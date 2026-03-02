Molton Brown Reinvents Peak‑Season Luxury with SAP Customer Experience

Molton Brown has long been synonymous with British luxury—known for its fragrance craftsmanship, premium bath and body formulations, and commitment to sustainability.

In today’s omnichannel reality, delivering that elevated experience consistently and at scale is essential to protecting brand trust and loyalty. Peak moments like Black Friday and Cyber Monday amplify the challenge, when traffic surges and expectations for fast, personalized service are at their highest.

The team recognized that legacy systems couldn’t provide the speed, stability, or connected view required to meet those expectations at scale, prompting a shift to a modern customer experience (CX) foundation with SAP.

SAP Commerce Cloud: Fuel embedded AI with holistic, end-to-end business data Learn how

Modernizing the digital core with SAP Commerce Cloud

Moving from legacy technology to SAP Commerce Cloud gave Molton Brown a high‑performance engine designed for peak‑season reliability and continuous innovation. The results came quickly: 100% uptime during peak trade, even as volumes spiked to one order every three seconds during major events, freeing teams to focus on enhancing the customer experience rather than firefighting, and ensuring uninterrupted service for customers across global markets.

“Peak performance isn’t a one‑time effort; it’s about reliability. We have to rely on technology operations to achieve 100% efficiency so the business can succeed, which in turn helps our customers succeed. Technology should enable business success, not block it—and SAP has proved that multiple times.” Naresh Krishnamurthy, Senior Manager – Business Transformation, Prestige, Kao UK Ltd

That stability also matters as product discovery increasingly begins beyond owned channels—from social platforms to emerging AI‑powered assistants—where consistent, trustworthy content and availability help the brand stay visible and credible wherever customers choose to engage. SAP’s evolving agentic commerce innovations anticipate this shift, ensuring products remain discoverable, trusted, and actionable across both human and AI agents.

A seamless luxury journey across channels

With SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Engagement Cloud (formerly SAP Emarsys) working together, Molton Brown aligns what customers see online with what they experience in store. Product categories, storytelling, and navigation are mirrored across channels; store associates can act on online browsing signals; and store teams are enabled with real‑time insight to deliver high‑touch clienteling experiences.

The result is an unbroken, premium journey that reduces friction and reinforces trust in the brand—exactly what luxury shoppers expect.

Personalization that builds loyalty, not just transactions

SAP Engagement Cloud helps Molton Brown deliver channel‑appropriate experiences, from mobile‑first engagement to email and in‑store clienteling, aligned to evolving customer preferences. These programs are complemented by thoughtful gifting moments, personalized birthday acknowledgments, and sustainability‑focused communications that strengthen repeat‑purchase behavior.

Crucially, the team treats every holiday period as a data‑rich learning cycle: months of performance testing, UX refinements, and campaign iteration inform what customers experience in the following season. Those insights help the team refine the experience so it remains consistent, intuitive, and premium, even under peak pressure. That consistency is what sustains loyalty, not just the promotions themselves.

As Naresh Krishnamurthy explains: “Black Friday is not just about revenue; it’s about brand engagement and building the strong foundation that enhances the relationship through loyalty.”

Ready for the next era of intelligent commerce

With a dependable CX core in place, Molton Brown is now exploring SAP Business AI to anticipate risks ahead of campaigns, sharpen decision‑making, and streamline fulfillment—augmenting the experience behind the scenes without compromising luxury standards.

This direction aligns naturally with SAP’s broader agentic commerce vision, where AI systems help interpret intent and keep trusted products discoverable and transactable across new surfaces—another reason a reliable, “machine‑readable” CX foundation matters.

“Everything we’re doing ladders up to one goal: a truly connected customer experience—personal, consistent, and effortless in every channel.”

Molton Brown’s partnership with SAP CX has reset what’s possible at peak, and every day after: dependable operations, consistent omnichannel experiences, and personalization that earns loyalty. The brand now scales confidently during its biggest moments, and stays ready for what’s next as AI changes how people (and agents) discover and buy.

This transformation positions Molton Brown to adapt quickly as customer expectations and digital commerce behaviors continue to evolve.

To explore how SAP Commerce Cloud can elevate your customer experience, visit sap.com/commerce.