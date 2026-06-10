SAP SuccessFactors has earned 19 Top Rated awards from TrustRadius this year, marking a significant milestone driven entirely by customer feedback.

As one of the industry’s most trusted independent peer review platforms, TrustRadius is known for its rigorous verification process and commitment to unbiased, customer‑led insights. These awards are based on real user experiences, making them especially meaningful.

This recognition reinforces a clear message: organizations are turning to SAP SuccessFactors solutions not just to manage HR but to modernize it. As companies move towards more autonomous, AI-driven ways of working, they need HCM solutions that bring together data, insights, and action. That’s exactly what the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio can deliver.

Momentum across the portfolio

This year’s results highlight strong and growing momentum.

SAP SuccessFactors increased from 12 Top Rated awards in 2025 to 19 in 2026, reflecting deeper customer satisfaction across the HCM landscape.

Recognized categories include:

HR Management

Workforce Analytics

Talent Management

Compensation Management

Workforce Management

Applicant Tracking

Talent Intelligence

Corporate Learning Management

Payroll

International Payroll

Pay Equity

Recruiting Automation

Employee Performance Management

HR Compliance

HR Service Delivery

Employee Onboarding

Succession Planning

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

This breadth reflects the strength of SAP SuccessFactors solutions as a unified suite—connecting people, processes, and data across the workforce. SAP SuccessFactors solutions can provide the foundation to turn those connections into real-time insight and action.

What our customers are saying

Across thousands of verified reviews, customers consistently point to one thing: impact. From operational efficiency to better decision-making and improved employee experiences, SAP SuccessFactors solutions are helping organizations move faster and work smarter.

“With SAP SuccessFactors HCM AI, we get helpful, actionable insights to make the best decisions. For instance, the insights we gain help us streamline HR operations, especially when it comes to managing our payroll.” — HR Assistant, RED 360 – Agence de communication Digitale (Marketing & Advertising, 51–200 employees)

“SAP SuccessFactors is our core platform and supports our finance and HR processes. We use every module for recruiting, compensation, and learning. It supports our HR transformation and lays the foundation for our data.” — Senior Program Manager, Amtrak

“SAP SuccessFactors HCM stands out among other human capital management solutions due to its comprehensive suite of cloud‑based tools, strong global compliance capabilities, and seamless integration with other SAP systems.” — SAP SuccessFactors Administrator, Sura Asset Management

“For enhancing employee experience, AI offers personalized recommendations for their learning and development, which increases their productivity and engagement.” — Senior HR Manager, ACLIMAR (201–500 employees)

“SAP SuccessFactors HCM is considered a ‘best of breed’ for a reason. The fact that it does allow for in‑depth customization, and its ability to be tailored not only to individual business needs, but also it allows for best practice follow‑up while ensuring organizations remain compliant with several legal requirements.” — Global HRIS Lead, AB Agri Ltd

“We leverage [SAP SuccessFactors] Employee Central Payroll (ECP) for our payroll engine and for our payroll calculations. Having ECP makes everyone’s life easier… the payroll control center will simulate the payroll before you run the actual payroll. That gives you a lot of analytics and KPIs to analyze results or potential issues well in advance.” — Team Lead for SAP SuccessFactors and Payroll, Ryanair

“In our organization, we mainly use Joule in SAP SuccessFactors to automate and complete tasks through natural conversation, which eliminates manual steps. [It] plays a big role in eliminating the constant back and forth and guesswork involved in finding accurate information, as well as completing routine tasks, for example, workforce insights, budget and planning, document retrieval, etc. Additionally, it makes navigating [SAP SuccessFactors] seamless.” — Stage Manager, Le TNT

Looking ahead

We’re incredibly grateful to the customers that shared their experiences on TrustRadius with insights that continue to guide our innovation.

Building on the introduction of Autonomous HCM at SAP Sapphire, our focus is clear: helping HR move beyond managing processes to orchestrating work. By bringing together AI, data, and workflows, SAP SuccessFactors solutions enable organizations to operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence, so they can not only adapt to change but actively shape what comes next.

Learn more about the impact customers are seeing with SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer for SAP SuccessFactors.