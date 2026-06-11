SAP Launches Joule in SAP for Me: An AI-Powered Gateway to Insights, Support, and Guided Actions

SAP introduces Joule in SAP for Me, a new, unified entry point to one of SAP’s most widely used customer portals. It’s smarter, simpler, and more intuitive.

Joule helps turn intent into autonomous action Learn more

SAP for Me is the digital tool for customers and partners to easily interact with SAP and get immediate guidance to the best solution. With this portal, users can access important alerts, metrics, and insights about their SAP product portfolio from a single access point. The integration of Joule in SAP for Me is not just a feature drop or a UX redesign. This is an inflection point in how customers access products, support, and self-service.

We are moving from a click-and-search portal to a conversational, agent-driven enterprise ecosystem. For users, this is an experiential shift with significant business outcomes. By taking over the tedious work of clicking, searching, parsing, and diagnosing, Joule helps free up IT administrators, consultants, and business leaders to focus on what truly matters: driving innovation and scaling their business.

“The successful launch of Joule in SAP for Me is the result of strong collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to improving customer experience. It demonstrates how SAP continues to turn its AI strategy into real, tangible value, delivering solutions that are not only powerful but also practical and user-centric.” Gerlinde Wallner, Organizational Change Manager and Coach, Strategy & Operations, SAP

What can users expect from this new unified, AI‑powered entry to SAP for Me?

Effortless navigation across the portal

Fast access to relevant information

Advanced self-service with guided support

Accelerated task execution without needing to know where to click

In their fast-paced business environments, users don’t have to search through complex menus or multiple touchpoints. Joule in SAP for Me can simplify their path to support. They can simply ask, explore, and act to experience personalized, conversational access to support, self-service, and key tasks in SAP for Me.

“Joule is transforming SAP support by making it more intuitive and intelligent. We can guide users conversationally to the right outcome—no searching, no guesswork—accelerate self-service and task execution, and deliver context-aware, personalized support directly within SAP for Me.” Corinne Reisert, VP, Customer Support Experience SAP for Me, Global Customer Support, SAP

In addition to introducing Joule in SAP for Me, SAP takes advantage of AI-powered agentic case resolution, which brings AI agents into support workflows to help analyze new cases, detect duplicates, suggest routings, and draft responses. For select priority cases, AI agents can recommend replies, which helps reduce manual effort, improve triage accuracy, and shorten resolution timelines. This is available now to SAP customers.For more information, see agentic case resolution.

Joule in SAP for Me is being rolled out in phases as of May 2026, at no extra cost to customers.

“With SAP runs SAP, we show our customers how we scale agents across the enterprise to deliver real outcomes. Joule in SAP for Me exemplifies how conversational and agentic AI can fundamentally transform the way users operate and offer customers a simple and intuitive path to access SAP’s services and support.” Benjamin Blau, Chief Process & Information Officer, SAP

While Joule in SAP for Me already helps deliver a simpler and more intuitive way to access information, support, and guided actions, this is just the starting point. As SAP continues to advance its AI strategy, customers can look forward to new scenarios, expanded agent capabilities, and deeper integration across services and support processes. This launch establishes the foundation for a more conversational and autonomous customer experience, one that will continue to evolve as SAP brings the next generation of AI-powered innovations to life.

Stefan Steinle is executive vice president and head of Global Customer Support at SAP.