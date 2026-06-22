At a recent gathering of SAP innovators, a powerful message emerged from one of the world’s aerospace leaders: the sky is not the limit anymore, but space itself. Innovation is not a destination; it’s an endless journey.

Few companies embody that philosophy better than Airbus.

Innovation is not a department

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“We are living at a remarkable crossroads in history. For decades, the sky was simply a place we traveled through. Today, it has become a testing ground for the future of humanity,” said Nicolas Jourdan, senior strategist at Airbus SAS. He was speaking at the TAC Insights conference for SAP Energy and Utilities in Toulouse, the operational headquarters of the company.

At Airbus, the mission goes far beyond manufacturing aircraft. It’s about designing systems that connect cultures, advance technology, protect the planet, and extend humanity’s reach into space.

“For us, innovation is not a department. It’s a way of thinking. It means asking ‘What if?’ when others say something is impossible,” said Jourdan. “It’s very simple. Innovation is about creating value for someone, somewhere, at a moment in time—and sustaining it over time.”

While this may sound simple, it requires challenging the status quo. It means embracing cultural change, taking calculated risks, and accepting failure as part of learning.

Legacy of breakthroughs

In 1970, Airbus entered an aviation market dominated by giants like Boeing, McDonnell Douglas, and Lockheed. They didn’t compete by being similar, but by being fundamentally different. The company has consistently challenged conventional thinking in aviation.

At a time when experts believed twin-engine aircraft couldn’t safely cross oceans, Airbus proved them wrong with the A300 revolution, forever changing long-haul aviation.

When most aircraft required a three-person crew, Airbus redesigned the cockpit to automate the flight engineer’s role. Despite resistance, the two-pilot cockpit became the global standard.

Replacing analog dials with digital displays transformed how pilots interact with aircraft; glass cockpit innovation made flying safer and more intuitive.

Airbus introduced digital flight controls, replacing mechanical systems with computers. Fly-by-wire technology increased safety and enabled flight envelope protection and more efficient operations. What once looked like a video game controller is now industry standard.

One of Airbus’s most impactful innovations is cross-crew qualification, meaning pilots can transition between aircraft models—from the A319 to the A350—with minimal additional training. This reduces costs for airlines and improves operational flexibility.

“Innovation isn’t always flashy. It’s mostly about making complex systems simpler and more human-friendly,” Jourdan reminded his audience.

Running the factory

Airbus builds big sections such as the fuselage, the wings, and the tail in different places. The sections are then shipped to one factory for assembly and testing in the Airbus Beluga, an oversized cargo aircraft developed especially to transport large components between production sites across Europe. Altogether, this process can take up to 12 months, especially for wide body aircraft.

The company uses SAP ERP systems, including SAP S/4HANA, to manage core business functions. It also uses SAP Manufacturing Execution directly on the factory floor and assembly lines, as well as SAP Integrated Business Planning to plan production, manage supply chain complexity, and optimize resource usage.

“SAP and Airbus have a long-term partnership,” Jourdan said. “Without SAP, our systems would not be as efficient as they are. We’re in continuous development.”

Future scenarios

When it comes to pioneering new horizons, Airbus doesn’t rely solely on internal expertise but regularly explores unconventional approaches with external thinkers. These exercises help identify blind spots, validate strategy and understand societal and environmental shifts

To maintain both an inside and an outside-in perspective, Airbus created Skywise, an aircraft data analysis engine platform which acts as a digital brain, connecting aircraft, operations, and maintenance systems. A data platform for airlines and aircraft operations, it collects vast amounts of data into one system. It then performs predictive maintenance increasingly supported by AI to detect patterns and predict failures before they happen in order to prevent delays, failures, and expensive repairs.

Airbus’s future strategy is built on three transformational pillars:

Decarbonization : The aerospace industry faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions. Airbus is tackling this head-on by exploring hydrogen-powered aircraft, sustainable aviation fuels, blended wing body designs, and fully electric propulsion concepts. Their goal is to launch the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft.

: The aerospace industry faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions. Airbus is tackling this head-on by exploring hydrogen-powered aircraft, sustainable aviation fuels, blended wing body designs, and fully electric propulsion concepts. Their goal is to launch the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft. Digital transformation : To enable fully connected ecosystems, Airbus is developing satellite-based connectivity networks, smart cabin and cargo systems,. and real-time operational data platforms. This enables better decision-making, reduced costs, and improved passenger experiences.

: To enable fully connected ecosystems, Airbus is developing satellite-based connectivity networks, smart cabin and cargo systems,. and real-time operational data platforms. This enables better decision-making, reduced costs, and improved passenger experiences. Automation and autonomy projects: Projects like DragonFly are pushing the boundaries of pilot assistance and automation. Future capabilities include automatic emergency landing, weather-independent operations, and advanced navigation systems. The goal is not to replace pilots, but to enhance safety and efficiency.

Beyond Earth

From orbit to deep space, Airbus is helping shape humanity’s next frontier. The company plays a key role in searching for life on Mars together with the European Space Agency using the ExoMars rover. It also collaborates with the European Service Module for NASA’s Artemis program missions and is helping to develop satellite systems enabling global communication and climate monitoring.

Often, new ideas are met with skepticism, cultural resistance can slow adoption, and mistakes are inevitable. Airbus embraces this reality and considers it part of the process.

“The biggest challenges of our time—climate change, global connectivity, and space exploration—cannot be solved by one company or even one industry. Decarbonization alone depends on energy providers, governments, infrastructure developers, and airlines and manufacturers. It’s a shared responsibility,” Jourdan concluded.