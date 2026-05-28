For any IT leader in local government, the story is a familiar one. The world outside is accelerating, powered by cloud technology and artificial intelligence, while inside the machinery of government often runs on systems built decades ago. The pressure is immense, the resources are tight, and the stakes have never been higher.

This was the exact situation facing Stephen Hawkes, director of Information Technology for the City of Charlottesville, Virginia. But instead of just managing the present, he and his team decided to build the future.

The perfect storm of challenges

For the City of Charlottesville, it was a perfect storm of challenges converging at once. At the heart of it all was a ticking clock: its aging, on-premise legacy system nearing its end-of-support date. This was more than a technical issue, it was a foundational risk to its operations.

Learn how to manage the convergence of legacy systems, on premise and in the cloud, by leveraging SAP S/4HANA Watch the video

At the same time, the expectations of its own employees were skyrocketing. “Everyone is an expert now,” Hawkes explains, pointing to the powerful smartphones and intuitive apps we all use daily. “City employees expected the same simplicity and modern design from their workplace software, but the old systems are causing friction and frustration.”

This frustration was compounded by significant workforce constraints. Like most public sector organizations, Charlottesville found it difficult to compete with private sector salaries. “We are never going to be able to compete on pay,” Hawkes admits. This made recruiting and retaining skilled talent a constant battle.

And looming over everything was the growing shadow of cybersecurity threats. With AI-powered attacks becoming more sophisticated by the day, protecting the city’s data and infrastructure was a monumental task for a small IT team.

The quest for a modern solution

Inaction was not an option. The city needed more than just a simple upgrade. It needed a fundamental shift. It embarked on a bold, 14-month quest with a full digital transformation to move operations to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

This was its answer to the storm. By migrating two decades of data to the cloud, it built a new, resilient foundation for the future.

The impact on employees was immediate and profound. The new, web-based SAP Fiori interface delivered the modern, intuitive experience everyone had been waiting for. “That’s what we’re probably most excited about,” Hawkes says. “With potentially powerful new AI capabilities at their fingertips, the city’s team can now exceed expectations, instead of struggling to meet them.”

This new technology also became a powerful tool in the battle for talent. Hawkes sees the integrated AI tools as a “great leveler,” enabling logical, problem-solving thinkers to perform complex data analysis without needing a specialized computer science degree. This widens the talent pool and empowers the existing workforce. And with the implementation of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, its HR professionals now have modern tools to improve recruitment and retention.

Perhaps most importantly, the move gave the city a powerful ally in the fight against cyber threats. While Hawkes is proud of his internal team, he knows they can’t be on guard 24/7. “We’re not, [but] they are,” he says of SAP’s global security operation. “That gives us some ease.”

Wisdom from the journey: lessons for fellow leaders

A journey of this magnitude is never without its lessons. When asked what advice he’d offer his peers, Hawkes shared three crucial pieces of wisdom.

First, he stressed the absolute necessity of executive buy-in. For years, the project struggled to get off the ground due to leadership turnover. It wasn’t until the city manager gave the definitive ‘let’s move forward’ that the quest could truly begin. That sponsorship is the key that unlocks everything else.

Next, he highlighted the importance of choosing the right partner. A transformation project is too complex to undertake alone. Hawkes credits the success of going live on the exact day they had planned 14 months earlier to the deep trust and true partnership they had with their system integrator.

Finally, he spoke about the critical, and often underestimated, element of change management. You can have the best technology in the world, but if your people aren’t prepared for it, the project will falter. “We were very intentional about our change management,” Hawkes recalls, emphasizing that planning for the human side of the transition is just as important as the technical one.

The City of Charlottesville’s story is a testament to what’s possible when vision, strategy, and technology align. It’s a narrative of turning daunting challenges into defining opportunities and building a government that’s ready for tomorrow.

To get the full, firsthand account of this incredible transformation, watch the complete interview.

Jamison Braun is SVP and managing director for U.S. Public Services at SAP America.