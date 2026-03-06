With the EU Pay Transparency Directive reshaping how organizations disclose and govern pay, transparency is no longer optional—it’s becoming a defining leadership imperative. This International Women’s Day, organizations have an opportunity to turn compliance into trust, equity, and smarter workforce decisions.

“When we give, we gain” is this year’s International Women’s Day theme, and in the workplace, giving can take many forms: mentoring, advocacy, visibility, resources, and transparency.

For organizations, pay transparency is one of the most tangible ways to “give” in service of gender equality. When employees better understand their compensation, historically underrepresented groups gain clarity and fairness. And when organizations commit to equitable practices, the benefits ripple across the business—from greater trust and engagement to stronger talent outcomes and overall performance.

Transparency starts with accountability

Many organizations are still early in their pay transparency journey. At SAP, this has been a multi-year effort grounded in data, accountability, and action. Each year, we conduct global internal pay equity analyses comparing employees in comparable roles, levels, and geographies to ensure compensation is fair, market-aligned, and internally consistent. When outliers are identified, centrally funded adjustments bring pay in-line.

This reflects SAP’s fair pay philosophy: equitable compensation that is transparent and free from bias, forming the foundation for performance-based differentiation.

Technology is central to this approach. SAP operationalizes fair pay through SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, embedding pay analysis, job architecture, and range guidance, so managers can consistently apply structured, explainable decisions during hiring and annual cycles.

Today, over 99% of SAP employees worldwide have transparency into their pay range through a compensation assistant tool built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). This tool integrates SAP SuccessFactors data to display salary ranges across career levels, which can replace guesswork with confidence and can give employees clear insight into their value, career progression, and how pay decisions are made.

From compliance to strategic intelligence: the EU Pay Transparency Directive

The shift from voluntary transparency to regulatory mandate is already underway. For European Union member states, the EU Pay Transparency Directive is driving change by requiring salary range disclosures in advance of the first interview, employee access to pay information, and gender pay gap reporting, with corrective action mandated when unexplained gaps exceed 5%. As implementation timelines approach, HR, legal, and finance teams across the EU are racing to operationalize new transparency requirements, making pay governance a board-level issue for many organizations.

“One of the most meaningful shifts introduced by the EU Pay Transparency Directive is giving employees clearer tools to understand their own compensation. With capabilities like individual pay transparency reports generated through SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, employees now have a self-service way to see how their pay compares within their role and organization. That level of visibility is a major step forward for pay equity because it brings clarity to something that historically has been difficult for employees to question or address.” Anita Lettink, Future of Work and Pay Expert

Compliance is just the starting point. Organizations that embed transparency into everyday HR processes ensure pay decisions are consistent, equitable, and aligned with skills, performance, and business priorities. SAP is already preparing customers for this shift, with tools designed to help meet these new requirements confidently.

With EU Pay Transparency Insights, a new capability within the People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud, organizations can:

Identify structural pay gaps and outliers before they become systemic issues.

Connect compensation data to job architecture, skills, and performance to inform decisions and governance.

Generate directive-aligned, ready-to-use reports without heavy manual effort.

Turn transparency into action, guiding adjustments, equitable promotions, and workforce planning at scale.

These insights complement established fair pay practices—such as structured job architecture, peer-based analysis, and centrally funded adjustments—enabling customers to implement transparent, equitable pay practices while meeting regulatory requirements.

Giving to gain: the leadership opportunity

This International Women’s Day, transparency should be treated as a strategic priority, not a compliance task. Clear, consistent pay practices help employees understand their value and help leaders make smarter, data-driven workforce decisions.

Pay transparency is accelerating, and organizations that act now will be the ones that lead. Don’t miss our upcoming webinar, EU Pay Transparency: Turning Fair and Equitable Pay into Your Strategic Advantage, where Future of Work and Pay expert Anita Lettink will break down the latest regulatory expectations and share best practices for building fair, equitable, and motivating compensation structures. Register here.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer for SAP SuccessFactors.