The utilities industry is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. The shift to renewables, smart metering, distributed energy resources, and expanding deregulation are reshaping the relationship between utility companies and their customers. Customer experience is no longer a back-office concern; it is a front-line, competitive differentiator.

The Advanced Success Plan version for SAP Customer Experience solutions is designed precisely for this moment. It offers utilities customers a structured, continuously guided approach to maximizing value from SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) investments, from first adoption through to AI-enabled optimization.

A sector in motion: why customer experience has become strategic for utilities

Four converging forces are making customer experience a boardroom priority for utilities and increasing the demand for structured, expert-led adoption support.

Energy transition and service complexity: Renewables, EV charging, solar feed-in tariffs, and demand response programs are adding new service dimensions. Customers expect their energy provider to manage this complexity seamlessly.

Renewables, EV charging, solar feed-in tariffs, and demand response programs are adding new service dimensions. Customers expect their energy provider to manage this complexity seamlessly. Deregulation and customer switching: In liberalized energy markets, customers can, and do, switch providers. The cost of acquisition consistently exceeds the cost of retention. Superior service experience is a measurable retention lever.

In liberalized energy markets, customers can, and do, switch providers. The cost of acquisition consistently exceeds the cost of retention. Superior service experience is a measurable retention lever. Smart metering and data volume: Smart meter rollouts generate billions of interval readings daily. This data can fuel proactive outreach and personalized billing, but only if the customer experience platform is correctly configured to act on it.

Smart meter rollouts generate billions of interval readings daily. This data can fuel proactive outreach and personalized billing, but only if the customer experience platform is correctly configured to act on it. Regulatory intensity: Billing accuracy mandates, complaint resolution timelines, and outage notification requirements are intensifying. The SAP CX portfolio can support compliance when features are correctly activated and configured.

SAP in utilities: a significant and growing market

Utilities are not a niche segment for SAP. Understanding the scale of the SAP utilities community frames why the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions matters for this industry in particular. SAP is trusted by hundreds of utilities customers globally and is among the leading technology providers in the sector by installed base, a position that continues to grow year-on-year. The investment in the relationship has been made. The question is whether customers are fully using what they have.

With the Advanced Success Plan, customers can turn the SAP Customer Experience portfolio into a driver of growth and innovation. They can gain the confidence to act decisively, supported by unlimited expert guidance and intelligent insights that help ensure every feature can deliver measurable business value.

The business case: customer retention over acquisition

For utilities operating in competitive markets, retaining customers has become as strategically important as acquiring new ones. Customers can switch suppliers in minutes via a digital platform, complaint escalation processes are visible on social media, and billing errors in a smart meter world are harder to excuse and faster to escalate.

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The SAP CX portfolio can address these challenges across the full customer lifecycle. SAP Engagement Cloud enables targeted, segmented communications. SAP Service Cloud can centralize complaint management and agent interactions. SAP Sales Cloud helps manage accounts, contacts, leads, and opportunities. SAP Commerce Cloud is the digital sales and self-service storefront layer and can handle how customers discover, compare, purchase, and manage energy products online. What the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions does is help to ensure these capabilities are not just purchased but adopted, optimized, and continuously improved.

How the Advanced Success Plan structures the adoption journey

The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions helps organize the adoption journey across four distinct phases, each with a defined purpose and a set of targeted services:

Introducing innovation: Identify and prioritize the right innovations for your business. Services here include product guidance sessions covering areas such as utilities session and agent desktop, intelligent selling, campaigns and segmentation, and AI foundation and use case navigator. Adopting innovation: Plan and prepare for structured adoption with minimal risk. Services include the AI process fit-gap analysis, key feature advisory, release guidance, success expert engagement, service planning, value management, innovation checkpoints, and adoption checkpoints. Activation and optimization: Enable hands-on activation of AI and customer experience capabilities in your environment. Services include activation sessions across SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud, and SAP Engagement Cloud; AI agent activation; embedded AI activation; Joule activation; and technical and functional assistance. Success measurement and continuous improvement: Measure outcomes and sustain momentum through ongoing engagement. Services include a continuous engagement model, release guidance, success expert, value management, innovation checkpoints, and adoption checkpoints.

8 services available to utilities customers—and how each one helps

The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions comprises eight distinct services. Each has a defined scope, a specific business need it addresses, and measurable benefits. For utilities customers, each service connects to a characteristic operational or strategic challenge.

Product guidance

Structured sessions introduce utilities teams to the capabilities most relevant to their context, from meter-read-driven billing notifications in SAP Service Cloud to segmented communications in SAP Engagement Cloud. The goal is to accelerate time-to-awareness, so teams know what exists before they have to find it.

Key feature advisory

This is curated, customer-specific guidance on which features to activate and in what sequence. For utilities, this means filtering a broad SAP CX road map down to the capabilities that matter for smart metering, complaints management, and outage communications then discarding what does not apply.

Release guidance

Every SAP CX quarterly release brings dozens of updates. Release guidance helps ensure utilities teams receive a focused brief on what is relevant to their industry context, not a generic list of all product changes, so adoption decisions can be faster and better informed.

Solution review

This is a structured review of the current solution configuration against best practice. For utilities, this commonly surfaces configuration gaps in complaint workflows, billing notification templates, or service agent desktop layouts that erode the customer experience over time if left unaddressed.

Transformation advisory

Strategic guidance connects SAP CX capabilities to the outcomes utilities care about most: cost-to-serve reduction, complaint resolution improvement, and regulatory compliance. Transformation advisory helps move the conversation from features to business impact.

Activation

This is hands-on, expert-assisted activation of specific capabilities in the customer’s live environment. For utilities, this includes activating Joule for service agents and enabling AI-driven case categorization in SAP Service Cloud. Many autonomous agents or assistants announced at SAP Sapphire, once available, can be activated to help guide service agents to process cases.

Technical assistance

Direct technical support across all phases of the engagement covers integration architecture, performance guidance, load testing guidance for mass billing cycles, and resolution of complex system behavior. This service is especially critical for utilities given the high-volume, time-sensitive nature of meter-read processing and month-end billing runs.

Functional assistance

This comprises business process and functional configuration support throughout the engagement. Utilities-specific coverage includes complaint handling workflows, outage notification sequences, and the configuration of billing determinant displays in the service agent desktop, helping to ensure what is built serves the way utilities actually operate.

A practitioner’s perspective

Working directly with utilities customers shows first-hand how the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions can drive meaningful business value, especially for organizations without deep technical or functional SAP CX expertise in-house. Utility companies face a specific set of challenges: complex billing architectures, regulatory requirements, and high customer expectations for responsive service. The right services delivered at the right moment can be genuinely transformational. Four patterns stand out consistently:

Bridging the knowledge gap for business users: Unlike system integrators or technical consultants, many utility business teams may not fully grasp the functional nuances required to maximize their SAP investment. Value-driven customer success manager engagement becomes critical here by translating technical possibilities into business outcomes, advising on feature adoption, and ensuring cross-team alignment across operations, IT, and customer management. The customer success manager acts as connective tissue between what SAP CX can do and what the business needs to achieve. Go-live checks are the foundation for seamless launches: Utilities cannot rely on generic go-live checklists. Are meter reads flowing end-to-end? Are billing determinants and rate structures properly mapped? Are customer service orders integrated with billing and meter management systems? Comprehensive go-live checks built for the utilities context eliminate the guesswork, giving teams confidence that key processes are functioning correctly from day one, not discovered to be broken three months into the first billing cycle. Road map guidance enabling better design decisions: Each SAP CX release brings dozens of new features, but only subsets are relevant for a given customer in a given market. Regular, curated road map guidance helps utilities focus on the features and design decisions that will most efficiently drive their specific outcomes, whether that is improving customer satisfaction, streamlining operations, or enriching digital self-service. This targeted approach prevents costly missteps and empowers business stakeholders to make confident decisions without requiring deep product expertise of their own. Early-phase support building for reliability and performance: The early project phase is often when performance issues and integration risks are best addressed, but it is also where internal teams feel least certain. Proactive support that includes performance reviews spanning interconnected billing and service systems, high-level architecture guidance, and utilities-specific load testing helps ensure reliable operation under real-world peak conditions. Utilities processing millions of daily meter reads, running mass billing cycles at month-end, and handling seasonal demand spikes need to know their system will hold before the peak arrives, not after it has passed.

What stronger SAP CX adoption looks like in practice

When utilities customers engage with the full Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer experience solutions at the right moments, the outcomes can be concrete and measurable:

Adoption confidence: Teams understand the SAP CX capabilities that matter for their industry and know how to use them. Adoption is driven by guided enablement, not trial and error.

Teams understand the SAP CX capabilities that matter for their industry and know how to use them. Adoption is driven by guided enablement, not trial and error. Configuration quality: Solution reviews and functional assistance can ensure complaint workflows, billing notifications, and service processes are correctly configured, reducing workarounds and support volume.

Solution reviews and functional assistance can ensure complaint workflows, billing notifications, and service processes are correctly configured, reducing workarounds and support volume. Release relevance: Every quarterly SAP CX update is assessed for utilities relevance. Teams receive a focused brief on what to adopt, not a generic list of all product changes.

Every quarterly SAP CX update is assessed for utilities relevance. Teams receive a focused brief on what to adopt, not a generic list of all product changes. AI activation at pace: Joule, embedded AI agents, and SAP Engagement Cloud intelligence features are activated with expert assistance, helping to move from available-in-catalogue to live-in-production for utilities use cases.

Joule, embedded AI agents, and SAP Engagement Cloud intelligence features are activated with expert assistance, helping to move from available-in-catalogue to live-in-production for utilities use cases. Integration reliability: Standard integrations between SAP Service Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Utilities are correctly configured, giving agents real-time access to meter history, billing data, and service orders.

Standard integrations between SAP Service Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Utilities are correctly configured, giving agents real-time access to meter history, billing data, and service orders. Transformation clarity: Transformation advisory connects the SAP CX road map to the outcomes utilities care about most: cost-to-serve reduction, complaint resolution improvement, and regulatory compliance.

A service portfolio built for the complexity of utilities

The SAP investment in the utilities sector is substantial and well-established. Utilities organizations around the world have already deployed the SAP CX portfolio and are running their customer operations on it. The question is not whether they have access to world-class customer experience capabilities, but whether they are fully using what they have.

The eight services described above, combined with customer success manager-led perspectives on go-live quality, road map relevance, and performance assurance, represent a comprehensive framework for utilities organizations to realize the full potential of their SAP CX investment.

The Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience solutions is not a generic offering. When applied with industry focus and customer success manager expertise, it becomes a strategic asset, one that helps utilities deliver on the promise of a superior customer experience in an increasingly competitive, regulated, and technically complex market.

Rajeev Ranjan is product manager for the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience.

Tara Tracey is global product owner for the Advanced Success Plan for SAP Customer Experience.