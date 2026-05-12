Today at SAP Sapphire in Orlando, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced plans to build SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) Connect for Amazon Athena, a new offering that will provide bi-directional zero-copy integration between Amazon Athena and SAP Business Data Cloud.

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Building on their long-standing partnership, AWS and SAP are making it easier for customers to access mission-critical SAP data products across AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick, and Amazon SageMaker. This will allow teams to deliver self-service analytics and build AI agents across all lines of business—without waiting for IT teams to replicate, prepare, and provision SAP data.

“The next era of business will be defined by how well organizations turn intelligence into action at scale,” said Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering. “By bringing together SAP Business Data Cloud and widely adopted AWS AI and analytics capabilities, customers can unlock the true potential of data and AI.”

Enabled by SAP BDC Connect, the integration delivers near real-time, zero-copy access to semantically rich SAP data products directly through Amazon Athena, keeping data in place, preserving its original business context, and eliminating replication delays. Customers can query and analyze this data immediately, or choose to store and transform it for use across the broader AWS environment. This gives teams a governed, secure environment within AWS to easily build reports, dashboards, and AI agents.

“SAP and AWS share a commitment to helping customers put their most valuable data to work,” said Ruba Borno, vice president of Global Specialists and Partners at AWS. “By combining SAP Business Data Cloud with the AWSsecure, global infrastructure and advanced AI services, organizations can unlock mission-critical SAP data and act on it at the speed and scale their business demands.”

With SAP BDC Connect for Amazon Athena customers can:

Create a single, trusted foundation for all their business data, SAP and beyond

Get AI up and running faster with business data that is ready to use

Build intelligent applications and agents powered by the business data that matters most

Fast-track insights and innovation with self-service analytics that reduce time-to-insight from weeks to hours

General availability

SAP Business Data Cloud is already available on AWS in the U.S. East (N. Virginia), Europe (Frankfurt), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Sydney), South America (São Paulo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore) Regions, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.