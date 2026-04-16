Customer experience has entered a decisive new phase.

Connect AI, data, and customer-facing applications to deliver winning experiences Learn how

AI alone is no longer a differentiator: What matters is where intelligence operates inside of a business. As demand volatility increases, fulfillment windows tighten, and customer expectations rise, organizations need more than insights or task assistance. They need intelligence inside quotes, product content, service interactions, and campaigns, guiding decisions as they happen and continuously adapting as conditions change.

This shift lays the foundation for a new generation of executional AI, where capabilities evolve from supporting users to actively monitoring flows, anticipating risk, and over time acting as intelligent agents within core customer-facing processes.

With the Q1 2026 release of SAP Customer Experience solutions, SAP advances this shift by bringing AI closer to day-to-day customer-facing execution across sales, service, commerce, and engagement. Intelligence now operates closer to where outcomes are realized—helping organizations protect revenue, reduce friction, and deliver consistent, trusted experiences at scale.

Optimize revenue streams with confidence

Revenue becomes more reliable when customer intent is captured early and executed consistently across sales and commerce workflows. The execution depends on speed and accuracy: accurate product information, relevant content, and seamless handoffs from inquiry to quote creation. When these are disconnected, teams face delays, manual rework, and missed revenue opportunities.

From customer inquiry to executable quote

Email to quote with AI: Automatically add SKUs from a deal using opportunity and email data with the Microsoft Outlook add-in for SAP Sales Cloud. Users can choose to generate a quote, and the quote is quickly created in SAP Sales Cloud in just a few clicks. After review, sellers can hit send; it is that easy.

Automatically add SKUs from a deal using opportunity and email data with the Microsoft Outlook add-in for SAP Sales Cloud. Users can choose to generate a quote, and the quote is quickly created in SAP Sales Cloud in just a few clicks. After review, sellers can hit send; it is that easy. Deep research: Accelerate account planning and reviews by synthesizing SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud data with external market intelligence. For example, the deep research capability can deliver a detailed brief that can be used to better understand the account, their industry, and other crucial information like news and SWOT. Sellers will be able to engage prospects and buyers more effectively while customers will have more relevant and personalized information delivered.

Accelerate account planning and reviews by synthesizing SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud data with external market intelligence. For example, the deep research capability can deliver a detailed brief that can be used to better understand the account, their industry, and other crucial information like news and SWOT. Sellers will be able to engage prospects and buyers more effectively while customers will have more relevant and personalized information delivered. Media attachments for product descriptions: Use AI to extract details from product documents, such as manuals, spec sheets, and PDFs, and automatically generate or enrich product descriptions in SAP Commerce Cloud. This accelerates catalog updates and improves product data quality so that shoppers, search engines, and agentic commerce are rich with the most accurate product descriptions—ensuring product descriptions are detailed, differentiated, and discovered.

Delivering reliable service at scale

Digital Service Agent handoff for case creation: Connect every step of the service journey from conversational AI self-service to field resolution so service teams can resolve customer issues faster and provide personalized service engagements that build trust. Using conversational cues, Digital Service Agent summarizes intent identification for ticket creation while capturing essential information required for handoff to underlying solutions like SAP Service Cloud.

Connect every step of the service journey from conversational AI self-service to field resolution so service teams can resolve customer issues faster and provide personalized service engagements that build trust. Using conversational cues, Digital Service Agent summarizes intent identification for ticket creation while capturing essential information required for handoff to underlying solutions like SAP Service Cloud. Agent inbox : Give service teams a single, real-time command center in SAP Service Cloud, consolidating cases, tasks, and service orders into one view with visual workload insights so agents can prioritize faster, stay on top of commitments, and resolve more issues per day.

: Give service teams a single, real-time command center in SAP Service Cloud, consolidating cases, tasks, and service orders into one view with visual workload insights so agents can prioritize faster, stay on top of commitments, and resolve more issues per day. Retail Intelligence (SAP Early Adopter Care): Announced at NRF, Retail Intelligence provides one closed-loop, AI-enhanced retail supply chain planning environment that ties together planning, execution, and engagement. The result: human and agentic teams that don’t just execute tasks but reshape strategies, reimagine retail supply chain planning, and master autonomous growth and lasting differentiation.

Learn more at the SAP Sapphire session.

Orchestrating engagement across the customer life cycle

Customer engagement spans browsing, purchasing, fulfillment, and service across multiple channels. SAP CX connects engagement directly to operational context.

SAP Engagement Cloud delivers personalized, AI-personalized communications and interactions across every channel powered by connected customer and operational data all fully integrated across SAP. Teams can deliver consistent, intelligent engagement that builds loyalty and drives business impact.

SAP Engagement Cloud

AI-assisted report builder (SMS channel support): Extend conversational analytics to SMS campaigns. A new data context model narrows analysis to the right dataset, returning faster, more precise answers to natural language questions, such as “What was SMS revenue last month?”

AI-Assisted Report Builder for SMS

AI segments for mobile push: Predictively identify contacts who are likely in the next 30 days to engage, become inactive, or remain inactive, so marketers can target outreach where it will deliver the strongest results.

AI Segmentation for Mobile Push

Accelerate transformation with the advanced success plan for SAP CX

To assist customers on their transformation journeys, SAP launched the new Advanced Success Plan in the SAP Services and Support portfolio. This will help customers increase the value of individual applications, accelerate cloud transformation across SAP Business Suite, and enable consistent adoption of new innovations and SAP Business AI.

With expanded coverage with additional SAP CX solutions, including SAP Enterprise Service Management and SAP Sales Performance Management, the advanced offering is comprised of three powerful elements:

Success expert: Regular SAP expertise driving strategic customer outcomes

Adoption guidance: Structured, AI-driven enablement accelerating adoption

Activation and optimization services: Hands-on services to maximize performance and impact

Check out the webinar to learn how the new service offering unlocks more of the transformative value of SAP solutions: Success Unleashed: Be Future-Ready with SAP Services and Support.

Intelligence where execution happens

With SAP Customer Experience, AI moves beyond isolated assistance to operate directly within business execution flows. Intelligence is embedded where work happens—inside quotes, product content, service interactions, and campaigns—helping organizations respond in real time and deliver consistent customer outcomes at scale.

Learn more about SAP CX in Q1 2026

Read the SAP Help documentation to get started with these new capabilities.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries.