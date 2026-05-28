NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

WALLDORF — SAP SE, rated A1 (stable) by Moody’s and A+ (stable) by S&P Global, successfully completed a Eurobond transaction with a total volume of €3.5 billion across four tranches with tenors of two, three, five and seven years. The net proceeds from this transaction are used for general corporate purposes, including (re)financing of recently announced acquisitions.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore or the United States of America (the “United States”) or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, Japan or Singapore or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or Singapore. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan or Singapore. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

This announcement is a general information and not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus relating to such securities, which, when published, will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.LuxSE.com).

This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2) of the Order or (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute it (all such persons are referred to herein as “relevant persons”). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

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Media Contacts:

Aimée Leabon, +1 (646) 799-3277, aimee.leabon@sap.com, EST

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 151 168 10 157, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CEST

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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