SAP at Hannover Messe 2026: Operationalizing Agentic AI to Drive Resilient, End-to-End Manufacturing

Manufacturing is entering a decisive moment. Rising costs, intensifying global competition, expanding regulatory requirements, and the rapid acceleration of agentic artificial intelligence are reshaping how products are designed, planned, produced, delivered, and serviced. Volatility is no longer an exception; it is the operating environment.

To succeed, manufacturers need more than incremental improvements or siloed optimizations. They need to orchestrate their operations end to end with connected processes and trusted data, so they can respond faster to change, operate more efficiently, remain compliant, and continue to grow—even as disruption is constant.

At Hannover Messe 2026, the world’s leading stage for industrial transformation, SAP will introduce a new set of AI‑powered manufacturing and supply chain innovations. These innovations help companies ensure business continuity by orchestrating people, processes, and technology across their extended enterprise, turning volatility into an opportunity for resilience, efficiency, and customer impact.

Build a more agile, resilient, and customer-centric supply chain with AI Find out how

From AI insight to AI in execution

For years, manufacturers have invested in analytics and dashboards to improve visibility. But visibility alone does not prevent disruption. What’s required now is AI embedded directly into core business processes, where intelligence can analyze alerts, reason over business impact, and provide real-time solutions to resolve issues. With agentic AI, companies are now able to go a step further: automating the right actions for the best outcomes, with humans remaining in the loop wherever critical decisions are required.

SAP is operationalizing AI at industrial scale by embedding AI agents directly into supply chain and manufacturing workflows and contextualizing them with trusted enterprise and network data. Built on harmonized industrial, transactional, and network data, these agents can move beyond analysis to real‑time prediction and execution, working to deliver resilience, regulatory readiness, and measurable customer impact from day one. Creating tangible ROI is what matters most—whether by reducing unplanned downtimes, scrap, and rework, or by increasing quality and ultimately production output.

Orchestrating the supply chain end to end with AI

At the center of SAP’s focus at Hannover Messe is end-to-end supply chain orchestration with AI.

SAP helps manufacturers connect processes and data not only across internal teams, but also across company boundaries—with suppliers, logistics partners, and service providers. By using AI agents to connect design, planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, service, and asset management—and by integrating seamlessly with ERP and line-of-business systems—SAP helps break down silos that slow decision-making and increase operational risk.

This new agentic orchestration is powered and governed by a portfolio of intelligent applications that act, not just analyze, enabling faster, more coordinated responses without sacrificing quality, control, or growth.

New AI agents redefining planning, service, and operations

At Hannover Messe 2026, SAP will showcase AI agents that help manufacturers and operators reduce time to value, stabilize operations, and improve service levels amid ongoing disruption. As a precursor to broader announcements planned for SAP Sapphire, these agents demonstrate how agentic AI delivers practical benefits across all supply chain domains. Here are a few examples:

Manufacturing

Production Master Data Agent helps automate and optimize the creation and maintenance of production master data. By leveraging the bill of materials, the agent can generate production routings—including operations and work centers—and help ensure components are correctly assigned across the production process. This helps reduce manual effort, accelerate production setup, and keep production data accurate as requirements change. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

helps automate and optimize the creation and maintenance of production master data. By leveraging the bill of materials, the agent can generate production routings—including operations and work centers—and help ensure components are correctly assigned across the production process. This helps reduce manual effort, accelerate production setup, and keep production data accurate as requirements change. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Production Planning and Operations Agent enables planners to release production orders using natural language while automatically validating material availability, capacity, and scheduling constraints. Joule provides recommendations—such as alternative components or rescheduling options—that planners can review and approve, reducing manual work and keeping production aligned with real‑world conditions. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

Assets & services

Field Service Dispatcher Agent can improve service responsiveness and asset uptime by dispatching the right technician based on skills, location, asset condition, and priority—driving faster resolution and better workforce utilization. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

can improve service responsiveness and asset uptime by dispatching the right technician based on skills, location, asset condition, and priority—driving faster resolution and better workforce utilization. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Alert Processing Agent can enrich operational alerts using past incidents, resolutions, and contextual signals and recommend clear, data‑driven actions to help teams resolve issues faster and improve operational reliability. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

can enrich operational alerts using past incidents, resolutions, and contextual signals and recommend clear, data‑driven actions to help teams resolve issues faster and improve operational reliability. General availability is planned for Q3 2026. Asset Health Agent analyzes time‑series health indicators to assess and summarize the current and projected health of individual and multiple technical objects. By forecasting when assets are likely to become critical and alerting users in real time, the agent supports condition‑based maintenance and helps minimize downtime while ensuring asset availability. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

AI agents advancing logistics execution

Material Reservation Agent helps ensure materials are available when and where needed by automating reservation creation and maintenance based on business rules—reducing delays, improving inventory accuracy, and optimizing working capital. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

helps ensure materials are available when and where needed by automating reservation creation and maintenance based on business rules—reducing delays, improving inventory accuracy, and optimizing working capital. General availability is planned for Q2 2026. Outbound Task Orchestration Agent can protect customer service levels by detecting and resolving picking and packing issues in real time, orchestrating corrective actions to support on‑time, accurate delivery. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

Aligning workforce, logistics, and assets in real time

Operational resilience also depends on synchronizing people with all other resources as conditions change.

With SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Scheduling, skills, certifications, availability, and labor rules are aligned with real-time operational demand so workforce plans can adjust automatically as production changes.

In logistics, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, AI‑assisted backorder processing, together with the new SAP Logistics Management solution, helps organizations reduce transportation costs, accelerate warehouse execution, and improve delivery performance. Using conversational interaction with Joule, order managers can prioritize fulfillment while automatically accounting for availability and scheduling constraints.

Asset and quality operations also benefit from embedded intelligence. AI-assisted anomaly detection and alert processing in SAP Asset Performance Management helps teams identify risks earlier, prioritize actions, and reduce unplanned downtime. In parallel, SAP Document AI can automate the processing of incoming quality certificates, improving throughput, data quality, and compliance at scale.

Regulatory readiness and what’s next

As regulatory requirements tighten, SAP is expanding support for Digital Product Passports as part of SAP Business Network, aligned with the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). These capabilities help manufacturers create ESPR‑ready product records capturing environmental impact, material composition, repairability, and recyclability data. General availability is planned for Q2 2026.

Expanded SAP Business Network capabilities also deliver built‑in e‑invoicing compliance and data-residency support, enabling secure partner collaboration, synchronized logistics, and improved delivery performance across global networks.

See it live at Hannover Messe 2026

Taken together, these innovations reflect a shift from reactive management to intelligent execution—where AI is embedded directly into the processes that keep manufacturing and supply chains running today while laying the foundation for the next wave of innovation that will be unveiled at SAP Sapphire.

Visit SAP at booth F08 in Hall 15 at Hannover Messe 2026, April 20–24, to see how AI-infused orchestration, embedded AI agents, and end‑to‑end supply chain applications are redefining manufacturing.

Dominik Metzger is president and chief product officer for SAP Supply Chain Management.