SAP Showcases New AI Capabilities, Integrated Travel and Expense Enhancements, and Global Partnerships at SAP Concur Fusion 2026

NEW ORLEANS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new AI-enabled capabilities, travel and expense management enhancements, and new and expanded partnerships at SAP Concur Fusion 2026, the flagship conference for SAP Concur solutions users and experts.

Tap AI-powered expense, travel and invoice solutions that unify your data, simplify work and drive your business forward Learn more

SAP is expanding the Joule solution across SAP Concur solutions and introducing new automation capabilities:

A new integration between Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot, now available, embeds travel and expense tasks into everyday productivity tools. Employees can create and submit expense reports, upload receipts, book travel and receive policy guidance in SAP Concur solutions without leaving Microsoft applications.

Two new Joule Agents further streamline expense compliance and reporting. Expense Automation Agent automatically creates and populates expense reports for employees so all they have to do is review, refine and submit. Expense Pre-Submit Audit Agent validates receipts and flags discrepancies before submission to reduce report rejection and reimbursement delays. Both agents are currently available through the SAP Early Adopter Care program with general availability expected later this year.

New AI-based rule creation tools simplify the complex task of managing policy rules in the Complete by SAP Concur and Amex GBT, Concur Travel and Concur Expense solutions.

The SAP Sales Cloud solution now integrates with Booking Agent to streamline workflows and enhance productivity for sales teams.

SAP Concur and American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) announced new innovations to Complete, an AI-enabled codeveloped solution for booking, servicing, payments and expensing. New capabilities include AI-enabled travel support with handoff to a live travel counselor and a specialized home page for travel managers. Concur Expense also integrates with Amex GBT Egencia for customers worldwide.

Joint customers of SAP Concur solutions and American Express can now create and manage American Express Virtual Cards in Concur Expense, supporting employee spending with controls and added security. The virtual cards can also be used in Concur Travel. This capability is available now to select U.S.-based American Express® Corporate and Business customers using Concur Expense with availability for all such customers planned for Q3 2026.

SAP Concur teams up with Visa to integrate Concur Expense and Visa through the Visa Commercial Integrated Partner program. Initially, real-time notifications (RTN) from Visa card swipes will automatically create expenses in Concur Expense. This capability is planned to be available through SAP Early Adopter Care in Q3 2026. SAP Concur solutions will now support RTN from all major credit card networks.

Additionally, SAP Concur solutions are advancing corporate travel with enhanced booking, expanded global access and intelligent traveler support. The new experience in Concur Travel supports guest bookings, expanded Cleartrip content in India and additional airline options. TripIt Pro adds Image to Plan with Apple Intelligence and expanded Risk Alerts to help travelers organize itineraries and monitor disruptions.

Learn about these announcements at SAP Concur Fusion or join the virtual event.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Media Contact:

Kelly Sheldon Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com, ET

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter to receive weekly updates and stories Subscribe now

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2026 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.