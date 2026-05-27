Business leaders are being asked to make faster, better decisions in an environment that is becoming harder to predict.

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Demand shifts quickly, supply networks are more exposed to disruption, cost and margin pressure remain constant, and the decisions that determine whether a company can respond with confidence rarely sit inside one function.

The enterprise is left with a critical question: How do you move fast enough to capture opportunity without putting fulfillment, margin, or customer trust at risk?

Many of the world’s largest organizations navigate this challenge on a regular basis. It is exactly the kind of moment that exposes the limits of how enterprises currently operate. Connecting the dots across functions, systems, and decisions still takes too much time, too much manual effort, and too much stitching across fragmented landscapes. By the time teams have gathered the data, aligned the functions, modeled the trade-offs, and agreed on a response, the environment has already shifted.

This is why we introduced the Autonomous Enterprise at SAP Sapphire. The goal is to sense change earlier, understand its impact across the enterprise, coordinate the right response, and keep people in control of important decisions. This is a fundamental shift in how businesses can operate: intelligence that is continuous, decisions grounded in real-time context, and an enterprise that moves as a connected system rather than a collection of disconnected parts.

Autonomy at scale

An Autonomous Enterprise is an organization that can continuously sense what is happening across its operations, reason over those signals using business context and established rules, and act across end-to-end processes without depending on manual coordination at every step. AI assistants and agents advance work across the enterprise in alignment with the goals, policies, and constraints defined by humans.

Every AI-driven action is auditable and traceable. Human judgment is deliberately embedded in decisions that require accountability and exceptions that fall outside defined parameters.

Three principles underscore the Autonomous Enterprise:

Process knowledge: Deep, industry-specific understanding of how a business truly runs Business data: Enriched, connected, contextual data that gives AI something real to work with Governance: The backbone that keeps everything upright, traceable, and within policy

Beneath it all is the SAP platform, ensuring every layer works in concert, every agent operates within guardrails, and every outcome can be traced back to a decision made by a human.

Intelligence that works across the business

The average business landscape probably doesn’t look like one system, one vendor, or one clean stack. Your processes still have to run end to end across all of it: record to report, plan to make, source to pay, hire to retire, order to cash. If AI is going to work in the enterprise, it has to work across this landscape, not inside one application or vendor boundary.

IDC shows that more than 50% of business decisions still take between one and seven days. That is the gap we are closing—from days to moments.*

At the core of the Autonomous Enterprise is the SAP Autonomous Suite. Joule becomes the way you interact, as a single entry point into your business. In the middle, the SAP Autonomous Suite connects your core domains: finance, supply chain, spend, HCM, and customer experience. And underneath, everything is grounded in your business context, your data, your processes, your rules, your governance.

With SAP’s unified foundation of applications, data, and business context, AI is embedded directly into how work gets done, enabling autonomous, end-to-end execution rather than isolated use cases.

The operating model behind this is built on a clear division of responsibility: people set priorities, policies, and guardrails. Assistants understand role and process context and coordinate activity across domains. Agents carry out the defined work, detecting signals, triggering actions, and resolving routine tasks continuously in the background.

And while automation is a part of this, the bigger shift is intelligence and optimization. The system is no longer following predefined workflows. It is using business context to understand what is happening, and what should happen next. This is the shift from systems of record to systems that help run the business.

Autonomous Finance shows what changes

Finance offers a clear example of how this model changes the work itself. Many finance organizations still contend with manual steps, fragmented data, and slow cycles. In a volatile environment, that lag translates directly into slower responses to risk, missed opportunities, and diminished confidence in the decisions that shape performance.

With Autonomous Finance, more of that work can be handled by the system, allowing finance teams to spend less time chasing numbers and more time shaping decisions. The function begins to move from reconciling the past to shaping the future.

Autonomous Finance is not one capability, one agent, or one use case. It is built across the entire finance process, from planning to revenue management, treasury, closing, compliance, and tax. Within each area, assistants are supported by specialized agents working continuously in the background. Some focus on forecasting, some on billing, some on cash, and some on closing. The important point is that these capabilities are connected, so decisions in one area can flow into the others. Connected assistants, specialized agents, continuous optimization. That is the model.

The impact across these areas compounds. Finance teams reclaim meaningful capacity as manual reporting, reconciliation, and transaction processing give way to continuous intelligence. Cash cycles compress. Close timelines shorten. Forecasting becomes more accurate and more responsive to changing conditions.

Because these capabilities are connected, improvements in one area reinforce the others: faster billing flows into better cash visibility, which flows into stronger planning confidence, which flows into more decisive action at the executive level. Compliance strengthens as well, not through added controls, but through better intelligence embedded in the process itself, supporting requirements across ISO, SOC, and SOX with greater accuracy and less manual effort.

The result is not incremental improvement in isolated tasks. It is a fundamentally different operating posture for the finance function, one where the system handles orchestration and people direct outcomes.

Industry AI adds depth

Autonomous domains give breadth across business functions, while Industry AI provides the depth of knowledge. The same supply chain problem looks very different in life sciences, in industrial manufacturing, in agribusiness, in retail, or in energy. The rules, regulations, data models, and value chains are different.

SAP is not starting from generic AI and trying to teach it how an enterprise works. We start with decades of industry and process knowledge, already embedded in the systems that run the world’s most complex businesses. Our AI is grounded in sector-specific processes, end-to-end value chains, operational realities, and compliance requirements. And our ecosystem extends this with specialized expertise, so organizations can adapt the intelligence to their markets and their industries.

This is not AI for the sake of AI. This is AI applied to the real operating model of each industry.

The path forward

That is the real shift: not AI operating in isolated tasks, but AI helping the enterprise continuously sense, reason, act, and learn. People remain in control throughout, while the system handles the orchestration required to bring together the right data, context, and decision at the right moment.

The Autonomous Enterprise marks a shift from managing processes to directing outcomes. It moves organizations from reacting to events to anticipating them, and from stitching together decisions after the fact toward helping the business move as one connected system.

This does not require waiting for a perfect, fully transformed landscape. Organizations can begin by applying AI on top of existing landscapes and evolving their business as they go. That work is already underway with many of our customers. What they have in common is that they are starting now, moving faster, making better decisions, and building the foundation for a more autonomous enterprise, step by step.

This is a journey. And it begins with the recognition that the enterprise of the future will not be defined by how efficiently it executes predefined processes, but by how intelligently it can sense change, weigh trade-offs, and move with confidence when it matters most.

For more on SAP’s broader Autonomous Enterprise announcement, read The Future of the Enterprise Is Autonomous. For more details on 2026 SAP Sapphire announcements, see the SAP Sapphire Innoation News Guide.

Manoj Swaminathan is general manager and chief product officer of SAP Autonomous Suite, Finance & Spend, and member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing officer of SAP Global Product Marketing and chief product officer of SAP Industries and Globalization.

SAP Sapphire in 2026: Advancing the Autonomous Enterprise Read the innovation news guide

*IDC Resource Map for SAP, SAP Custom Survey 2026: Enterprise Process Automation Survey– April 2026, sponsored by SAP, doc #US54531626 _RMD , May 2026