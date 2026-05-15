Most people wake up expecting the world to run. Lights turn on. Planes land. Hospitals run. Supply chains deliver. What feels seamless on the surface is powered by a vast network of systems, data, and business processes working in sync behind the scenes.

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That idea framed a keynote at SAP Sapphire in Orlando, where Thomas Saueressig, chief customer officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, and Jan Gilg, global president of Customer Success & Americas and member of the Extended Board of SAP SE, set out the company’s case for the Autonomous Enterprise.

Their message was clear: As AI moves from promise to practice, customers are no longer asking whether it matters; they are asking how to make it deliver measurable results across the business.

“Every day, billions of people wake up trusting that the world simply runs,” Saueressig said.

But making that happen is anything but simple. Saueressig pointed to the hidden complexity behind everyday routines — from power grids balancing supply and demand in real time to global supply chains moving goods across countries and continents. Enterprise operations, he argued, are the invisible backbone of modern life, even if most people never see them.

Gilg picked up that thread by focusing on the pressure customers now face as they try to translate AI ambition into business value. Excitement is high, he said, but so is urgency.

Customers want to scale AI across the enterprise and connect it to core processes where it can have tangible impact. But according to Gilg, the real obstacle is not the AI itself. It is the enterprise landscape around it.

“The elephant in the room: AI in the enterprise is complex,” he said, pointing to the disconnected applications and fragmented data many organizations still contend with.

That challenge led directly to SAP’s vision for the Autonomous Enterprise — one in which AI is embedded into business processes, connected through trusted data, and governed in a way that makes it reliable at scale.

Thomas Saueressig Jan Gilg

The Autonomous Enterprise vision

“It’s this need for trusted, seamless integration that led us to our vision for the Autonomous Enterprise,” Gilg said.

He presented it not as a future concept, but as a practical operating model in which AI drives end-to-end execution within a trusted governance framework, with people remaining in control.

Saueressig cast SAP’s role as helping customers get there: “Our goal is to help you become an Autonomous Enterprise step-by-step. … We are making AI value real today.”

He linked that approach to RISE with SAP, SAP’s AI offerings, and the SAP Services and Support Portfolio with its Ssuccess plans, which are designed to help customers put innovation to productive use. The emphasis, he said, is on creating value throughout the transformation journey

“When you are fully committed to RISE with SAP, we are committed to support you at every step,” Saueressig said. That commitment spans even the most complex and hybrid landscapes, he said, stressing that no customer will be left behind.

Lockheed Martin: Readiness over transformation in a high-stakes environment

That customer-first approach set up the next part of the keynote, where customers took the stage to share firsthand how they are transforming their businesses in the real world — no theory, no abstraction, just practical experience.

Opening the customer round, Lockheed Martin positioned transformation not as an end goal, but to ensure constant readiness in one of the world’s most demanding environments.

“Transformation is not the goal. Readiness is for us,” said Maria Demaree, SVP and CIO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, stressing that the stakes are “human” when systems support national defense and allied missions. Readiness, she explained, means the ability to move “with speed, clarity, and confidence across the enterprise.”

Through its largest transformation investment in the company’s history, Lockheed Martin is redesigning processes end-to-end, connecting fragmented systems, and embedding AI into a model-based enterprise built on SAP.

Operating in a highly regulated environment with strict security and data requirements, the company is focused on reducing cycle times and improving responsiveness. Demaree emphasized that “transformation doesn’t start with technology. You must rethink your processes.” SAP’s role, she said, has evolved from vendor to trusted partner understanding Lockheed Martin’s business and the environment it works in.

Aeropuertos Argentina: From reactive winter operations to proactive AI-driven control

Aeropuertos Argentina made history by becoming the first Latin American customer to take the SAP Sapphire keynote stage. The company used the spotlight to share a hands-on example rooted in operational urgency and showed how a clean core and focused innovation can quickly deliver results.

Managing 90% of Argentina’s commercial flights, they need to keep airport operations running during severe winter weather. This has historically relied on manual, fragmented processes — driving up costs, safety risks, and environmental impacts. To address this, the company developed an AI agent called Smart Network for Operative Winter (SNOW) to orchestrate weather data, runway sensors, maintenance processes, and operational procedures.

“We passed from a reactive to a proactive model,” said Gustavo Sabato, Chief Information Officer of Aeropuertos Argentina, highlighting expected benefits, including a 16% cost reduction and lower CO₂ emissions. Time to value was fast: from idea to operation in 12 weeks, with rollout starting at two airports and expanding to six more this upcoming winter.

A key enabler was upgrading from SAP R/3 to SAP S/4HANA in 2023 and building the solution on SAP Business Technology Platform. While integrating multiple non-standardized data sources was challenging, the result is now that the company operates with “only one version of the truth,” said Sabato, and requires minimal manual intervention. The company plans to scale the approach beyond Argentina and into processes at other airports they manage elsewhere, reinforcing that strong technical fundamentals are essential to turn AI into real operational outcomes.

Exxon Mobil: Clean core and solid data foundation

ExxonMobil is rethinking how its operations will remain agile and nimble amid the rapid changes driven by the global shift toward new energy sources.

Bill Keillor, Vice President of ExxonMobil Global Services Company, said the energy giant launched a business-led transformation to simplify processes and unlock data that had become fragmented after decades of customization. “Our goal is not short-term optimization but long-term agility: standardizing on industry best practices, establishing a clean core, and becoming upgrade stable,” he said.

He emphasized that both the transformation and the company’s AI ambitions depend on a strong foundation. “If you can’t get this foundation right, you will continue to pay the price for it,” he said.

Keillor closed with three pieces of advice for any transformation: be crystal clear on strategy and align leadership behind it; put strong governance in place to enable fast, consistent decisions; and choose partners who challenge you and are in for the long run.

Levi Strauss: AI at scale

As Levi Strauss accelerated its shift toward a direct-to-consumer business, it recognized that greater speed and scale would require a lean technology landscape. Jason Gowans, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, said the company started by consolidating nine ERP systems into a single global foundation with RISE with SAP, standardizing processes and establishing a clean core.

That unified backbone now supports Levi’s ambitious AI strategy, with already more than 1,000 AI agents in production across the business. The impact is already visible; one example is wholesale order processing. While 80% of orders already flow through automatically, the remaining 20% — often submitted by smaller customers through handwritten notes, emails, or unstructured documents — previously took two to five days to process manually.

“Now, with the agents that we’ve built on top of SAP, that process takes 20 to 30 minutes,” Gowans said. For Levi Strauss, the lesson is clear: standardization does not limit agility; it makes it possible.

Migration powered by AI

These customer examples illustrated that transformation usually follows a shared path: modernizing the core, moving to the cloud, and unlocking innovation along the way.

SAP then showed how AI-powered agents can help customers accelerate that journey through a more integrated, AI-driven approach to transformation at scale. Migration and modernization assistants, which were announced in the global keynote, are designed to analyze systems, data, custom code, configuration, testing, and rollout as part of one connected process. By replacing fragmented manual work with coordinated automation, activities that once took weeks — from landscape analysis to custom-code assessment — can now be completed in a single weekend.

The world doesn’t break because of change

Gilg then widened the lens, arguing that every major technology wave brings uncertainty. But every one of these waves has in fact made the world better off by creating more jobs, new business models, and new revenue streams that people couldn’t imagine before. In the same way, he argued, enterprise software will become even more essential because of AI.

That is because the core needs of business remain the same: systems that work, people who care, and teams that collaborate. In Gilg’s framing, AI will not replace enterprise software. It will live inside it, embedded in the processes that keep companies running.

Saueressig brought the keynote back to its opening image: a world people trust to function. In a time of rapid change and unprecedented disruption, he asserted, resilience matters more than ever.

“The world doesn’t break because of change,” he said. “It breaks when change moves faster than resilience. And that’s where SAP comes in.” Underscoring the importance of people in times of change, he emphasized that beyond technology and AI, transformation remains deeply human, shaped by the people who build and use it. “The future isn’t written by AI. It is written by us,” he said.