awards replace previous recognition programs, including the SAP Pinnacle Awards, the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards, and the SAP Regional Partner Excellence Awards.

SAP partners are an essential extension of our team, driving success throughout the Customer Value Journey and helping our customers bring out their best. We rely on our partners’ unique industry expertise, implementation methodologies, and complementary solutions to meet the specific needs of customers, especially as they transition to the cloud and embed artificial intelligence (AI) into their business practices.

To exemplify our ongoing commitment to partners, our new awards framework continues the tradition of rewarding outstanding achievements and excellence. These awards recognize significant partner contributions in market units, regionally, and, most prestigiously, at the global level.

We are pleased to announce the 2026 SAP Partner Awards – Global winners. Only 23 partners are recipients of this esteemed award. These influential partners have illustrated the ability to help customers thrive through innovative services, products, and solutions.

The 2026 SAP Partner Awards recognize 50 categories globally and are based on performance from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025. As in previous years, selections were determined using system-generated data on core weighted metrics and key performance indicators. A steering committee of global SAP representatives then viewed, vetted, and ranked the achievements according to internal criteria aligned with SAP’s communicated business strategies.

Recipients will be celebrated during SAP Partner Summit and SAP Sapphire and will be invited to exclusive networking opportunities with peers and SAP leadership. These partners will also receive a communication package to help promote their success. To further amplify this achievement, SAP will list winners on its website for a year and through its communication channels to maximize global exposure to prospects and customers.

Congratulations to the 2026 winners. We look forward to applauding your success at SAP Partner Summit and SAP Sapphire.

Karl Fahrbach is chief partner officer at SAP.