SAP is excited to announce that two-time Formula One World Champion Mika Häkkinen will be a special guest at SAP Sapphire 2026, appearing at both the Orlando and Madrid events. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Häkkinen live at the Services and Support Center, where performance, precision, and innovation come together.

Photo credit: Marco Canoniero/Alamy Live News

As an F1 Ambassador, Häkkinen represents the values that define both elite motorsport and modern enterprise technology: speed, resilience, teamwork, and continuous improvement. His presence at SAP Sapphire highlights the strong connection between high-performance racing and the intelligent, data-driven world SAP helps its customers navigate every day.

Performance meets innovation

During his career in Formula One, Häkkinen became known for his focus, strategic thinking, and ability to perform under pressure—qualities that closely align with SAP’s Services and Support organization. At the Services and Support Center, attendees can experience how these same principles help businesses run faster, adapt with confidence, and stay ahead in an increasingly complex environment.

Häkkinen will share personal insights from his time at the pinnacle of motorsport, offering perspectives on decision-making in high-stakes situations, the importance of teamwork, and the role data and technology play in driving performance.

Event highlights

Visitors to the Services and Support Center can look forward to several exclusive opportunities:

Experience Häkkinen live in the Formula One Racing Simulator at the Race of Legends. May 13 in Orlando at 1:00 p.m. May 20 in Madrid at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

in the Formula One Racing Simulator at the Race of Legends. Join theater sessions featuring voices from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. May 13 in Orlando with Michael Taylor at 11:30 a.m. (SER1257) May 20 in Madrid with Laura Goodrick at 11:00 a.m. (SER1342)

featuring voices from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Take part in exclusive interviews with Häkkinen. May 13 in Orlando at 10:30 a.m. (SER2893) May 20 in Madrid at 2:00 p.m. (SER1553)

with Häkkinen.

A unique experience with SAP Services and Support

The Services and Support Center at SAP Sapphire is designed as a hub for inspiration and interaction. With Häkkinen on-site, visitors can expect engaging sessions, real-world insights, and hands-on experiences that connect motorsport excellence with business innovation brought to life by SAP’s Services and Support organization.

Join us in Orlando and Madrid

Whether attending SAP Sapphire in Orlando or Madrid, this is a unique opportunity to experience one of Formula One’s legends up close—and to explore how SAP helps organizations achieve peak performance.

Don’t miss the chance to meet Häkkinen at the Services and Support Center and discover how the mindset of a world champion can inspire your business transformation journey.

Get our sessions into your personal agenda:

SAP Sapphire 2026 Orlando services and support sessions

SAP Sapphire 2026 Madrid services and support sessions