WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Reltio, a leading master data management (MDM) software provider.

The acquisition helps customers make their SAP and non-SAP enterprise data AI-ready and will provide customers with the tools they need to unify, cleanse and harmonize data across sources for superior enterprise-wide agentic AI.

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Aimée Leabon, +1 (646) 799-3277, aimee.leabon@sap.com, EST

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 151 168 10 157, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CEST

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

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