WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the creation of the new Customer Value Group, bringing together the Customer Success and Customer Services & Delivery organizations, effective April 1.

The new Board area is designed to strengthen SAP’s customer-centric operating model by delivering seamless, end-to-end experience from initial engagement through long-term value realization.

The Customer Value Group will be led by Thomas Saueressig (40), whose role expands to Chief Customer Officer. In this capacity, he will oversee the full customer journey, aligning selling, delivery, services and support driving adoption, renewal and expansion of SAP’s cloud and AI-powered solutions. SAP Extended Board members Jan Gilg and Manos Raptopoulos will report directly to Saueressig and continue to co-lead the Customer Success organization.

“In a business where adoption and renewal define success, the lines between selling and delivering disappear,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “Bringing Customer Success and Customer Services & Delivery together is the right move now for our customers and for SAP, as we go all in on AI. Thomas combines deep product expertise with strong experience in services and customer delivery, and he has earned the trust of our customers and teams. I am convinced that under his leadership, this new organization will drive lasting customer value across the full journey.”

Saueressig is a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, having joined SAP in 2004 and been appointed to the Board in 2019. Prior to his new role, he led the Customer Services & Delivery Board area with global responsibility for long-term customer value in the cloud, including professional services, customer innovation services, support and SAP’s cloud infrastructure and operations. Earlier, he headed SAP Product Engineering, overseeing SAP’s complete application portfolio, and served as Chief Information Officer, driving SAP’s internal cloud-first transformation. He holds a degree in Business Information Technology and a joint Executive MBA from ESSEC Business School and Mannheim Business School.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Media Contact:

Marcus Winkler, +49 6227 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Stay up to date on news, stories and coverage via the weekly SAP News Center newsletter Subscribe today

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2026 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.