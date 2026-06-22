Enterprise software marketplaces have fundamentally changed how software gets bought and sold. What used to require months of vendor outreach, in-person meetings, and parallel e-mail negotiations can now start—and often end—inside a single platform.

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The numbers reflect the shift. B2B e-commerce sales expanded 16% by 2024 to US$2.64 trillion, with direct digital channels and marketplaces seeing the strongest growth. Sellers on B2B technology marketplaces have been able to grow revenue by 10%–15%, with many closing deals worth over $1 million in ACV through these platforms. SAP Store is already part of this momentum, supporting more than 50,000 transactions, representing roughly 30%–35% of SAP sales volume, and giving partners access to more than 440,000 SAP customers across over 200 countries.

But here’s where the marketplace model runs into its limits: most enterprise deals aren’t straightforward enough for a standard checkout button.

Negotiated pricing. Custom contract terms. Procurement reviews. Regional tax requirements. Bank transfer requirements. Delayed start dates. Sixty-nine percent of B2B buyers would complete transactions of $500,000 or more without in-person interaction, but those same high-value deals involve complex approval workflows, payment terms, and stakeholder sign-offs that a flat “Buy Now” experience simply can’t handle. When a deal doesn’t fit the standard flow, it typically gets pushed outside the platform entirely—back into e-mail threads, separate negotiations, and disconnected systems that no one has full visibility into.

That’s the problem private offers on SAP Store help solve.

Instead of forcing complex deals out of the platform, customers can request a private offer directly through SAP Store, negotiate terms with the partner, and close the transaction inside the same environment where they found the solution. The deal stays connected, trackable, and consistent—from discovery to signature.

Private offers support negotiated pricing and terms, flexible start dates, payment terms, and bank transfers in USD and EUR. For eligible transactions—currently available for customers and partners in the EEA and U.S.—SAP Store can also handle invoicing, indirect tax calculations, and payment reconciliation, while the partner remains the seller of record. Deals are created automatically within the platform, removing the manual steps that typically slow enterprise transactions down.

For partners, that last part is significant. One of the biggest constraints to scaling enterprise transactions across regions is the operational overhead of managing invoicing, tax compliance, and collections in markets where you don’t have established local infrastructure. Private offers can reduce that friction considerably, making geographic expansion more realistic without having to build the operational machinery first.

The workflow is already there. The question is how much of the purchasing process your team is still managing outside of it.

To learn more, download the brochure for a quick overview of how partners can leverage private offers to deliver customized deals through SAP Store.

Mike L. Fickenscher is SAP marketplace partner business lead.