Nokia, SAP and Microsoft Enter Strategic Multi-Year Agreement to Advance Cloud- and AI-Driven Business Transformation

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Nokia, a global leader in connectivity for the AI era, has signed a new multi-year agreement with SAP to help accelerate its enterprise transformation using RISE with SAP Methodology, with its SAP S/4HANA software environment hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Run your core operations with confidence using ready-to-run enterprise resource planning capabilities in the cloud Learn how

The agreement, concluded at the end of 2025, marks a significant step in migrating Nokia’s SAP landscape to the RISE with SAP journey. By adopting RISE with SAP Methodology, Nokia will follow a structured, end-to-end approach to migrating its ERP landscape covering processes, data, applications and operating models while gaining continuous access to innovation and embedded AI capabilities delivered through SAP’s cloud ERP portfolio.

Nokia has selected Microsoft Azure as the cloud platform underpinning the transformation, providing the global scale, security and performance required to support the company’s most business-critical enterprise workloads. “Nokia’s decision reflects a clear commitment to business-led transformation,” said Manos Raptopoulos, Global President Customer Success Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and Member of the Extended Board, SAP SE. “RISE with SAP Methodology provides Nokia with a structured road map, integrated toolchain and continuous access to innovation. It enables the company to modernize its ERP landscape while keeping a clean core and building a strong foundation for enterprise AI.”

A Structured Approach to ERP Transformation

RISE with SAP is designed as a comprehensive business transformation framework rather than a point solution. It combines a standardized transformation methodology, integrated tools and expert guidance to help organizations move from legacy ERP environments to RISE with SAP.

SAP will operate and manage the SAP S/4HANA software environment in the cloud, allowing Nokia to shift focus from infrastructure management to business outcomes. The approach supports process standardization, operational simplification and ongoing innovation, rather than a one-time system migration.

Nokia has been on a business and technical transformation journey with its next-generation SAP S/4HANA software environment, covering finance and key logistics capabilities, supported by SAP solutions and applications. These include SAP S/4HANA for central finance, SAP Master Data Governance, SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Global Trade Services and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for advanced ATP. AI-enabled functionality embedded in SAP’s cloud applications will be progressively adopted as part of the journey.

“This agreement builds on our existing work with SAP and Microsoft and supports Nokia’s ambition to secure how we run our core business operations,” said Marek Očkay, VP, Global Head of IT Procurement & Vendor Management, Nokia. “By applying RISE with SAP Methodology on Microsoft Azure, we are strengthening a structured and future ready path for business growth — one that simplifies our ERP landscape, enables continuous innovation and strengthens our commitment for AI driven processes.”

Microsoft Azure as the Cloud Foundation

Microsoft Azure will serve as the cloud foundation for Nokia’s RISE with SAP journey, aligning with Nokia’s broader cloud and data strategy. Nokia already operates parts of its SAP landscape on Azure, and consolidating workloads on a single hyperscale platform is expected to deliver benefits in performance, security latency and operational resilience.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will collaborate closely with SAP and Nokia throughout the transformation, supporting migration activities and ongoing optimization.

“This collaboration demonstrates how cloud platforms, enterprise applications and AI can come together to support complex, global business transformations,” said Joacim Damgard, CVP, Europe North Microsoft. “By running SAP S/4HANA on Azure within the RISE with SAP journey, Nokia is creating a scalable and secure foundation for continuous innovation.”

Building on a Longstanding SAP Relationship

Nokia has been an SAP customer for decades. In recent years, the company has been consolidating multiple ERP systems into a unified SAP S/4HANA software landscape as part of its next-generation ERP program.

The move to RISE with SAP helps secure that journey, providing a structured methodology to help accelerate transformation, reduce complexity and unlock cloud native capabilities.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter and get stories, news and highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Subscribe here

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Martin Gwisdalla, +49 6227 7-67275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET

Ellen Vig Nelausen, +45 2923 3234, ellen.vig.nelausen@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2026 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.