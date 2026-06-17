Supply chain leaders are facing a defining moment. The conversation has largely moved from disruption and resilience to operational orchestration that transforms isolated functions into a unified, agile system capable of responding to real-time challenges and delivering measurable business impact. This shift is reflected in new research from IDC based on a global study of 300 C-level executives, published in the whitepaper Orchestrating the End-to-End Supply Chain: Strategic Priority, Practical Reality. End-to-end orchestration is no longer a distant ambition. For many organizations, it is becoming critical.

At the same time, the research also makes clear that ambition and vision are not enough.

The orchestration gap

Explore the benefits of an orchestrated supply chain and the challenges and obstacles to achieving end-to-end orchestration Read the IDC whitepaper

Nearly half of the executives surveyed by IDC recognize the substantial benefits of end-to-end orchestration—but many have yet to take decisive action. The true challenge lies not in understanding its value, but in bridging the gap between strategic intent and effective execution.

IDC surveyed C-level leaders across industries and regions. The message was consistent. Leaders understand the destination, but they want clearer guidance on the blueprint to execution. As one executive told IDC, the value of supply chain orchestration is evident, but the challenge is defining and executing the path to get there.

That tension is familiar. Many organizations have made progress in operational silos, but far fewer have connected design, planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and service into a truly coordinated operating model.

What orchestration really means

An orchestrated supply chain connects people, processes, and technology to provide agility and deliver continuous improvement, despite persistent disruption. Agentic AI is fundamentally reshaping orchestration, enabling systems to analyze, decide, and coordinate across functions in real time. From sourcing and procurement to planning, manufacturing, logistics, and delivery, the focus shifts from optimizing individual functions to achieving enterprise-wide alignment.

Traditional linear supply chain models were built for a more predictable world. Today’s reality is different. Geopolitical uncertainty, AI-driven disruption, climate pressures, regulatory complexity, and rising customer expectations are constant. Decisions made in one area now ripple quickly across the rest of the supply chain.

Orchestration addresses this reality by establishing a shared foundation of contextually relevant information, designing processes to operate together, and enabling systems that support end-to-end decision-making and execution. Technology plays a critical role, but orchestration ultimately depends on organizational alignment: clear roles, shared metrics, and coordinated processes. Instead of optimizing planning or execution in isolation, orchestration evaluates trade-offs based on their impact on the entire supply chain and the broader business.

Different leaders, shared outcomes

IDC’s research also highlights how perspectives on orchestration vary by role. COOs focus on enterprise performance, CSCOs balance transformation with operational demands, and CPOs emphasize cost and risk exposure in direct materials, including mitigation strategies. Orchestration must deliver value across these perspectives while maintaining a unified, end-to-end view.

This diversity of perspective reinforces why orchestration matters. Success comes from respecting functional priorities without allowing silos to drive disconnected decisions, enabling coordinated decision-making that optimizes the whole, not just the parts.

Efficiency and agility, not trade-offs

Many executives perceive a trade-off between efficiency and preparedness, but orchestration changes the equation. With integrated data, shared context, and agile tools, companies can respond faster, reduce disruption response times, and make informed trade-offs—demonstrating that agility and efficiency can reinforce each other rather than compete.

As one procurement leader told IDC, organizations need to be both resilient and efficient, or at least able to make informed trade-offs quickly. Without integrated supply chains and shared context, that balance is difficult to achieve. When companies can identify issues earlier and respond faster, recovery times shrink, translating into lower costs, less expediting, and more reliable customer service.

The role of agentic AI

Agentic AI is emerging as a practical, transformational path to supply chain orchestration. AI-driven agents can monitor signals, evaluate scenarios, and recommend or initiate actions within defined guardrails. Across SAP customer environments, AI delivers value in supplier onboarding, predictive maintenance, and rapid rebalancing of inventory or capacity. Leaders generally prefer AI as an advisor rather than a fully autonomous decision-maker, reflecting the continued importance of human judgment, accountability, and experience. Orchestration works best when AI strengthens decision-making while keeping people firmly in the loop.

Data, platforms, and the role of SAP Supply Chain Management

Effective orchestration requires more than connectivity, it depends on harmonized data, coordinated processes, and contextual intelligence embedded where work happens. As supply chains extend across multi-tier supplier networks, logistics partners, and service providers, the challenge is no longer access to data, but making data usable, contextual, and actionable at scale.

IDC’s research underscores that true end-to-end orchestration must span both internal operations and external ecosystems. Much of the most critical information—risk signals, capacity constraints, execution status—lives outside the enterprise. Without a common data foundation, organizations struggle to move from insight to action.

This is where SAP Supply Chain Management plays a distinct role. SAP brings together an end-to-end portfolio of supply chain applications, deeply integrated with ERP and line-of-business systems, and connected externally through SAP Business Network. Planning, sourcing and procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and service operate as a coordinated system rather than isolated domains.

At the data layer, SAP Business Data Cloud provides a normalized foundation that can harmonize operational, transactional, and network data. This shared context provides visibility, analytics, and AI. On top of it, embedded and extensible AI—including agentic AI and Joule—supports orchestrated decision-making, helping to accelerate time to decision and time to recovery while keeping people engaged and in control.

Turning priority into practice

The move toward orchestrated supply chains is well underway, but progress remains uneven. Only a minority of organizations consider themselves close to full, end-to-end orchestration. Technology alone is not the constraint. Data readiness, clarity of outcomes, organizational alignment, and change management matter just as much.

Leading organizations start with clear objectives, invest in people alongside platforms, and build pragmatic road maps that prioritize time to value. Orchestration is not a single project. It is a progression that evolves as capabilities mature.

At SAP, our focus is on making orchestration practical and accessible. Through SAP Supply Chain Management solutions and SAP Business Network, we help organizations align teams, connect processes, integrate partners, and embed AI into core supply chain activities—enabling better decisions, faster execution, and sustained enterprise impact in a constantly changing world.

Hagen Heubach is chief marketing officer for Supply Chain Management at SAP.