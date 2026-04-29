For 50 years, if you weren’t a billion-dollar company, you could not afford to run your business with the same precision, depth, and intelligence as the world’s best.

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The software itself wasn’t the barrier; the operational weight around it was: dedicated data centers, expensive hardware, annual upgrade cycles that consumed months of IT resources, and the specialist teams to keep it all alive.

SAP Business AI and SAP Cloud ERP have completely changed the economics of enterprise software. The heavy infrastructure disappeared into a subscription. A 200-person company can now run its core business processes as efficiently as a global enterprise, on a predictable monthly cost, without an army of IT staff.

AI accelerates this further. What took months of configuration and specialist knowledge can now be activated through natural language and intelligent automation. The deep industry expertise SAP spent 50 years encoding into its software is now accessible to businesses of all sizes.

“John Boos is a 137-year-old company, with 137 years of tech debt,” said Britt East, CIO at John Boos & Co. “To make matters more complex, we are growing incredibly fast. Every quarter is a record quarter! SAP Cloud ERP will be the backbone of our business in perpetuity, giving us a standard and scalable foundation to support growth while also unleashing our workforce with real AI use cases that make their lives a lot easier and the company as a whole more successful.”

The real value of SAP Business AI is that a midsize manufacturer in Stuttgart or a growing logistics company in Dallas could access intelligent business operations at speed and price point they can afford.

Won’t AI then replace software altogether?

Think of it this way: GPS system is genuinely intelligent. It calculates optimal routes, adapts to real-time traffic, and reroutes dynamically. But it is only as good as what backs it—the data underneath it, like accurate roads, turn restrictions, and governance for local speed limits, timeframes for live incident feeds and so on. Without the structured, maintained, trusted data layer, the intelligence has nothing to work with—it would confidently lead you off a cliff.

Software is not being replaced by AI. Software is becoming AI’s superpower.

With deep process and industry knowledge, semantically rich business data and enterprise-grade governance built in, AI gets what it lacks on its own to deliver reliable, battle-proven, trustworthy, repeatable, and auditable results—every time. Agents are probabilistic. They predict, they infer, they move fast, and that is powerful. But it means that the more AI agents you deploy, the more valuable your underlying software systems become.

And the cost? Running a stack of AI tools adds up to significant infrastructure investment, fast. However, serious software companies, including SAP, have already embedded their AI directly into their platforms, and they often co-develop with leading AI providers, so you are not choosing between AI and SAP. You’re choosing SAP with AI already inside it.

“Many companies used to delay decisions because ERP felt too complex,” shared Tobias Siebler, CEO of FULCRUM Consulting Germany. “That has changed. With SAP Cloud ERP, you can start small, get live quickly, and still have a setup that grows with the business, including the current and new AI capabilities as they become available.”

The new stack: What this actually looks like

Imagine a shipping company that processes 10,000 orders a day. Traditionally, humans monitored exceptions, chased suppliers, and rerouted freight when things went wrong. Today, AI agents can scan the full order pipeline in real time, flag anomalies, draft supplier communications, and propose rerouting options—all within the governed environment of SAP’s supply chain data. Humans are irreplaceable in making the final call, but the agents do the legwork.

With Joule, work starts with what needs to be accomplished, not which system to open. Teams move from intent to execution in real time. Decisions are shaped by data, operational capacity, financial constraints, and customer demand. AI agents handle coordination across workflows. People make the calls that matter. The whole process runs on the unmatched human ability to make decisions based on multifaceted considerations, supported by auditable, structured data.

That is the model. AI can’t replace the system. AI operates inside the system, supervised by humans and connected to real business data, constrained by real business rules and governance, delivering real business outcomes.

AI needs rich, structured, semantically meaningful business data to perform. SAP has 50 years of exactly that.

For fast-growing companies: SAP GROW Fast

Markets shift. Expectations evolve. Technology accelerates change. Naturally, our customers demand quicker and better results. SAP GROW Fast services are designed to help customers go live with AI-ready SAP Cloud ERP with speed and predictability. The deployment of finance and spend core capabilities for SAP Cloud ERP, as well as other SAP solutions on the way, can be done in months, not quarters. And from there, the business can expand into the rest of SAP Business Suite fast, all activated with AI from day one.

Companies taking advantage of SAP GROW Fast are gaining compound advantages with a platform that becomes more capable with every AI advancement that SAP and its partners embed into it. The companies that are waiting? They will be implementing what the leaders deployed today—three years from now.

The human element is not going away, it’s going up the stack

As we disrupt everything we do and work with AI to achieve better, faster business outcomes, SAP partners become key change agents. All around the globe, SAP partners are being enabled to extract business value quickly for our customers with the AI-ready SAP GROW Fast services. This is a step-by-step change into a world of AI-first business value adoption and should be leveraged by all our partners.

“Many organizations still assume that SAP is designed exclusively for large enterprises,” explained David Bayón Esporrín, go-to-market director of the Global SAP Practice at INETUM. “In reality, that perception no longer reflects today’s market. With SAP Cloud ERP, and especially with SAP GROW Fast, companies of almost any size can optimize core business processes and harness the power of AI to accelerate growth in a simple and cost-effective way.” (See the full video interview.)

We are living through a platform shift, not unlike the one the internet created. The businesses that thrive will be the ones that move with intention, combining the intelligence of AI with the governed, structured, operationally rich foundation that enterprise software provides.

The great equalizer is here. The only question is: How fast do you want to use it to your advantage?

Santina Franchi is president of the Corporate Segment at SAP.

Guido Beuningen head of AI and Public Cloud for the Corporate Segment at SAP.