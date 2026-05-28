Operationalizing Autonomous CX with the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience

This year at SAP Sapphire, SAP introduced Autonomous CX as a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise, including the principle that every customer promise must be backed by operational reality.

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The Advanced Success Plan version for SAP Customer Experience solutions, part of the SAP Services and Support portfolio, is the expert-led engagement model that translates that vision into execution, helping organizations adopt, activate, and scale the SAP Customer Experience and AI innovations announced at SAP Sapphire.

The proactive, expert-led engagement model is built to de-risk transformation, accelerate time to value, and sustain measurable outcomes across customer experience initiatives. It combines guided adoption, prescriptive functional and technical assistance, AI-powered best practices, and continuous value realization aligned to the realities of modern customer experience (CX): AI at the core, unified data, omnichannel at scale, retention over acquisition, service-led growth, and persistent skills gaps in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

At its heart, the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience brings together the right expertise at the right time, program governance, solution experts, value advisors, and adoption specialists. This helps teams execute faster and smarter with SAP Customer Experience.

What sets the Advanced Success Plan apart

Outcome-based: Business outcomes and key value indicators are co-defined with teams, with milestones and workstreams aligned to deliver measurable Autonomous CX results.

Business outcomes and key value indicators are co-defined with teams, with milestones and workstreams aligned to deliver measurable Autonomous CX results. Proactive by design: AI Assistants, adoption checks, and innovation accelerators are embedded throughout, reducing risk and compressing time to value as agentic capabilities evolve.

AI Assistants, adoption checks, and innovation accelerators are embedded throughout, reducing risk and compressing time to value as agentic capabilities evolve. Continuous enablement: Role-based best practices and coaching are tied directly to the Autonomous CX road map, closing skills gaps at pace as new AI and platform capabilities become available.

Role-based best practices and coaching are tied directly to the Autonomous CX road map, closing skills gaps at pace as new AI and platform capabilities become available. Cross-solution orchestration: Unified processes and shared business context across marketing, commerce, sales, and service break silos and enable enterprise-scale execution.

This is the first of a planned series to deep dive on the topics below. Here, we start with introducing how the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience helps operationalize seven macro trends shaping modern customer experience.

1. AI‑powered customer experiences

AI now underpins everything from next best engagement to intelligent service resolution. The Advanced Success Plan embeds AI adoption patterns directly into the delivery approach, identifying high value use cases, calibrating data prerequisites, and guiding model governance.

The results are prioritization of high‑impact starting points, a plan to scale with guardrails, accelerating time from pilot to production and grounding every decision in SAP’s CX AI capabilities and product road map.

2. Hyper‑personalization at scale

Personalization demands more than algorithms; it requires clean, consent‑aware data, robust decisioning, and experimentation discipline. The Advanced Success Plan delivers:

Data readiness assessments and integration patterns to enrich customer profiles and segments

Governance and testing playbooks to validate personalization hypotheses at scale

Prescriptive journeys to operationalize next best action across every customer channel

The result: hyper personalization moves from proof of concept to standard operating model.

3. Unified customer data and breaking down silos

Siloed data undermines CX. We help establish a unified data foundation and harmonized identities, aligning business, data, and integration teams. With technical guidance and adoption accelerators, users can move faster toward a single view of the customer to fuel analytics, personalization, and service excellence.

The results are unified profile use cases, data quality baselines, and source‑of‑truth decisions to reduce duplication and latency.

4. Omnichannel commerce and B2B digital transformation

Modern buyers expect seamless journeys across web, mobile, marketplace, and partner portals, especially in B2B. The plan accelerates omnichannel capability build‑out by uniting commerce, order sourcing, pricing, and fulfilment patterns, supported by outcome‑based governance.

The result: Channel consistency, catalogue and contract complexity, and the alignment of service and sales motions are all addressed, driving measurable improvement in conversion rates and repeat purchase.

5. Customer retention over acquisition

Acquisition costs are rising and retention is the new growth engine. The Advanced Success Plan helps operationalize retention strategies, churn prediction, intelligent engagement, loyalty, and proactive service across the CX stack.

The result: We align metrics such as retention rate, customer lifetime value, and service‑to‑revenue contribution, and ensure the data foundation supports them.

6. Service as a revenue driver

Service is no longer a cost center; it’s a growth channel. We guide users to productize services, monetize value‑added offerings, and embed outcome‑based contracts. The plan includes:

Playbooks for cross‑sell/upsell from service interactions

Knowledge and field service patterns to improve first‑time fix and attach rates, KPI frameworks for service‑led growth

The result: With prescriptive governance and AI‑driven intelligence, service organizations move from reactive cost management to consistent, measurable contribution to top‑line revenue and customer retention.

7. Navigating digital transformation complexity and skills gaps

Large transformation programs falter on orchestration and capability enablement. The Advanced Success Plan addresses both by:

Establishing a cadence of value sprints and decision forums

Providing role‑based enablement covering functional and technical assistance, data, product ownership, end-user adoption, and change management

AI-guided best practices embedded throughout delivery to eliminate rework and accelerate quality outcomes across Industry AI scenarios

Organizations execute with confidence, even amid shifting requirements, resource constraints, and rapidly evolving agentic AI capabilities.

Measurable outcomes

Accelerated time to first value through prioritized, AI-ready use cases aligned to Autonomous CX capabilities

Higher adoption and sustained performance via continuous enablement

Reduced program risk through proactive governance, telemetry, and structured decision forums

Measurable gains in conversion rates, customer retention, and service-led revenue contribution across the full CX stack

Getting started

Define Autonomous CX priorities: Identify two to three priority outcomes for the next two quarters facilitated by the SAP Value Management service.

Identify two to three priority outcomes for the next two quarters facilitated by the SAP Value Management service. Assess readiness: Evaluate data, integration, governance, and enablement gaps to define a 12 to 18 month engagement plan.

Evaluate data, integration, governance, and enablement gaps to define a 12 to 18 month engagement plan. Engage the Advanced Success Plan: Align workstreams, milestones, and metrics with our expert team.

Align workstreams, milestones, and metrics with our expert team. Industrialize and scale: Convert proven delivery patterns into reusable accelerators, deployable across regions and lines of business.

This series will examine each of the seven trends in depth, demonstrating how the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience translates CX strategy into repeatable execution and measurable business outcomes.

Tara Tracey is a global product owner at SAP.