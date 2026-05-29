The European Union took a landmark step with the EU Pay Transparency Directive, requiring employers to make pay practices more transparent and equitable. This represents a significant move toward greater accountability at a time when the gender pay gap across the EU still averages 11%, despite decades of equal pay legislation throughout Europe.

Now, the countdown is on. By June 7, all 27 EU member states are expected to adopt the directive into national law, marking what many HR leaders are calling “Day One” of a new era in workplace transparency.

But while the deadline is fast-approaching, many organizations are still far from operationally ready. Even though employers will be required to share pay information with both employees and candidates during the recruiting process, current practices suggest a significant gap. For example, across Europe, salary disclosure in job postings remains inconsistent and often limited, according to recent data.

For HR leaders, the challenge is no longer understanding the directive—it’s executing on it with confidence.

The barrier to execution

For many organizations, the challenge often starts with the state of their HR and compensation data. In multinational organizations, compensation data often spans multiple systems, payroll providers, spreadsheets, and local processes. Job classifications vary across countries, salary bands are not consistently defined, and workforce data remains siloed across regions.

As a result, many organizations struggle to produce consistent pay comparisons, define standardized salary ranges, explain compensation decisions clearly, and generate accurate reporting across multiple countries.

Without a connected and reliable workforce data foundation, pay transparency becomes difficult to operationalize at scale.

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Building a foundation for continuous transparency

The organizations making the most progress are focusing first on data consistency, workforce visibility, and connected HR processes.

This is where technology is becoming critical. AI can help organizations move beyond manual reporting by identifying pay anomalies, surfacing unexplained pay variance, and accelerating workforce equity analysis across large, complex data sets.

With pay transparency insights (generally available on June 5), a capability within the People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud, organizations can unify compensation and workforce data across systems while applying AI-assisted analysis to help identify inconsistencies, support explainable pay decisions, and improve reporting readiness.

Instead of relying on fragmented systems and disconnected reporting processes, organizations can move toward a more consistent and scalable approach to transparency.

Three areas HR teams need to execute now

With the right data foundation in place, organizations are better positioned to address the directive’s three major operational requirements.

1. Enabling employee pay transparency

Under the directive, employees have the right to request information about average pay levels by gender for comparable work. For many organizations, this immediately exposes data consistency issues. Comparable roles may be classified differently across countries or business units, while compensation data often lives in disconnected systems that were never designed to work together.

SAP SuccessFactors HCM helps organizations provide employees with pay transparency statements through SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central while supporting more consistent comparisons across worker groups. These statements can give clear insight into the employee’s annual pay and the average pay of the same worker category broken down by gender.

The directive also requires employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings or before interviews and prohibits asking candidates about salary history. While this may sound straightforward, many organizations are discovering they lack standardized pay ranges, consistent job architecture, or alignment between recruiting and compensation systems.

SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors allows organizations to display salary ranges directly within job postings and support more transparent hiring experiences. AI-driven recommendations can also help organizations establish more consistent pay ranges aligned to internal equity, external benchmarks, and evolving workforce needs.

3. Meeting gender pay gap reporting obligations

Mandatory gender pay gap reporting represents one of the directive’s most operationally demanding requirements. Annual reporting obligations begin in 2027 based on 2026 workforce data, meaning organizations need to prepare now.

For many HR teams, the challenge is turning complex, multi-country workforce data into accurate and defensible reporting. With pay transparency insights, organizations can use AI-assisted analysis to identify potential drivers behind pay gaps, surface workforce equity insights more quickly, and support more proactive decision-making before reporting deadlines arrive.

What HR should do now

The EU Pay Transparency Directive is not just introducing a new compliance requirement. It’s accelerating a broader shift toward continuous transparency in how organizations manage compensation, hiring, and workforce equity.

The organizations best prepared for this shift are taking action now to:

Unify workforce and compensation data

Standardize job and pay structures

Improve reporting readiness

Build more consistent, explainable compensation processes across the business

As transparency expectations continue to grow among employees, candidates, regulators, and business leaders, pay equity can no longer operate as a periodic reporting exercise. It is becoming an ongoing operational capability.

Watch the webinar replay to learn how to move from policy to execution and prepare your organization for EU Pay Transparency requirements at scale.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer for SAP SuccessFactors.