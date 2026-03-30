A Cocktail of Intelligent Solutions From SAP Goes Live at Campari Group

MILAN — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Campari Group has successfully gone live with SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey.

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Milan, Italy-based Campari Group is a global leader in the spirits industry. With a portfolio of more than 50 premium brands, including Aperol, Campari, Espolòn, Wild Turkey, Courvoisier and Grand Marnier, the company markets its products in more than 190 countries and operates 24 production sites worldwide.

“We’ve embarked on the RISE with SAP journey to keep pace with innovations offered by SAP Cloud ERP Private and embedded AI capabilities,” said José Silva, group head of IT at Campari Group. “Today, we can reshape processes in line with business evolution, improve planning and make our supply chain more efficient—ensuring continuous product distribution worldwide. Moving to a centralized process model enables us to improve productivity and reduce TCO consistently.”

The Campari Group go-live establishes an end-to-end digital architecture built on a core transformation backbone, embedded AI, data unification and IT landscape governance:

At its foundation, Campari Group unifies finance, supply chain, marketing and human resources on the SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP Datasphere solutions as well as SAP Business Technology Platform. This creates an integrated backbone for planning, analytics and application development.

Embedded AI across SAP solutions is enhancing both operations and employee experience. In SAP SuccessFactors solutions, employees use the Joule solution and embedded AI to set and track goals, while SAP Concur solutions automate expense matching. AI-assisted capabilities are streamlining order and payment posting, improving decision-making and optimizing operational costs.

Campari Group is also implementing the SAP Business Data Cloud solution to unify SAP and third-party software data, delivering timely, contextual insights while preserving core business logic.

Finally, Campari Group also adopted SAP LeanIX solutions to map interdependencies between applications, processes and business owners, enabling more agile, informed decision-making.

“Campari is one of our best references in the food and beverage sector and is an excellent example of how SAP solutions can transform organizational and production processes,” said Carla Masperi, managing director, SAP Italy. “By combining cloud ERP with AI and data-driven planning, Campari is setting a new standard for digital transformation in the consumer products industry.”

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Top image courtesy of Campari

Media Contact:

Raffaella Mollame, +39-340-7771644, raffaella.mollame@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

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