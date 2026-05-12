SAP and Palantir Enhance Partnership with AI-Supported Data Migration Tooling to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud ERP Transformation for Autonomous Enterprises

Partnership opens new pathways for enterprise data migration with SAP AI-supported tooling complemented by Palantir’s AIP for data migration scenarios to simplify an expedite digital transformation for SAP customers, with Accenture as a co-innovation partner for joint customers

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This year at SAP Sapphire, SAP and Palantir announced an expansion of their strategic partnership focused on delivering new data migration capabilities designed to help enterprise customers succeed in the AI era and realize SAP’s vision of the Autonomous Enterprise.

The enhanced partnership is designed to facilitate joint customers’ cloud migrations, with the most complex data migration scenarios moving quickly, securely, and confidently through their business transformation journeys.

AI embedded across the migration life cycle

The expanded partnership builds on SAP’s broader agentic migration strategy, uniting SAP’s deep expertise in enterprise applications and SAP Business AI with Palantir’s AIP to deliver AI-driven data migration capabilities that accelerate timelines, secure cost efficiencies, and fundamentally transform how organizations operate. SAP customers can now leverage Palantir’s AIP for data migration scenarios alongside the agent-led toolchain from SAP, which includes business transformation tools and the new migration and modernization assistants to accelerate their transformations to SAP Cloud ERP.

“To turn the vision of the Autonomous Enterprise into reality, organizations need trusted partners to help them transform their core operations and unlock the power of business data and AI,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “Together with Palantir, we are enabling customers to move to the cloud with speed and confidence through complementary capabilities that accelerate innovation across the enterprise.”

“We are proud to partner with SAP and Accenture to bring the power of advanced AI and data migration to the world’s most important operations. This partnership is designed to help customers realize the full value of their data, accelerate cloud migrations and AI adoption, and build more resilient and efficient operations,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies.

Accenture as global strategic services partner

Accenture plays a key role in bringing this joint effort to life as the first global strategic services partner for this initiative, helping their clients translate these capabilities into large-scale business-led programs. Together, SAP, Palantir, and Accenture can help joint customers identify acceleration opportunities across SAP and non-SAP systems sooner, achieve faster time-to-value, and drive continuous innovation by fundamentally redefining the approach to SAP Cloud ERP migrations.

By embracing AI from day one, organizations can automate migration analysis, planning, remediation, testing, and impact assessment—moving from tracking project timelines to creating measurable business value at every stage.

“In today’s world, speed to value is critical for our clients,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. “We are excited to co-innovate with SAP and Palantir to help our clients accelerate their journey to ERP modernization with SAP, which is the foundation for reinventing core operations and using AI to achieve new performance frontiers.”

SAP is making Palantir AIP for data migrations scenarios available as an SAP Endorsed App on the SAP Store, and soon as an SAP Solution Extension, establishing a trusted, SAP-validated path for accelerating complex data migrations, including migrations to SAP Cloud ERP. The new SAP Solution Extension unites SAP’s deep expertise in mission-critical business processes and semantically rich data with Palantir AIP to securely accelerate data migrations for SAP customers. With the new offering, customers can gain faster insights and more intelligent, data-driven business outcomes.

Together, SAP and Palantir are redefining SAP data migrations, including ERP modernization through complementary solutions, transforming a traditionally complex migration process into an effort that enables faster value realization.

Availability

Palantir AIP for data migration scenarios is now available as an SAP Endorsed App on the SAP Store. The SAP Solution Extension is planned to be generally available to SAP customers in Q3 2026.

Jan Gilg is a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.