Martur Fompak International Boosts Throughput and Efficiency with Intelligent Robotics Enabled by Joule and Embodied AI

MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Martur Fompak International, a global leader in automotive seating and interior systems, has successfully deployed an autonomous intralogistics model enabled by the Joule solution and embodied AI capabilities from SAP—marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward intelligent, AI-driven manufacturing operations.

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In an industry rapidly shifting toward AI-powered operations, Martur Fompak International saw an opportunity to reimagine its material flow through the strategic implementation of technology. Building on the efficient, people-driven processes it already had in place, the company partnered with SAP and Humanoid—a UK-based robotics and AI company—to explore how integrating embodied AI–powered robotics could redefine material flow across its automotive manufacturing environment. Using Joule and embodied AI capabilities from SAP, Martur Fompak International now connects production signals and business context directly to autonomous execution, creating a context-aware automation system that prioritizes, picks and delivers materials while adapting in real time to changing business conditions.

Built on SAP S/4HANA and enabled by the SAP Extended Warehouse Management application, the solution enriches humanoid robots with real-time knowledge of tasks, attributes and exception handling. Guided by material data, storage locations, sequencing and production priorities provided via embodied AI, humanoid robots execute material flows across a live automotive manufacturing environment—identifying, transporting and delivering materials to the line while continuously confirming back into SAP solutions. Together with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company has created a fully automated, scalable material flow that boosts throughput, improves accuracy and reduces reliance on manual coordination. By assigning repetitive, non-value-adding and physically demanding tasks to robots, Martur Fompak International is enabling its people to focus on safer, more meaningful and higher-value work that drives productivity and innovation.

“Our humanoid robot collaborates with digital production systems to ensure seamless coordination across order management, logistics and production, enabling scalable AI adoption and improving efficiency, consistency and operational resilience,” said Özlem Altınışık, Group Intelligent Technologies Director at Martur Fompak International. “The deployment of our humanoid solution, powered by an embodied AI layer and enabled through the Joule Studio solution, proves that combining cognitive autonomy with physical automation can transform execution, accelerate decisions and scale intelligent enterprise capabilities across the organization.”

“Martur Fompak International exemplifies what it means to turn AI ambition into real business value on the shop floor,” said Emmanuel Raptopoulos, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA, MEE and APAC, SAP SE. “By embedding SAP Business AI directly into their physical operations, they are not only boosting throughput and operational resilience—they are setting a new standard for what an intelligent, AI-first factory looks like. This is exactly the kind of end-to-end transformation that defines the future of manufacturing. We are proud to congratulate Martur Fompak International on being named the sole winner in the AI Excellence category at the 2026 SAP Innovation Awards—a testament to their boldness in turning intelligent enterprise vision into real-world impact.”

Early results show increased throughput, fewer errors and a scalable, AI-driven intralogistics model. A future target of up to five times greater work efficiency has been set for mass production, with work orders expected to be completed faster, more consistently and with greater precision across production flows. With 400 daily production line feeds and 100% SAP software–driven decision making already in place, Martur Fompak International is advancing beyond traditional automation, pioneering a scalable, intelligent factory that represents a new standard for the automotive industry.

Looking ahead, Martur Fompak International plans to further expand its autonomous operations across additional production lines, leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform to scale AI-driven workflows and integrations—supporting both operational efficiency goals and broader sustainability commitments.

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Media Contact:

Ekin Tayali, +34 673019169, ekin.tayali@sap.com, CET

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