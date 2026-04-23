WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

At a glance

Current cloud backlog of €21.9 billion, up 20% and up 25% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 19% and up 27% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 23% and up 30% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 6% and up 12% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit up 17%, non-IFRS operating profit up 17% and up 24% at constant currencies

Christian Klein, CEO:

“We had a strong start to the year, with Current Cloud Backlog growing by 25% and Cloud Revenue up 27% at constant currencies. This performance is supported by our momentum in Business AI as we are already delivering real outcomes for customers today. We are growing faster than the market and are gaining share as customers expand across our Suite and with our AI solutions. At Sapphire, we will show how we are taking the next leap forward.”

Dominik Asam, CFO:

“We delivered a solid start to the year, supported by disciplined execution in revenue and profitability. At the same time, we have remained focused on managing our cost base and maintaining profitability as we navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.”

Find all results in the Quarterly Statement View the document

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

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For more information, press only:

Marcus Winkler, +46 (6227) 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CEST

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CEST

For more information, financial community only:

Alexandra Steiger, +49 (6227) 7-60437, alexandra.steiger@sap.com, CEST

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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