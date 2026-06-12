Keeping pace with rapid innovation, especially in the age of AI, can be daunting. For many organizations, the biggest hurdles are knowing where and how to start, what technologies to prioritize, what the investment will cost, and whether it will deliver real value. SAP Discovery Center helps address these questions.

SAP Discovery Center is a site where potential and existing SAP customers can explore SAP Business AI solutions, access pre-built applications and content, and discover use cases, services, reference architectures, and best practices—all free of charge.

Discover, evaluate, and adopt AI powered SAP technologies to create tailored business solutions Explore SAP Discovery Center

The self-service portal offers opportunities to not only explore solutions but get a feel for how SAP technology could work in your organization. Cost and ROI estimator tools prompt users to input information unique to their organization—customizations, hyperscalers, and number of users, for example—and get tangible, personalized use cases to bring back to the business. Maturity assessments use details about an organization’s current platform strategy and architecture landscape to guide users on next steps to achieve the Autonomous Enterprise.

The site also includes missions that provide step-by-step guidance on how to materialize SAP solutions, including what solutions and services may be needed, what the architecture can look like, how other customers are deriving value, and more. For AI specifically, there are almost 400 features and agents available for customers to explore in the SAP Business AI Catalog.

At SAP Sapphire Orlando, two customers using SAP Discovery Center shared the value they’re getting from the site and how it’s guiding their approach to digital transformation.

Agilent

Agilent is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, producing and supplying analytical laboratory instruments, software, consumables, and services. Looking to avoid manual analysis and late detection in tariff and compliance changes, Agilent turned to SAP Discovery Center. “We have one core principle: do not solve the problem that has already been solved,” Manthan Peshne, chief enterprise architect at Agilent Technologies, Inc., said. SAP Discovery Center allowed Agilent to stay true to this principle.

“We started exploring SAP Discovery Center and we found quite a few good building blocks, essentially in the form of missions,” Peshne said. “We also looked at some composable services which we could assemble together…It’s not a complete solution…but we found a completely unrelated industry and use case that we could use.” Using a mission set in the context of the oil and gas industry, the Agilent team was able to explore how an AI agent could interpret unstructured regulatory signals, extract the tariff context, determine its relevance, and convert that fragmented information into actionable alerts. Not only did Agilent find a solution to its problem, but the SAP Discovery Center mission accelerated design thinking and development for the project.

“We also ended up with an enterprise pattern by building this solution, which gives us a platform where I could replicate this to other scenarios where I have external inputs or signals that we need to capture and put in the context of Agilent data,” Peshne added.

Sutherland

Sutherland is an AI-driven business transformation company that designs, runs, and automates enterprise operations at scale to help its clients achieve real, measurable business outcomes. A large part of this includes building and delivering production-grade agentic AI solutions on top of leading foundational models.

For Sutherland, SAP Discovery Center has kick-started many projects. “Instead of starting an MVP to see what the problem is and where to start, we have a ready-made solution from which we can pick up from,” Amar Busireddy, SAP enterprise architect at Sutherland Services, said. “It gives us a start somewhere around 20%-30% depending on the scenario.”

Having a starting point boosts confidence, Busireddy said, and enables Sutherland’s consultants to create solutions faster, which means faster time-to-value for its customers. Specifically, the missions available in SAP Discovery Center have helped: “We are using missions to kick-start educating our consultants and with implementing and helping our customers,” Busireddy said. Missions around Joule are plentiful, including how to integrate the AI solution with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Ariba solutions, and SAP S/4HANA.

“There are many reference architectures given for many problems, which might not be sufficient for us or might not fit our requirements 100%, but that definitely give us the direction on what to use and what not to use. From there, we can plan budget and time,” he said.

SAP Discovery Center: The starting point

The experiences of Agilent and Sutherland show that SAP Discovery Center is more than a resource hub—it is a catalyst for action. By offering practical guidance, reusable missions, reference architectures, and planning tools that help evaluate fit, cost, and value, the site enables organizations to accelerate innovation without starting from scratch. For organizations looking to turn AI ambition into actionable business outcomes, SAP Discovery Center is the place to begin.