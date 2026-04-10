WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has extended the contract of Gina Vargiu-Breuer (51), Chief People Officer of SAP SE, for another three years until January 31, 2030.

“In her role as chief people officer, Gina Vargiu-Breuer has laid important foundations for SAP’s continued success by strengthening how we attract, develop and lead our people,” said Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. “We appreciate her energy and dedication and are convinced she will further drive SAP’s transformation into the age of AI.

“I am grateful for the trust of the Supervisory Board and look forward to shaping SAP’s transformation in the age of AI,” said Vargiu-Breuer. “This is about rethinking how we operate as a company: how we work, make decisions and deliver value to our customers. Together with my People & Culture team, we will continue what we started two years ago and turn this transformation into tangible business impact at scale.”

Vargiu-Breuer became a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE in 2024. Prior to joining SAP, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Siemens Energy. Earlier in her career, Vargiu-Breuer held multiple roles at Siemens AG.

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