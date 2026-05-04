SAP Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

I’m proud to share that SAP has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)*. In our opinion, this recognition underscores SAP’s continued commitment to innovation in warehouse execution and reflects the confidence our customers place in SAP to run some of the world’s most complex, high-performance, and mission‑critical warehouse operations.

In today’s environment of ongoing disruption, rising customer expectations, and persistent labor and cost pressures, warehouse operations are more strategic than ever. We believe long-term recognition in this market requires more than point solutions; it demands scale, depth, and an orchestrated approach that connects warehousing with other supply chain functions.

A recognition we believe is built on scale, reach, and execution

We believe scale matters when it comes to warehouse management. Warehouse operations are increasingly complex and diverse, and organizations often operate networks that span regions, industries, and levels of automation. Warehouse management is not a one‑size‑fits‑all challenge, and global organizations need solutions that can support regional requirements while remaining consistent and integrated across complex networks.

SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) is designed to support organizations running SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA as well as non-SAP environments. With customers across 24 industries, SAP EWM supports a broad range of warehouse complexity—from regional distribution centers to highly automated, high‑throughput operations. It enables organizations to standardize execution, improve visibility, and integrate warehouse processes with transportation, manufacturing, and broader supply chain operations.

Keep pace with demand, minimize your costs, and maintain sustainable, risk-resilient warehouse operations Discover SAP EWM

SAP EWM continues to expand its innovation footprint with APIs for seamless robotics integration, as well as AI-assisted capabilities such as predictive labor demand planning and slotting. SAP’s Joule AI solution—embedded across applications—can further enhance SAP EWM by enabling natural-language interactions and supporting AI capabilities that operate both within workflows and in the background, helping organizations improve workforce efficiency and execution agility.

A portfolio approach to meet different warehouse needs

SAP’s warehouse strategy is built around choice and flexibility. In February 2026, SAP announced the general availability of SAP Logistics Management, an AI‑enabled, cloud‑native, microservices-architecture-based solution designed to complement SAP’s established logistics portfolio by supporting local, satellite, and mid‑scale logistics operations.

SAP Logistics Management helps unite warehouse execution and transportation planning in a single solution, supporting pick‑pack‑ship processes while enabling integrated freight coordination and carrier collaboration through SAP Business Network. Designed to work seamlessly with SAP Cloud ERP Private, the solution helps organizations connect localized operations with broader enterprise landscapes, improving coordination and real‑time visibility across logistics networks. Embedded AI capabilities, including support for Joule, can assist users with faster decision‑making and more intuitive interactions across logistics workflows.

Together, SAP EWM and SAP Logistics Management enable organizations to align technology investments with operational complexity, supporting mixed warehouse networks that include both highly automated facilities and smaller, distributed sites.

Platform strategy and supply chain convergence

Warehouse execution does not operate in isolation. SAP’s platform strategy connects warehousing with transportation, manufacturing, quality, maintenance, global trade, sustainability, and partner collaboration across the supply chain.

SAP EWM can be used with SAP Signavio solutions to support process analysis and continuous improvement. It can leverage standardized APIs across SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA to connect with adjacent execution systems such as transportation management, global trade, environmental health and safety, and SAP Digital Manufacturing. This platform-based approach helps organizations move beyond siloed execution toward coordinated, end‑to‑end supply chain

Looking ahead

SAP remains focused on helping customers modernize warehouse operations while navigating broader ERP and cloud transformations. While organizations must carefully evaluate deployment models, cloud strategies, and long‑term road maps, SAP continues to invest in warehouse management solutions that scale globally, integrate deeply, and support evolving business requirements.

We believe that being recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the 12th consecutive time reflects continued execution across SAP’s warehouse management portfolio and the trust customers place in SAP to manage critical logistics operations worldwide.

Read the full Magic Quadrant report from Gartner to learn more about why SAP is a Leader. Learn more about the capabilities of SAP Extended Warehouse Management.

Till Dengel is global head of Product Marketing for Logistics and Asset & Service Management at SAP.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, by Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 29 April 2026.

Get weekly updates from the SAP News Center, delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe to the newsletter

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.