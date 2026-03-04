Across industries, HR leaders are tasked with overcoming organizational disconnection in their journey to adopt and demonstrate the business value of AI. People, processes, and systems remain fragmented, leaving HR teams with more tools but less clarity, less trust in their data, and less ability to act with confidence. Hiring sits at the center of this transformation. When systems are connected, AI becomes more than automation, it becomes an intelligence layer that improves decisions, accelerates outcomes, and strengthens organizational readiness.

Today, we’re announcing that SmartRecruiters is now integrated with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, working to deliver a unified experience, connected data, and integration with AI companion Winston and to embed intelligent assistance directly into hiring workflows to help teams move faster, make better decisions, and deliver better candidate experiences. This integration, following SAP’s acquisition of SmartRecruiters in September 2025, establishes the foundation for a fully connected talent architecture, where hiring decisions, skills intelligence, and workforce planning can operate as one system.

Homepage for SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors

Advancing intelligent hiring with SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors

The SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors solution can deliver a consistent, end-to-end hiring experience designed to meet the scale, speed, and intelligence requirements of modern organizations. By combining intuitive workflows with embedded AI, recruiters can eliminate repetitive administrative tasks and focus on higher value interactions, while candidates move through a streamlined, personalized journey from first touch to offer.

The integration with SAP SuccessFactors HCM builds on these capabilities by connecting hiring processes to the full employee lifecycle and the broader business, helping to ensure that every hiring decision is grounded in real-time data and organizational context. Designed for scale, SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors helps set the foundation for a complete intelligence layer across hiring and HR, with people, job, and organizational data flowing seamlessly between SAP and SmartRecruiters.

Applicant preview in SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors

Organizations can gain a more predictable hiring process with streamlined workflows, consistent tools, and shared real-time data across each hiring stage. They can expect:

Single login: one entry point into SAP SuccessFactors and SmartRecruiters for recruiters, hiring managers, and approvers

one entry point into SAP SuccessFactors and SmartRecruiters for recruiters, hiring managers, and approvers Unified navigation: a seamless experience across SAP SuccessFactors and SmartRecruiters to help reduce complexity and speed up adoption

a seamless experience across SAP SuccessFactors and SmartRecruiters to help reduce complexity and speed up adoption Aligned data: synchronized people, job, and organizational data that flows between systems, helping to ensure accuracy and consistency end to end

In practice, core organizational data like job families, cost centers, and locations can flow automatically from SAP SuccessFactors into SmartRecruiters, helping to eliminate manual entry and inconsistencies. New roles open with these attributes already applied, and user management is just as smooth: recruiters, hiring managers, and approvers created in SAP SuccessFactors appear in SmartRecruiters with the right permissions, helping to reduce errors and keep approval flows and reporting clean. As integration deepens, hiring becomes fully connected to core HR and workforce systems, creating a unified, trusted foundation for talent decisions across the enterprise.

With the enhanced benefits of SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors, simple and flexible integration paths are now available for customers currently using the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution. SAP will continue to honor all contracts, and customers will not be required to migrate.

Integration that activates enterprise‑ready AI

With SAP’s continued investment, SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors is evolving quickly, bringing AI-driven innovation to every part of the hiring experience. High-volume hiring can become high-quality hiring through AI-assisted workflows, including intuitive applications, automated scheduling, intelligent matching, and streamlined interview feedback.

Winston-powered applicant preview for faster, smarter hiring

Beginning in 2026, Winston and SAP’s generative AI Joule solution will work together as connected agents. Additionally, new protections such as fraud detection, enhanced consent management, and applicant data transferability will help embed trust in the hiring cycle, strengthening both system integrity and candidate confidence.

From talent acquisition to talent readiness

As organizations look beyond filling roles to building future-proof capabilities, intelligent hiring becomes just one part of a broader talent strategy. The power of integration delivered by SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors extends beyond hiring, creating a connected, AI-enabled talent experience across the entire SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite and, ultimately, SAP Business Suite. This is how organizations become skills-ready: hiring decisions tied to outcomes, and employees supported with clear paths to grow and contribute.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer, SAP SuccessFactors.

Rebecca Carr is CEO of SmartRecruiters, an SAP company.