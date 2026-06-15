The Autonomous Enterprise is no longer a concept. It is being built and deployed right now. For SAP partners, this is a defining moment.

Across industries, customers are moving from pilots to production. They are investing in systems that can run pricing, orders, fulfillment, and service end-to-end, with AI actively driving decisions and outcomes. They are not looking for more tools. They are looking for results.

This is where SAP has a clear point of view. Customer experience (CX) only works when it is connected directly to execution.

Turn customer engagement into a growth engine Explore Autonomous CX

SAP Customer Experience is integrated with SAP Cloud ERP across pricing, order management, fulfillment, billing, and service. AI operates inside these processes using real business data. That means every customer interaction can reflect what the business can deliver.

This is the shift now underway, and it is creating immediate opportunities for partners.

SAP partners are the ones who bring this to life. They take product capabilities and turn them into working solutions that improve conversion, increase fulfillment accuracy, and reduce service cost.

The next wave of growth will be led by partners who move quickly and build on this foundation.

Customer experience is now measured by what gets done

Customer experience is no longer judged by engagement metrics alone. It is judged by outcomes. Customers expect:

Accurate pricing at the moment of purchase

Real product availability, not estimates

Orders that are fulfilled as promised

Service that resolves issues without repetition or delay

When these things work, the experience works. When they fail, the problem is immediately visible.

AI is increasing the speed of every interaction. It is also exposing execution gaps faster than ever before. If pricing, inventory, or order data are inconsistent, customers see it instantly.

This is why customer experience and execution can no longer be separated.

AI is now driving actions, not just insights

AI is already acting inside key business processes. As seen in the SAP Sapphire 2026 Innovation News Guide, in SAP CX today:

Marketing, content, and campaign assistants can orchestrate segmentation, content creation, and optimization based on live performance signals.

Commerce, merchandising, shopping, and order management assistants can connect discovery, conversion, and fulfillment to real-time inventory and pricing.

Sales assistants help guide deal qualification and deal execution by linking pipeline signals to pricing, availability, and fulfillment data.

Case and service management assistants help automate routine interactions while maintaining full context across orders, entitlements, and history.

These are not future scenarios. These capabilities are available and in use. But they only work when they are connected to trusted business data.

Without that, AI creates errors at scale. With it, AI drives measurable improvement.

Autonomous CX connects experience to execution

Autonomous CX connects core products and processes across the business, operating on a shared business context. It brings together SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP CPQ, SAP Service Cloud, SAP Field Service, SAP Engagement Cloud for marketing, and SAP Cloud ERP across finance, supply chain, and order management.

This is not a set of disconnected applications. It is a unified system where customer interactions and operational processes run on the same data foundation. Pricing, inventory, orders, and service are consistent across every touchpoint.

As a result, AI can move from recommendation to execution, working to ensure that every interaction is grounded in what the business can deliver. It can also remove the integration gaps that slow down CX execution.

SAP CX partners are moving faster from projects to outcomes

This shift is changing what customers expect from partners. Customers are not asking for system implementations. They are asking for outcomes such as:

Faster time to deploy

Higher conversion rates

Improved order accuracy

Lower cost to serve

SAP provides a strong starting point with embedded assistants, standard integrations, and prebuilt industry scenarios. Partners are building on this to deliver complete solutions. This is where differentiation happens.

Where partners are creating value today

The opportunity is not theoretical. It is already visible in active partner work.

Across SAP CX:

The cloud ERP edition of SAP Commerce Cloud can connect storefront, pricing, ordering, and fulfillment in one model.

can connect storefront, pricing, ordering, and fulfillment in one model. SAP Revenue Growth Management and SAP Retail Execution support trade planning and in-store performance.

support trade planning and in-store performance. Intelligent applications help package AI use cases across marketing, sales, and service.

help package AI use cases across marketing, sales, and service. SAP Service Cloud with partner integrations such as Parloa enables automated, context-aware service interactions.

SAP CX partners are turning these capabilities into repeatable offerings. Examples include:

Industry packages for retail and CPG combining commerce, pricing, and fulfillment

Preconfigured deployments of SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud that reduce time to go-live

Integration connectors linking SAP CX with existing commerce, loyalty, and service platforms

Extensions to CPQ and sales workflows that improve deal margin and approval speed

Service automation scenarios that reduce manual case handling using real order and entitlement data

AI-driven discovery connected directly to SAP Commerce and SAP Commerce, order management

These are practical, deployable solutions that can deliver measurable results.

The ecosystem is expanding what’s possible

SAP is strengthening this model through partnerships. Recently announced partnerships with companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Parloa, and Vercel enable new interaction models like conversational commerce, AI-driven search, and composable digital experiences.

What matters is that these experiences connect back to SAP for execution. Orders, pricing, fulfillment, and service remain consistent across every channel. This gives partners the freedom to innovate on the experience layer while relying on SAP for reliable execution.

A new economic model for partners

The economics for partners are changing. With Autonomous CX, partners can build:

Industry solutions that can be reused and scaled

Implementation packages that shorten delivery timelines

Extensions and integrations that apply across customers

Ongoing services for AI optimization and governance

New offerings built around AI assistants, AI agents, and orchestration

Higher-value transformation programs that combine AI, data, and process design

This creates a more predictable and repeatable revenue model. It also strengthens long-term customer relationships.

Now is the time to act with SAP CX

Customers are making decisions now. They are selecting platforms and partners that can deliver AI-driven execution across customer experience. They are looking for partners who can:

Connect CX to ERP processes

Deliver solutions that work out-of-the-box and scale

Improve measurable business outcomes

SAP provides the foundation. The platform is in place. The capabilities are real. The next step is execution.

Partners who move now can define the use cases, build the offerings, and lead in their industries. The momentum is already building. This is the moment to accelerate it.

What partners should do next

To move from opportunity to execution, partners can act now.

SAP is not asking partners to start from scratch. The platform, capabilities, and ecosystem are already in place. The opportunity now is to build, differentiate, and lead.

Karl Fahrbach is chief partner officer at SAP.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.