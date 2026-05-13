At SAP Sapphire this week, SAP shared a clear point of view on where enterprise transformation is headed: toward an autonomous enterprise, where AI doesn’t simply support work but actively reshapes how work gets done.

SAP Sapphire in 2026: Advancing the Autonomous Enterprise Read the innovation news guide

The autonomous enterprise reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations operate using real‑time intelligence to guide decisions, orchestrate processes end to end, and continuously adapt as conditions change. AI becomes embedded into the fabric of the enterprise, helping every function operate with greater speed, resilience, and confidence.

The foundation of the autonomous enterprise is the SAP Business AI Platform, which infuses AI with the process knowledge, data, and governance organizations depend on.

Business Transformation Management solutions from SAP help power the SAP Business AI Platform by bringing together insights and enterprise knowledge that have long been fragmented and isolated in silos.

Business Transformation Management solutions from SAP help deliver the promise of the autonomous suite. Here’s how.

SAP Agent Hub: Command center for agentic governance

Now available, the SAP AI Agent Hub helps organizations discover, inventory, govern, and evaluate AI agents across the enterprise landscape. In fact, it’s already being used by 150 companies with over 100, 000 agents under management. SAP AI Agent Hub acts a system of records for all AI agents, large language models (LLMs), and Model Context Protocols (MCP) servers.

In the context of SAP Business AI platform, SAP AI Agent Hub underpins the governance pillar, ensuring organizations can deploy and manage AI agents safely and at scale.

In addition to the enterprise architecture context that SAP LeanIX provides, along with an MCP server giving agents access to architecture data, SAP AI Agent Hub enables enterprise architects to apply proven governance practices, such as mapping to business capabilities, to the entire agentic landscape. The addition of basic agent mining capabilities supported by SAP Signavio provides visibility into the behavior of AI agents, their conformance with policies, and their business impact.

From the standpoint of the Autonomous Enterprise, the insight the hub provides is not only necessary, it’s critical.

New AI capabilities

The new Enterprise Architecture Assistant from SAP LeanIX is supported by several new agents, including two highlighted here. The Enterprise Content Research Agent draws on internal business content to enrich architecture data, while the Enterprise Architecture Web Research Agent scans the web for relevant vendor and application information.

These enhancements are part of a broader set of AI capabilities in SAP LeanIX. The solution now makes it easier to create surveys, automate tasks, perform calculations, and plan target architectures. In addition, significantly improved semantic search enables Claude, AI co‑pilots, and other agents to seamlessly access and work with enterprise architecture data.

In SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite, we redesigned SAP Signavio Process Modeler with an AI-first architecture, modernized user experience and deeper integration with SAP Autonomous Suite. SAP Signavio also introduced the Process Transformation Assistant to enable business users to conduct sophisticated process analysis through natural language prompts. The assistant can identify high-impact opportunities for agent deployment, accelerating the time from question to decision and providing context-aware process insights to anyone.

Looking ahead to a new paradigm

Despite the rapid pace of change brought about by agentic AI, we are still in the early days of this technological revolution. To succeed and continue to ride the wave of innovation, companies need to aggregate and organize their procedural knowledge about how they operate. This knowledge is often fragmented across many structured and unstructured sources—such as process models, application logic, documents, and chats—to create a coherent view of how the business s runs.

This foundation enables agents to understand and act within the business context. In turn, agents will continuously contribute back, enriching and evolving this knowledge repository over time.

At SAP Signavio we call this storehouse “company memory.” Company memory, comprised in part of process atoms, captures all the knowledge of operational practices, business rules, preferences, and more so that it can be accessed by agents as needed to check conformance and change behavior.

To enable the Autonomous Enterprise, you need to capture the tribal wisdom and unstructured knowledge your company depends on to operate today. That is what process atoms and a centralized company memory, accessed and updated by agents, do for you. In the future, it’s hard to imagine how any enterprise will succeed without the context, learning, and guidance that company memory delivers.

Business transformation never stops

As our research has shown, business transformation is continuous. That’s why you need a capability in place that allows for planning, managing, and realizing value from every transformation you undertake.

This year at SAP Sapphire , we talked about all the ways our solutions support this capability as well as all the ways our solutions continue to evolve in the era of the autonomous enterprise, allowing you to adapt, innovate, and thrive into the future.

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Andre Wenz is chief product officer of SAP Signavio.

Dominik Rose is chief product officer of SAP LeanIX.