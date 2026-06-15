SAP Named a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

SAP has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, recognizing our ability to help organizations navigate a labor market defined by rapid change, evolving skills requirements, and the growing role of AI in workforce decisions.

This recognition reflects SAP’s broader vision for AI-driven, skills-based workforce orchestration, where hiring is no longer a standalone process but part of a continuous, intelligent system connecting people, skills, and business outcomes. With innovations across SAP SuccessFactors solutions and the addition of SmartRecruiters to the portfolio in September 2025, SAP is enabling organizations to move beyond transactional recruiting toward agentic, autonomous talent strategies that continuously adapt to change.

SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors: AI at the center of hiring

SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors combines a modern, AI‑native recruiting platform with SAP’s core HCM to help create a more connected and intelligent hiring experience at global scale. Hiring becomes part of an integrated flow of workforce decisions—linked directly to skills, planning, mobility, and long-term business strategy.

With embedded AI across the hiring lifecycle, organizations can:

Deliver intuitive, consumer‑grade candidate experiences at scale , from first interaction through new hire onboarding.

, from first interaction through new hire onboarding. Empower recruiters and hiring managers with AI‑enabled insights and automation directly within daily workflows.

directly within daily workflows. Strengthen hiring decisions by connecting recruiting data to skills, roles, and workforce plans.

by connecting recruiting data to skills, roles, and workforce plans. Scale globally with confidence, balancing centralized governance with local market flexibility.

Autonomous HCM: turn HR into a strategic growth engine with AI Learn more

SmartRecruiters’ AI hiring companion, Winston, works alongside Joule to help automate repetitive tasks, surface top candidates, and explain recommendations transparently, which allows recruiters to focus on higher‑value decision‑making while moving faster and with greater confidence.

New capabilities, including agentic interviewing and real‑time candidate engagement, are helping organizations accelerate hiring while improving candidate experience at scale. For example, early adopters of AI‑driven screening have seen up to a 75% reduction in time‑to‑decision, demonstrating how AI can streamline evaluation without sacrificing quality.

At the same time, innovations like agentic CRM are helping organizations activate existing talent pools—surfacing, ranking, and re‑engaging candidates automatically—turning recruiting from a reactive process into a continuous, dynamic pipeline.

From recruiting to Autonomous HCM

SmartRecruiters plays a key role in SAP’s broader shift toward Autonomous HCM—where AI-driven agents can continuously orchestrate workforce decisions across hiring, planning, development, and mobility.

Rather than treating hiring as an isolated function, SAP is embedding AI across SAP SuccessFactors solutions to create a unified, skills-based system of action. Workforce planning, learning, and talent acquisition are directly connected, enabling organizations to align skills with business and financial priorities in real time.

At SAP Sapphire, this vision came to life through innovations that increase agility and responsiveness. Intelligent agents can identify skill gaps, recommend hiring or redeployment strategies, and take action—turning talent management into a dynamic, continuously optimized system.

Within this model, hiring becomes one of several coordinated levers in an adaptive workforce strategy, ensuring every decision is guided by real-time data, skills intelligence, and evolving business needs.

Customer impact: AI‑driven hiring in action

Organizations across industries are already seeing the impact of AI‑driven, connected hiring.

Retailer JYSK selected SmartRecruiters to improve the candidate experience and reduce drop-off in a high-volume hiring environment. Today, the company processes 50,000 applications each month, reducing the application processing time from 28 days to just four and cutting time-to-fill from 56 days to just 20—demonstrating how speed and experience directly improve hiring outcomes.

Global real estate services firm Colliers implemented SmartRecruiters to increase visibility into recruitment activity and create a more consistent experience across its EMEA business. As a result, Colliers achieved a direct hiring rate above 80%, reduced agency reliance to roughly 7% of hires, and improved first‑year retention by 25%, showing how connected hiring can lower costs while strengthening long‑term talent outcomes.

Learn more about SmartRecruiters for SAP SuccessFactors and discover how AI‑driven, connected hiring can help turn talent acquisition into a true strategic advantage.

Get the latest SAP news delivered to your inbox once a week Sign up for the newsletter

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.