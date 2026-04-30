Let me start with a simple experiment: Ask a generative AI tool to count the words in a document. It will likely be off by 10%.

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In a blog post, that’s tolerable. In a financial disclosure, a regulatory filing, or a supply chain commitment, it is simply unacceptable.

Generative AI is statistical. Answers to enterprise level problems are a lot more deterministic. The distance between 90% and 100% accuracy is not incremental. In our world, it is existential.

In 2026, AI is no longer evaluated on novelty. It is evaluated on precision, governance, scalability, and business impact. As organizations move from pilots to scaled programs, five moments will define whether they capture lasting value or expose themselves to avoidable risk. I have seen these moments play out across every major market I oversee.

1. The governance moment: when agents become digital coworkers

The first moment arrives when AI stops being a tool and starts being an actor.

Agentic AI systems plan, reason, orchestrate with other agents, and execute workflows autonomously. They touch sensitive data and influence decisions at scale. If you are not already governing them as you govern your human workforce, you are exposing your organization to risk.

Agent sprawl will mirror the shadow IT crises of the past decade, but the stakes are categorically higher. Enterprises must establish agent lifecycle management, clear autonomy boundaries, policy enforcement, and continuous performance monitoring. Every board needs to answer three questions: Who is accountable when an agent makes the wrong call? How are decisions audited? When does the machine escalate to a human?

Geopolitical fragmentation compounds this urgency. Sovereign cloud, sovereign AI, and data localization are no longer theoretical concerns. They are regulatory realities in markets from New York to Frankfurt to Riyadh to Singapore. Governance in the age of AI is less about controlling risk at the edge and more about embedding deterministic control into probabilistic intelligence. That is a C-suite mandate, not an IT project.

2. The data foundation moment: when the last mile is the only mile that matters

The second moment is quieter, but it is where most enterprises will ultimately win or lose.

AI is only as reliable as the data and processes it operates on. Fragmented master data, siloed systems, and over-customized ERP landscapes introduce unpredictability at the worst possible moment: when AI provides a recommendation that affects your customers, your cash flow, or your compliance position.

Enterprise AI value will not come from generic large language models trained on internet-scale text. It will come from intelligence grounded in your enterprise data—orders, invoices, supply chain records, financial postings—embedded directly in your processes. Relational foundation models optimized for structured business data will outperform generic LLMs in forecasting, anomaly detection, and operational optimization.

The question every board should be asking is not only “What AI can we add?”, but also, “Is our data estate ready, or are we layering probabilistic intelligence onto fragmented foundations?”

3. The employee interaction moment: when the interface disappears

The third moment happens in your employees’ daily workflows, and it will accelerate faster than most organizations expect.

In 2026, we are moving from static application interfaces to generative user interfaces. Instead of navigating between systems, employees express intent: “Prepare a briefing for my highest-revenue customer visit this week.” AI agents orchestrate the workflows, assemble the context, and surface recommended actions.

But adoption is not automatic, and trust is not given. Employees will embrace AI teammates only when they are confident that outputs respect governance boundaries, reflect real business rules, and deliver measurable gains. Role-specific AI personas tailored for the CFO, the CHRO, the head of supply chain, built on trusted data and embedded in familiar workflows, are what will close the adoption gap.

Organizations that invest in AI-native architecture will accelerate ROI. Those that bolt AI onto legacy interfaces will struggle with trust, usability, and scale. This is a design decision with strategic consequences.

4. The customer moment: when intelligence becomes a competitive moat

AI proves its enterprise value most visibly at the customer edge.

Trained on your own data, your own policies, and your own interaction history, customer-specific intelligence compounds in ways that competitors cannot easily replicate. This is especially powerful in exception-heavy environments: dispute resolution, claims handling, returns management, service routing. AI that can classify cases, surface relevant documentation, recommend policy-aligned resolutions, and learn continuously from outcomes transforms these high-cost, high-friction processes into sources of competitive differentiation.

In 2026, your customers will not reward novelty. They will reward reliability, relevance, and responsiveness. Organizations that use AI to absorb complexity, without losing control over outcomes, will build moats that generalist tools cannot breach.

5. The strategy moment: when you decide how far to go

The final moment is the one that falls squarely on leaders.

AI adoption is not a single journey. It requires leaders to orchestrate three layers in parallel:

Embedded AI: Persona-driven productivity gains built into core applications for immediate returns

Persona-driven productivity gains built into core applications for immediate returns Agentic AI: Multi-agent orchestration of complex, cross-system workflows

Multi-agent orchestration of complex, cross-system workflows Industry AI: Deeply specialized applications co-developed to address the highest-value challenges specific to your sector

The trap is false sequencing: focusing only on embedded AI leaves value on the table and jumping to deep industry transformation without governance and data maturity multiplies risk. The organizations that will lead are those that align ambition with readiness and invest in clean core architecture, modern data foundations, and cross-functional AI ownership, while moving decisively from pilots to programs.

The leadership test

In 2026, the winners will not be those with the most AI features. They will be those who treat AI as a core operating layer, governed like a workforce, grounded in trusted data, tailored to employees and customers, and calibrated to the realities of their industry.

The gap between 90% and 100% is precisely where enterprise value lives. It is also where leadership is tested. The decisions you make in the coming months will determine whether AI becomes your most powerful source of durable advantage or your most expensive lesson in misplaced confidence.

This is the moment to move with precision.

Manos Raptopoulos is global president of Customer Success Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and a member of the Extended Board SAP SE.