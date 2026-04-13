SAP SuccessFactors 1H 2026 Release: Strengthening Connection Across HR and the Business

As organizations navigate rising complexity, speed alone is no longer enough. What matters is connection across people, processes, data, and decisions.

With the SAP SuccessFactors 1H 2026 release, we’re deepening those connections across the HR lifecycle. This release focuses on four core priorities: connected, suite-wide AI; unified experiences that adapt to how organizations work; processes designed for clarity, accuracy, and compliance; and stronger foundations for skills and long-term growth. Together, these innovations help organizations anticipate needs earlier, reduce friction in daily work, and move forward with greater confidence.

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Connected AI that works across HCM

AI in HR delivers the greatest impact when it works continuously across the entire workforce lifecycle—not as isolated features, but as connected capabilities that share context and insight.

The 1H 2026 release expands suite-wide agentic AI across SAP SuccessFactors solutions, helping employees get clearer answers, act sooner, and keep work moving across roles and responsibilities. A connected network of AI agents now supports areas such as recruiting, workforce administration, payroll, learning, performance, and talent development—working together behind the scenes to help anticipate next steps and surface relevant guidance.

Employee Data Integration Agent

This release also introduces a growing workforce knowledge network, bringing trusted external expertise and research directly into the flow of work through Joule. Teams can now access expert-backed global employment guidance and research-driven insights without leaving their workflows—supporting faster, more confident decisions.

To further support learning in the flow of work, intelligent Q&A in SAP SuccessFactors Learning now helps employees find information more easily. AI can deliver instant, context-aware responses drawn directly from an organization’s learning content, along with relevant links and resources, so employees can get answers quickly without searching through courses or documentation.

Unified experiences that adapt to how work gets done

As HR tasks become more embedded in day-to-day work, experiences need to feel intuitive, connected, and responsive wherever work happens. In the 1H 2026 release, SAP SuccessFactors solutions continue to unify experiences across the suite, giving employees, managers, and HR teams what they need in the moment.

Connected recruiting and onboarding: Native integration between SmartRecruiters solutions, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, and SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding can bring AI-enabled recruiting, core HR, and onboarding together into a single, continuous experience, helping hiring teams move faster while maintaining consistency from candidate through new hire.

SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors

Tailored experiences, built faster : The new extensibility wizard can provide guided, step-by-step support for creating custom extensions on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) directly within SAP SuccessFactors solutions, making it easier to adapt experiences to unique business needs while preserving governance.

: The new can provide guided, step-by-step support for creating custom extensions on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) directly within SAP SuccessFactors solutions, making it easier to adapt experiences to unique business needs while preserving governance. Simpler, clearer employee moments: A redesigned, configurable 401(k) experience in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Global Benefits for U.S. employees helps simplify enrollment and management by clearly explaining employer contributions and guiding deferrals and beneficiary setup, helping employees make informed decisions with confidence.

Processes designed for clarity, accuracy, and compliance

In the 1H 2026 release, SAP SuccessFactors introduces new capabilities that help organizations bring greater clarity and rigor to pay practices.

With pay transparency insights in the People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud, organizations can analyze compensation patterns and potential pay gaps, supporting transparent, data-driven pay practices in-line with evolving regulatory expectations, including in the EU.

Pay transparency insights in People Intelligence

Skills governance for sustainable growth

Preparing for what’s next requires trusted, consistent skills data that organizations can rely on across HR, talent, and workforce planning.

In the 1H 2026 release, we are strengthening the talent intelligence hub with enhanced skills governance, providing a centralized interface to help manage skills, apply governance standards, and ensure alignment across SAP SuccessFactors solutions and partner applications. This helps organizations improve skills data quality, maintain consistency at scale, and make more confident, skills-based decisions.

Skills governance in the talent intelligence hub

A connected foundation for the future

This release reinforces SAP’s continued focus on an intelligent, connected HCM foundation—one designed to evolve with your organization and support confident decisions at every stage of work. By bringing together data, AI, and experiences across the HR lifecycle, these enhancements help organizations reduce friction today while laying the groundwork for tomorrow.

To explore what’s included in this release, check out the SAP SuccessFactors 1H 2026 release brochure or watch the overview video.

Bianka Woelke is group vice president and head of Application Product Management for SAP SuccessFactors.