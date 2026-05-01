SAP Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment

SAP is proud to be recognized as a Leader for the second time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US54117126, April 2026). The report noted, “SAP’s ERP‑embedded approach unifies financial, operational, and sustainability data into a single, trusted foundation.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 17 application and software vendors delivering carbon accounting and management solutions. The IDC MarketScape examined how well they support credible emissions measurement, strong data governance, corporate-, product-, and supplier-level visibility, and standards-based reporting.

SAP is ideal for organizations seeking to run sustainability as a core business discipline by embedding carbon and broader sustainability management directly into ERP processes. This approach helps reduce the inefficiencies, risks, and inconsistencies created by fragmented, stand‑alone tools while enabling AI‑driven insights grounded in governed, transactional data.

We believe this recognition reflects SAP’s commitment to helping organizations act on carbon data across the enterprise. SAP Sustainability solutions support scalable carbon emissions calculation, regulatory reporting, supplier collaboration, and decarbonization planning while embedding emissions insights directly into business processes, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations.

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5- year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.

The importance of robust carbon management

Sustainability is an enterprise-wide responsibility and a strategic opportunity. Organizations must reliably measure, allocate, and act on carbon to manage risk, lower costs, and improve performance.

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Regulatory requirements demand a shift from estimates to actuals. Assurance expectations continue to rise as evolving legislation penalizes the use of estimates, turning data gaps into direct financial exposure. Sustainability disclosures now require finance-grade evidence trails that spreadsheets cannot provide. With carbon increasingly impacting margins, cash, and liabilities, finance teams must find a way to forecast exposure and govern risk.

At the same time, leadership teams need a single, quantified view of carbon impact to understand implications, align priorities, and enable confident, informed decision-making.

This shift is already materializing through carbon pricing mechanisms. The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), now in its definitive phase, places a carbon price on certain imports based on their embedded emissions. It aims to promote fair competition and more sustainable global trade practices. Declaring companies can report using supplier actuals or EU default values. However, relying on EU default values can increase costs over time, creating a clear incentive to move to actual data to reduce exposure and protect market access.

As regulators set clearer expectations and assign a direct price to carbon, emissions now carry measurable financial risk. Companies must extend financial rigor into emissions quantification, applying the same discipline, controls, and assurance used in financial reporting.

SAP extends financial rigor to carbon

Unlike point solutions built solely to calculate carbon emissions, the SAP Green Ledger solution can serve as the accounting layer for carbon. It applies the financial principles of double-entry accounting to carbon emissions, helping to bring structure, controls, and traceability to carbon data. Natively integrated with cloud ERP finance through SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), it enables companies to import, post, allocate, and analyze carbon emissions with the same rigor and discipline that finance applies to monetary accounting.

For ERP‑centric organizations, SAP Green Ledger can preserve and extend financial rigor into this regulated, non‑financial domain. It helps strengthen data integrity and auditability, support assurance-ready reporting, and create a consistent foundation for carbon data across the enterprise.

As a result, organizations can reduce compliance costs and regulatory risk, embed sustainability directly into cost centers and financial processes, and gain clearer insights to support better business decisions. Native integration makes the approach both trustworthy and scalable, allowing carbon to be governed, managed, and acted on as a core component of enterprise performance.

A future-ready carbon ecosystem

Robust businesses govern finance through strong controls, reconciliations, and audit trails, typically grounded in ERP systems. Until recently, carbon emissions existed outside this system, treated as a sustainability metric rather than a governed business variable. Bridging this gap requires an ecosystem that connects carbon calculation, data exchange, and accounting—anchored in finance. According to IDC, “The three-tier approach of better applications, richer data, and smarter AI enables companies to not only ‘record’ and ‘report’ their sustainability efforts but also take informed, data-driven actions.”

SAP supports this through a modular, ERP-native approach that adapts to different levels of maturity. Organizations can begin by calculating reliable corporate and product footprints using primary data wherever available, then bring those emissions into finance to post, allocate, and govern carbon with the same controls applied to monetary values.

As requirements grow, the ecosystem extends to supplier data exchange, consolidation across entities, advanced analytics, and scenario modeling—allowing companies to connect carbon with cost, performance, and planning. Sustainability reporting and disclosure are supported on top of this foundation, using governed, auditable data already embedded in enterprise systems.

SAP uses AI across the carbon lifecycle to help map and enrich emissions factors, streamline ESG report preparation, and analyze carbon data at scale—supporting stronger controls, faster reporting, and more informed financial decision‑making.

This is a defining moment for businesses as they take the critical step of integrating carbon management into finance. SAP remains committed to providing an ERP-integrated carbon ledger that empowers companies to comply with evolving regulations, govern performance with rigor, and make decisions that drive sustainable, long-term growth.

Learn more about carbon accounting at SAP.

Stephen Jamieson is chief marketing officer of SAP Sustainability.