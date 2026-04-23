HR leaders often worry about moving too fast—embracing new trends, over-investing in new technology, or introducing more change than the organization can absorb. But a new business value study from IDC sponsored by SAP*, based on organizations using SAP SuccessFactors solutions to run core HR, time, and payroll, points to a different risk altogether: fragmentation. And not only as an operational inefficiency, but as a fundamental barrier to realizing the full potential of AI in HR.

Across many enterprises, HR, time, and payroll systems have evolved through years of growth, acquisitions, and regional customization. The result is a patchwork of disconnected tools, duplicated data, and manual handoffs that quietly slow decision-making and increase operational risk. These systems may still “work,” but they carry a hidden cost on productivity, accuracy, and confidence, as expectations on HR continue to rise and AI becomes central to how work gets done.

Fragmentation is the hidden bottleneck behind “slow” decisions

The impact of fragmentation isn’t always visible, but it shows up clearly in how decisions get made.

When decisions stall, leaders often point to approvals, governance, or external constraints. In reality, much of the friction happens earlier, when teams reconcile data across systems before decisions can even begin.

According to the research, organizations with unified HR foundations gained faster access to trusted workforce information, generating insights 60% faster and creating new position listings 53% faster. Rather than adding tools, these organizations removed friction by eliminating manual validation, shadow spreadsheets, and repeated checks to confirm data accuracy.

As organizations look to AI to accelerate workforce planning, surface risks, and guide decisions, this foundation becomes even more critical. AI is only as effective as the data it can access and trust. In disconnected environments, AI inherits the same inconsistencies, delays, and gaps, limiting its ability to generate reliable insights and recommendations.

Read the IDC report to see how SAP SuccessFactors HCM can deliver greater workforce accuracy and efficiency Access the report

Consider a simple workforce planning decision like headcount approval. In a fragmented environment, HR pulls data from one system, finance validates it in another, and managers reconcile discrepancies in spreadsheets. What should take hours stretches into days—not because the decision is complex, but because the data is.

With real-time, consistent workforce information, leaders can act faster and with greater confidence in their decisions. More importantly, unified data allows AI to move beyond reactive reporting to deliver proactive, decision-ready intelligence.

Most payroll errors aren’t human—they’re structural

Disconnected systems don’t just slow work; they also increase errors.

When employee data, time records, and payroll information live in different places, every handoff becomes an opportunity for mistakes. Manual reconciliation and corrective actions become routine, especially during high-pressure cycles like payroll close.

Organizations with unified platforms see a clear shift. Payroll error rates drop by 64% and payroll cycles are completed 44% faster by eliminating data gaps and automating validation across connected processes.

This is where AI begins to shift from reactive to preventative. With unified data, AI can identify anomalies before payroll runs, flag potential compliance risks, and continuously learn from patterns across the organization. Instead of fixing errors after the fact, HR and payroll teams can prevent them altogether.

That structural shift changes the nature of work for HR and payroll teams. Payroll teams saw a 21% productivity increase, while HR teams improved productivity by 14%, as time previously spent tracking down discrepancies, correcting entries, and responding to escalations was redirected toward oversight, compliance, and continuous improvement.

Fragmentation quietly erodes trust and limits AI adoption

When systems are fragmented, trust erodes quietly. Employees lose confidence when pay errors occur or self-service tools don’t reflect their reality. Managers hesitate to act when dashboards conflict. HR teams become intermediaries between systems rather than strategic partners to the business.

Integrated HR, time, and payroll systems reverse this dynamic. Employees gain easier access to self-service tools, with 28% more employees able to directly access HR and time entry platforms. Managers benefit from real-time visibility into approvals and team data. And HR teams regain credibility as the source of accurate, timely workforce information.

Over time, this trust compounds. When people trust the system, they use it. Increased usage improves data quality, and better data strengthens decision-making.

This foundation becomes even more important as organizations scale AI across HR. Employees and managers are far more likely to rely on AI-driven recommendations—whether for career growth, scheduling, or compensation—when they trust the underlying data. Without that trust, even the most advanced AI capabilities remain underutilized.

Fragmentation doesn’t just slow execution—it narrows what leaders believe is possible, forcing decisions to be shaped by system constraints rather than business needs.

The cost of standing still

The cost of fragmentation isn’t just operational; it’s financial, and it compounds over time.

Across organizations studied, the average annual quantified benefit totaled US$649,400 per 1,000 employees supported, driven by productivity gains, reduced errors, faster cycles, and better business decisions. Over three years,organizations achieved a 284% return on investment, with a payback period of approximately 15 months.

Beyond these quantified gains, there is a growing competitive gap. Organizations operating on unified platforms are not only more efficient, but they are also better positioned to embed AI across the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring and onboarding to development and workforce planning. Those still operating with disconnected systems risk falling behind—not just operationally, but strategically.

The real risk isn’t innovation

Innovation draws attention because it’s new, visible, and often disruptive. Fragmentation, by contrast, builds quietly in the background until it starts to limit how the organization operates. But as organizations ask HR to deliver more—better insights, faster planning, stronger compliance, and improved employee experiences—the limits of disconnected systems become harder to ignore.

Modern HR outcomes don’t come from layering new tools on top of outdated foundations. They come from reducing complexity, unifying data, and creating consistency across the most essential people processes. This is where platforms like SAP SuccessFactors are evolving—not just to unify core HR, time, and payroll, but to embed AI directly into the flow of work. By combining a trusted data foundation with AI-driven insights and automation, organizations can move from reactive operations to predictive, insight-led workforce management.

The question isn’t whether organizations can afford to modernize HR. It’s whether they can afford to limit the impact of AI by building on fragmented foundations.

AI doesn’t transform HR on its own; it amplifies what’s already there. And without a unified, trusted core, even the most advanced AI will struggle to deliver on its promise.

Learn how leading organizations are reducing fragmentation and building a strong foundation for AI by unifying core HR, time, and payroll with SAP SuccessFactors.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer for SAP SuccessFactors.