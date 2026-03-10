Long before a customer becomes your customer, their engagement with your brand begins. Customer experience (CX) starts with early interactions like marketing engagement, product exploration, and initial conversations with sales teams.

These critical pre-purchase moments generate interest and open pathways toward deeper customer relationships. Organizations that convert interest into measurable outcomes with clarity, accuracy, and speed strengthen the overall customer experience, thereby boosting loyalty and bottom lines.

CX becomes even more meaningful as opportunities progress into clear agreements supported by accurate configuration, pricing, and quoting. This transition from opportunity to agreement represents one of the most consequential stages in the customer journey.

Lead-to-cash represents a coordinated motion across sales engagement, pricing precision, service alignment, and performance visibility. When these capabilities operate together, organizations deliver consistent customer experiences while maintaining operational clarity.

Eight years running: a leadership signal at the heart of lead-to-cash

Within the lead-to-cash journey, quoting connects sales engagement, performance management, service continuity, and ERP alignment. It represents a critical moment where customer intent is translated into accurate pricing, configuration, and agreement terms.

When SAP CPQ operates within SAP Customer Experience, it becomes part of a connected lead-to-cash motion that spans SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, sales performance management solutions, and SAP ERP. Sales teams engage with structured opportunity data and guided pricing logic. Service teams inherit full visibility into agreed terms. Performance leaders access insights grounded in accurate pipeline and quoting data.

When it comes to this level of intelligent, real-time, connected processes, very few companies can compete. SAP was again recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites. This marks the eighth consecutive year SAP has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

SAP CPQ supports organizations in producing accurate quotes — even in environments with advanced configuration and pricing requirements — helping accelerate sales cycles and improve sales execution across complex selling environments.

Extending CPQ leadership across SAP Customer Experience

In modern enterprises, quoting connects directly to demand generation, pipeline management, contract processes, fulfilment, and service delivery. SAP Customer Experience brings together commerce, customer data, marketing, sales, service, and sales performance management into an integrated portfolio designed to support truly connected customer journeys.

Within this portfolio, SAP CPQ plays a pivotal role in the lead-to-cash journey. When integrated with SAP CX solutions, it helps align pricing strategy, product configuration, customer agreements, and sales performance insights across the revenue lifecycle. The result is a more reliable transition from opportunity to revenue realization.

Connected lead-to-cash experience

For CX leaders, lead-to-cash is a core driver of experience differentiation and revenue execution. A connected lead-to-cash strategy ensures that:

Customer intent is translated into accurate configuration and pricing.

Sales engagements reflect approved pricing and product standards.

Customer agreements are consistently captured and supported across systems.

Sales performance and revenue outcomes remain visible and aligned across teams.

Business impact of connected lead-to-cash

Lead-to-cash determines how consistently organizations translate customer engagement into measurable outcomes.

By combining SAP Customer Experience capabilities with a CPQ solution recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, organizations strengthen alignment across sales, pricing, service, performance management, and ERP systems, transforming engagement into measurable outcomes with confidence and precision.

In today’s environment, customer experience and operational precision are closely connected. Strength in one reinforces performance across the other.

Sindy Conway is senior Product Marketing consultant for SAP Customer Experience.